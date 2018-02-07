Winter Freeze at Screven Motor Speedway Cancelled

World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series to kick off season at DIRTcar Nationals

CONCORD, NC- Feb. 7, 2018- The persistent and ongoing rain in eastern Georgia has forced the cancellation of this weekend’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series Winter Freeze event at Screven Motor Speedway, which was to be held Feb. 8-10.

“With the rain we are getting today added to what we are expected to get Friday and Saturday, we would never be able to prepare the racetrack and grounds properly,” said Screven Motor Speedway owner James “Redd” Griffin.

“It is in the best interest of the track, our drivers, and fans to cancel the event at this time,” said Series Director Matt Curl. “We are looking forward to getting the 2018 season started off on a great note next week at Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals.”

The Series’ 30th commemorative season will kick-off at the 47th annual DIRTcar Nationals following two nights of DIRTcar Late Model action on Feb. 11-12. Four consecutive World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series $10,000-to-win events will take place Feb. 14-17. For tickets and more about the DIRTcar Nationals, go to www.DIRTcarNationals.com.

For more information on the Winter Freeze event visit www.screvenmotorsports.com