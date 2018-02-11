Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Bronson Strikes Gold in East Bay Finale

Bronson Strikes Gold in East Bay Finale

TAMPA, FL (February 10, 2018) – Kyle Bronson raced to the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night during the finale of the Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs. Bronson lives only a short distance from the race track and managed to defend his home turf valiantly. He took the lead on lap 55 and then held off Jonathan Davenport for the win, in front of a capacity grandstand.
Bronson marked his first career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, after charging from the tenth starting spot. The $12,000 payday was the richest in the 27-year-old’s career-to-date. Bronson was the sixth different leader of the highly entertaining race.
The first three spots were swept by Longhorn Chassis drivers as Bronson, Davenport, and Brandon Overton drove to podium finishes. Josh Richards and Earl Pearson Jr completed the top five in the action-packed finale.
Davenport and Billy Moyer Jr.; a pair of Crop Production Services sponsored entries; started on the front row with Davenport grabbing the early lead. Moyer Jr. gained the top spot from Davenport on the fourth lap. Scott Bloomquist became the third leader of the race on lap ten. Bloomquist held the top spot until Richards took charge on lap 27. A caution with 20 laps to go bunched the field up and that allowed Overton to zoom into the lead on lap 42. Bronson began to make his move on the field as he quickly closed in on Overton. After a lap 53 caution then restart, Bronson took just two laps to gain the lead, driving around Overton coming off turn number two.
Bronson had to withstand one more caution with 57 laps complete to seal the deal. Davenport closed the gap on Bronson in the final laps but fell just short at the checkers. Bronson went to Victory Lane in the Longhorn by Weaver, Durham-powered entry sponsored by Brandon Ford, Brandon Collision, Racecar Engineering, and Dream Team Technologies.

Kyle Bronson edging out Jonathan Davenport – Jim Denhamer photo

“I got up to second and I thought how quickly I was catching him [Overton]. I was going for the win and I threw tire conservation out the window. Everybody has a lot of laps here now. It’s great to win in front this big crowd. It has been a long-time-coming. This is only our second win ever in a super late model. I want to dedicate this to Bo Hammond, who passed away last week. He taught me a lot about these cars, without him I don’t know where I would be. Thanks to Randy Weaver for all he has done for our team.”

Davenport, who was seeking his third win of 2018, knew a good-points night was helpful in the battle for this year’s championship. “It was a very good point night. Congratulations to Kyle on the win, he drove a heck of a race. I wasn’t going to do anything crazy there at the end. The car really came to life after that last caution. I got underneath him going into three and four, but I couldn’t quite get there.”
Completing the top ten were Scott Bloomquist, Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Darrell Lanigan, and Gregg Satterlee.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.489 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.361 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Nick Davis, Darrell Lanigan, Chub Frank, Mike Benedum, Blake Spencer, Corey Conley-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Devin Moran, Morgan Bagley, Brent Larson, Doug Drown, Jeff Mathews, Matt Cosner, Bob Gardner, Drake Meeks-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Tyler Erb, Dustin Mitchell, Rusty Schlenk, Joey Moriarty, Travis Stemler, Shane Tankersley, Coleby Frye

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Brandon Overton, Jimmy Owens, Mason Zeigler, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, Allen Murray, Bob Geiger

Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Bronson, Ryan King, Jonathan Rowan, Brian Shirley, Trey Beene III, Bobby Pierce, Chase Junghans, Jesse Stovall-DNS

E3 Spark Plugs Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Michael Maresca, Jason Jameson, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Freddie Carpenter, Tyler Millwood, Graig Wolford

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Joey Moriarty, Doug Drown, Mike Benedum, Brent Larson, Chub Frank, Travis Stemler, Nick Davis, Jeff Mathews, Bob Gardner, Shane Tankersley, Blake Spencer, Rusty Schlenk, Coleby Frye-DNS, Matt Cosner-DNS, Corey Conley-DNS, Drake Meeks-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Trey Beene III, Shanon Buckingham, Freddie Carpenter, Craig Wolford, Bob Geiger, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Rowan, Allen Murray, Tim McCreadie, Brian Shirley, Mason Zeigler, Chase Junghans-DNS, Jesse Stovall-DNS, Tyler Millwood-DNS

DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish (8 Laps): Mike Benedum, Doug Drown, Trey Beene, Brent Larson, Nick Davis, Craig Wolford, Travis Stemler, Jeff Mathews, Bob Geiger, Freddie Carpenter, Bob Gardner, Chub Frank, Mason Zeigler

Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH
START
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
EARNINGS
1
10
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
$12,000
2
1
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
$5,500
3
14
116
Brandon Overton
Evans, GA
$3,500
4
3
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$3,850
5
5
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
$3,050
6
6
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
$2,600
7
9
9
Devin Moran
Dresden, OH
$1,500
8
7
1s
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
$1,300
9
19
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
$1,900
10
4
22
Gregg Satterlee
Indiana, PA
$1,800
11
21
51M
Joey Moriarty
Phoenix, AZ
$1,075
12
16
1G
Ryan King
Seymour, TN
$1,050
13
13
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$1,725
14
24
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
$1,700
15
20
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$1,800
16
8
28
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
$1,700
17
12
7MM
Michael Maresca
Hannawa Fallls, NY
$1,000
18
25
32
Bobby Pierce
Oakwood, IL
$1,700
19
2
21JR
Billy Moyer, Jr.
Batesville, AR
$1,100
20
26
25B
Mike Benedum
Salem, WV
$1,000
21
11
91
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
$1,000
22
15
14m
Morgan Bagley
Gladewater, TX
$1,000
23
22
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$1,800
24
23
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$1,700
25
17
d8
Dustin Mitchell
Selma, NC
$1,000
26
18
12J
Jason Jameson
Lawrenceburg, IN
$1,000
Race Statistics

Entrants: 52
Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 3); Billy Moyer Jr. (Laps 4 -10); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 11 – 26); Josh Richards (Laps 27 – 41); Brandon Overton (Laps 42 – 53); Kyle Bronson (Laps 54 – 60)
Cautions: Joey Moriarty (Lap 2); Jason Jameson (Lap 28); Michael Maresca (Lap 31); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 34); Tim McCreadie (Lap 35); Don O’Neal (Lap 40); Brian King (Lap 42); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 53); Jimmy Owens (Lap 53); Tyler Erb (Lap 55); Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer, Jimmy Owens (Lap 57)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Boom Briggs
Wrisco Aluminum Fast Time Provisional: Bobby Pierce
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A
Wrisco Feature Winner: Kyle Bronson
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brandon Overton (Started: 14th; Finished: 3rd; Advanced 11 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Ryan King
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Tanner Birdwell (Kyle Bronson)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #9 – 14.6925 seconds)
Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (15 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Joey Moriarty
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport
Time of Race: 63 minutes 49 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
POINTS
EARNINGS
1
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
960
$40,050
2
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
910
$29,000
3
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
800
$22,875
3
1s
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
800
$22,450
5
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
755
$12,250
6
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
720
$9,650
7
116
Brandon Overton
Evans, GA
695
$17,950
8
22
Gregg Satterlee
Indiana, PA
690
$11,600
9
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
670
$7,500
9
28
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
670
$10,100
11
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
665
$7,725
12
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
655
$11,325
13
32
Bobby Pierce
Oakwood, IL
650
$9,500
14
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
630
$7,075
15
91
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
625
$9,700
16
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
620
$11,925
17
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
615
$7,125
17
B1
Brent Larson
Lake Elmo, MN
615
$3,175
19
21JR
Billy Moyer, Jr.
Batesville, AR
610
$8,050
20
25Z
Mason Zeigler
Chalk Hill, PA
590
$6,250

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brandon Overton gets first ever East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals win!
  2. Davenport Stops Richards at East Bay
  3. Brandon Sheppard wins thriller over Devin Moran at East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals opener!
  4. Billy Moyer Dominates the East Bay Winternationals Finale
  5. Zeigler Zips to Victory Lane at East Bay Finale
  6. Kyle Bronson outlasts Superman for Lucas Oil win at East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy