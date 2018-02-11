Bronson Strikes Gold in East Bay Finale

TAMPA, FL (February 10, 2018) – Kyle Bronson raced to the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night during the finale of the Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs. Bronson lives only a short distance from the race track and managed to defend his home turf valiantly. He took the lead on lap 55 and then held off Jonathan Davenport for the win, in front of a capacity grandstand.

Bronson marked his first career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, after charging from the tenth starting spot. The $12,000 payday was the richest in the 27-year-old’s career-to-date. Bronson was the sixth different leader of the highly entertaining race.

The first three spots were swept by Longhorn Chassis drivers as Bronson, Davenport, and Brandon Overton drove to podium finishes. Josh Richards and Earl Pearson Jr completed the top five in the action-packed finale.

Davenport and Billy Moyer Jr.; a pair of Crop Production Services sponsored entries; started on the front row with Davenport grabbing the early lead. Moyer Jr. gained the top spot from Davenport on the fourth lap. Scott Bloomquist became the third leader of the race on lap ten. Bloomquist held the top spot until Richards took charge on lap 27. A caution with 20 laps to go bunched the field up and that allowed Overton to zoom into the lead on lap 42. Bronson began to make his move on the field as he quickly closed in on Overton. After a lap 53 caution then restart, Bronson took just two laps to gain the lead, driving around Overton coming off turn number two.

Bronson had to withstand one more caution with 57 laps complete to seal the deal. Davenport closed the gap on Bronson in the final laps but fell just short at the checkers. Bronson went to Victory Lane in the Longhorn by Weaver, Durham-powered entry sponsored by Brandon Ford, Brandon Collision, Racecar Engineering, and Dream Team Technologies.

“I got up to second and I thought how quickly I was catching him [Overton]. I was going for the win and I threw tire conservation out the window. Everybody has a lot of laps here now. It’s great to win in front this big crowd. It has been a long-time-coming. This is only our second win ever in a super late model. I want to dedicate this to Bo Hammond, who passed away last week. He taught me a lot about these cars, without him I don’t know where I would be. Thanks to Randy Weaver for all he has done for our team.”

Davenport, who was seeking his third win of 2018, knew a good-points night was helpful in the battle for this year’s championship. “It was a very good point night. Congratulations to Kyle on the win, he drove a heck of a race. I wasn’t going to do anything crazy there at the end. The car really came to life after that last caution. I got underneath him going into three and four, but I couldn’t quite get there.”

Completing the top ten were Scott Bloomquist, Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Darrell Lanigan, and Gregg Satterlee.



Race Summary

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.489 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.361 seconds Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Brandon Sheppard, Hudson O’Neal, Nick Davis, Darrell Lanigan, Chub Frank, Mike Benedum, Blake Spencer, Corey Conley-DNS FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Devin Moran, Morgan Bagley, Brent Larson, Doug Drown, Jeff Mathews, Matt Cosner, Bob Gardner, Drake Meeks-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Tyler Erb, Dustin Mitchell, Rusty Schlenk, Joey Moriarty, Travis Stemler, Shane Tankersley, Coleby Frye QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Dennis Erb, Jr., Brandon Overton, Jimmy Owens, Mason Zeigler, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, Allen Murray, Bob Geiger Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Gregg Satterlee, Kyle Bronson, Ryan King, Jonathan Rowan, Brian Shirley, Trey Beene III, Bobby Pierce, Chase Junghans, Jesse Stovall-DNS E3 Spark Plugs Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Michael Maresca, Jason Jameson, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Freddie Carpenter, Tyler Millwood, Graig Wolford Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Darrell Lanigan, Joey Moriarty, Doug Drown, Mike Benedum, Brent Larson, Chub Frank, Travis Stemler, Nick Davis, Jeff Mathews, Bob Gardner, Shane Tankersley, Blake Spencer, Rusty Schlenk, Coleby Frye-DNS, Matt Cosner-DNS, Corey Conley-DNS, Drake Meeks-DNS Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Trey Beene III, Shanon Buckingham, Freddie Carpenter, Craig Wolford, Bob Geiger, Bobby Pierce, Jonathan Rowan, Allen Murray, Tim McCreadie, Brian Shirley, Mason Zeigler, Chase Junghans-DNS, Jesse Stovall-DNS, Tyler Millwood-DNS DirtOnDirt.com Strawberry Dash Finish (8 Laps): Mike Benedum, Doug Drown, Trey Beene, Brent Larson, Nick Davis, Craig Wolford, Travis Stemler, Jeff Mathews, Bob Geiger, Freddie Carpenter, Bob Gardner, Chub Frank, Mason Zeigler Feature Finish (60 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $12,000 2 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $5,500 3 14 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,500 4 3 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,850 5 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,050 6 6 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,600 7 9 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,500 8 7 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,300 9 19 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,900 10 4 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,800 11 21 51M Joey Moriarty Phoenix, AZ $1,075 12 16 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN $1,050 13 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,725 14 24 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,700 15 20 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 16 8 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,700 17 12 7MM Michael Maresca Hannawa Fallls, NY $1,000 18 25 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,700 19 2 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,100 20 26 25B Mike Benedum Salem, WV $1,000 21 11 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,000 22 15 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX $1,000 23 22 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 24 23 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700 25 17 d8 Dustin Mitchell Selma, NC $1,000 26 18 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000

Race Statistics Entrants: 52

Lap Leaders: Jonathan Davenport (Laps 1 – 3); Billy Moyer Jr. (Laps 4 -10); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 11 – 26); Josh Richards (Laps 27 – 41); Brandon Overton (Laps 42 – 53); Kyle Bronson (Laps 54 – 60)

Cautions: Joey Moriarty (Lap 2); Jason Jameson (Lap 28); Michael Maresca (Lap 31); Billy Moyer Jr. (Lap 34); Tim McCreadie (Lap 35); Don O’Neal (Lap 40); Brian King (Lap 42); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 53); Jimmy Owens (Lap 53); Tyler Erb (Lap 55); Hudson O’Neal, Billy Moyer, Jimmy Owens (Lap 57)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Tim McCreadie, Boom Briggs

Wrisco Aluminum Fast Time Provisional: Bobby Pierce

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Wrisco Feature Winner: Kyle Bronson

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Brandon Overton (Started: 14th; Finished: 3rd; Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Ryan King

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Tanner Birdwell (Kyle Bronson)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #9 – 14.6925 seconds)

Most Laps Led: Josh Richards (15 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Joey Moriarty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jonathan Davenport

Time of Race: 63 minutes 49 seconds Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 960 $40,050 2 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 910 $29,000 3 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 800 $22,875 3 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 800 $22,450 5 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 755 $12,250 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 720 $9,650 7 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 695 $17,950 8 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 690 $11,600 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 670 $7,500 9 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 670 $10,100 11 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 665 $7,725 12 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 655 $11,325 13 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 650 $9,500 14 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 630 $7,075 15 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 625 $9,700 16 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 620 $11,925 17 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 615 $7,125 17 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 615 $3,175 19 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 610 $8,050 20 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 590 $6,250

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*