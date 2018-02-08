Lucas Oil Late Models Take the Stage at Bubba

BATAVIA, OH (February 8, 2018) – The 2018 Georgia-Florida Speedweeks for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will conclude on Sunday, February 11th when the nation’s top drivers take center stage at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL.

A star-studded group of drivers will converge on the 3/8-mile oval. Series regulars and hopeful young rookies will battle a strong contingent of local and regional standouts. The Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – Presented by GEICO will feature a full program of racing for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including: Hot Laps, Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Bubba Raceway Park Mini Sprints will also be in action on Sunday, February 11th.

For tickets or more information, visit: www.bubbaracewaypark.com or call (352) 622-9400.

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, driver information, and more visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.

Track Information:

Bubba Raceway Park

Phone Number: (352) 622-9400

Location: 9050 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, FL 34482

Website: www.bubbaracewaypark.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier 01, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Bubba Raceway Park Event Purse: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800