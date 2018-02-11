Bronson Strikes Gold in East Bay Finale

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF MIKE RUEFER’S PHOTOS FROM EAST BAY
“I got up to second and I thought how quickly I was catching him [Overton]. I was going for the win and I threw tire conservation out the window. Everybody has a lot of laps here now. It’s great to win in front this big crowd. It has been a long-time-coming. This is only our second win ever in a super late model. I want to dedicate this to Bo Hammond, who passed away last week. He taught me a lot about these cars, without him I don’t know where I would be. Thanks to Randy Weaver for all he has done for our team.”
Race Summary
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.489 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.361 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Nick Davis, Darrell Lanigan, Chub Frank, Mike Benedum, Blake Spencer, Corey Conley-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Devin Moran, Morgan Bagley, Brent Larson, Doug Drown, Jeff Mathews, Matt Cosner, Bob Gardner, Drake Meeks-DNS
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Brandon Overton, Jimmy Owens, Mason Zeigler, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, Allen Murray, Bob Geiger
Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Bronson, Ryan King, Jonathan Rowan, Brian Shirley, Trey Beene III, Bobby Pierce, Chase Junghans, Jesse Stovall-DNS
E3 Spark Plugs Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Michael Maresca, Jason Jameson, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Freddie Carpenter, Tyler Millwood, Graig Wolford
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Joey Moriarty, Doug Drown, Mike Benedum, Brent Larson, Chub Frank, Travis Stemler, Nick Davis, Jeff Mathews, Bob Gardner, Shane Tankersley, Blake Spencer, Rusty Schlenk, Coleby Frye-DNS, Matt Cosner-DNS, Corey Conley-DNS, Drake Meeks-DNS
Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Trey Beene III, Shanon Buckingham, Freddie Carpenter, Craig Wolford, Bob Geiger, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Rowan, Allen Murray, Tim McCreadie, Brian Shirley, Mason Zeigler, Chase Junghans-DNS, Jesse Stovall-DNS, Tyler Millwood-DNS
DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish (8 Laps): Mike Benedum, Doug Drown, Trey Beene, Brent Larson, Nick Davis, Craig Wolford, Travis Stemler, Jeff Mathews, Bob Geiger, Freddie Carpenter, Bob Gardner, Chub Frank, Mason Zeigler
Feature Finish (60 Laps):
|
FINISH
|
START
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
10
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
$12,000
|
2
|
1
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
$5,500
|
3
|
14
|
116
|
Brandon Overton
|
Evans, GA
|
$3,500
|
4
|
3
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$3,850
|
5
|
5
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$3,050
|
6
|
6
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
$2,600
|
7
|
9
|
9
|
Devin Moran
|
Dresden, OH
|
$1,500
|
8
|
7
|
1s
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
$1,300
|
9
|
19
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
$1,900
|
10
|
4
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Indiana, PA
|
$1,800
|
11
|
21
|
51M
|
Joey Moriarty
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
$1,075
|
12
|
16
|
1G
|
Ryan King
|
Seymour, TN
|
$1,050
|
13
|
13
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,725
|
14
|
24
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$1,700
|
15
|
20
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$1,800
|
16
|
8
|
28
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$1,700
|
17
|
12
|
7MM
|
Michael Maresca
|
Hannawa Fallls, NY
|
$1,000
|
18
|
25
|
32
|
Bobby Pierce
|
Oakwood, IL
|
$1,700
|
19
|
2
|
21JR
|
Billy Moyer, Jr.
|
Batesville, AR
|
$1,100
|
20
|
26
|
25B
|
Mike Benedum
|
Salem, WV
|
$1,000
|
21
|
11
|
91
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
$1,000
|
22
|
15
|
14m
|
Morgan Bagley
|
Gladewater, TX
|
$1,000
|
23
|
22
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,800
|
24
|
23
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$1,700
|
25
|
17
|
d8
|
Dustin Mitchell
|
Selma, NC
|
$1,000
|
26
|
18
|
12J
|
Jason Jameson
|
Lawrenceburg, IN
|
$1,000
Entrants: 52
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 3); Billy Moyer Jr. (Laps 4 -10); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 11 – 26); Josh Richards (Laps 27 – 41); Brandon Overton (Laps 42 – 53); Kyle Bronson (Laps 54 – 60)
Cautions: Joey Moriarty (Lap 2); Jason Jameson (Lap 28); Michael Maresca (Lap 31); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 34); Tim McCreadie (Lap 35); Don O’Neal (Lap 40); Brian King (Lap 42); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 53); Jimmy Owens (Lap 53); Tyler Erb (Lap 55); Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer, Jimmy Owens (Lap 57)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Boom Briggs
Wrisco Aluminum Fast Time Provisional: Bobby Pierce
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A
Wrisco Feature Winner: Kyle Bronson
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brandon Overton (Started: 14th; Finished: 3rd; Advanced 11 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Ryan King
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Tanner Birdwell (Kyle Bronson)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #9 – 14.6925 seconds)
Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (15 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Joey Moriarty
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 63 minutes 49 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|
POS
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
POINTS
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
960
|
$40,050
|
2
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
910
|
$29,000
|
3
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
800
|
$22,875
|
3
|
1s
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
800
|
$22,450
|
5
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
755
|
$12,250
|
6
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
720
|
$9,650
|
7
|
116
|
Brandon Overton
|
Evans, GA
|
695
|
$17,950
|
8
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Indiana, PA
|
690
|
$11,600
|
9
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
670
|
$7,500
|
9
|
28
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
670
|
$10,100
|
11
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
665
|
$7,725
|
12
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
655
|
$11,325
|
13
|
32
|
Bobby Pierce
|
Oakwood, IL
|
650
|
$9,500
|
14
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
630
|
$7,075
|
15
|
91
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
625
|
$9,700
|
16
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
620
|
$11,925
|
17
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
615
|
$7,125
|
17
|
B1
|
Brent Larson
|
Lake Elmo, MN
|
615
|
$3,175
|
19
|
21JR
|
Billy Moyer, Jr.
|
Batesville, AR
|
610
|
$8,050
|
20
|
25Z
|
Mason Zeigler
|
Chalk Hill, PA
|
590
|
$6,250
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*