Davenport Rules Bubba Raceway Park

Jonathan Davenport – Jim Denhamer photo

OCALA, FL (February 11, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport’s return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 is off to a superb start, capturing his third series win of the year on Sunday night at Bubba Raceway Park. Davenport became the third different leader of the 50-lap main event when he took the top spot for good on lap five from Tyler Erb.

Tim McCreadie and Erb started on the front row, with McCreadie leading the first two laps until Erb forged in front on lap three. When Davenport went by Erb two laps later, he never looked back, but was challenged late in the race by Earl Pearson Jr.
Earl Pearson Jr.’s Lucas Oil, Black Diamond Chassis finished in second with last year’s Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year, Hudson O’Neal coming home in third. Jimmy Owens was fourth with Kyle Bronson taking fifth.
“I thought I was going to turn over at the start. I didn’t know that hole was quite as big as it was,” said the 34-year-old winner in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “Tyler [Erb] had a harder tire on at the start and I knew it wouldn’t fire after a few restarts. Our car was really good through the middle of the race. The slime came back up just a little bit. Then the rubber came back really really hard. I was just trying to protect my right rear tire. I was grinding on the right front and then I started to feel it vibrate.”
“You are always concerned about tire wear at this track. This place is so oddly-shaped. You could bounce in turn one and then in three you had to be easy. If you went in too hard, you would just slide out. There is a lot going on in the cockpit that a lot of people can’t see.”
The Lance Landers Motorsports team’s winning car is sponsored by: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ACS Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal and Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas. His Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine.
Pearson had his best finish of the season with a runner-up position to Davenport. Pearson closed on Davenport in the final laps to make the final outcome close. “I knew that both of us were on soft tires,” said Pearson, who was referring to Davenport’s choice of tire as well. “I didn’t have much of a tire left. I just started riding to the end.”
Hudson O’Neal made his second podium finish of the week. “I think I had a little bit more of a tire left than those guys ahead of me. I didn’t know if anybody was closing in on me. I am very happy with this third-place finish after the week we had at East Bay. We struggled all of last week. It feels good to get back on the podium,” said the driver of the Todd Burns-owned, Dyno One, Club 29 entry.
Completing the top five were Don O’Neal, Matt Cosner, Jason Fitzgerald, Scott Bloomquist and Chub Frank.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Optima Batteries Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.250 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.548 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb, Boom Briggs, Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Fitzgerald, Jeff Mathews, Drake Meeks, Mason Zeigler, Brent Larson-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Doug Drown, Michael Maresca, Blake Spencer, Matt Cosner, Trey Beene III, Mikey Kopka

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Mike Benedum, Jason Jameson, Scott Bloomquist

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Clem, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Morgan Bagley, Chub Frank, Joey Coulter, Ryan King, Dale McDowell, Coleby Frye

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jason Fitzgerald, Jeff Mathews, Matt Cosner, Mason Zeigler, Gregg Satterlee, Brent Larson, Blake Spencer, Michael Maresca, Trey Beene III, Mikey Kopka, Drake Meeks

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Chub Frank, Mike Benedum, Joey Coulter, Jason Jameson, Ryan King, Scott Bloomquist, Dale McDowell, Coleby Frye

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH
START
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
EARNINGS
1
3
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
$10,500
2
7
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
$6,800
3
9
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$4,200
4
11
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$3,550
5
14
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
$2,750
6
18
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$2,600
7
21
66c
Matt Cosner
Ridgeley, WV
$1,500
8
17
7F
Jason Fitzgerald
Middleburg, FL
$1,300
9
23
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
$2,500
10
22
1*
Chub Frank
Bear Lake, PA
$1,100
11
2
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$1,775
12
20
1s
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
$1,550
13
24
22
Gregg Satterlee
Indiana, PA
$1,725
14
15
C02
Doug Drown
Wooster, OH
$1,000
15
10
28
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
$1,650
16
6
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$2,525
17
8
32
Bobby Pierce
Oakwood, IL
$2,100
18
12
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
$1,575
19
16
14m
Morgan Bagley
Gladewater, TX
$850
20
19
33
Jeff Mathews
Brandon, FL
$825
21
5
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
$1,500
22
1
91
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
$1,400
23
13
116
Brandon Overton
Evans, GA
$800
24
4
14T
Tyler Clem
Tampa, FL
$800
Race Statistics

Entrants: 37
Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 2); Tyler Erb (Laps 3 – 4); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 5 – 50)
Cautions: Tim McCreadie (Lap 4); Tyler Erb (Lap 7); Jason Fitzgerald (Lap 10); Jeff Mathews, Tyler Erb (Lap 16); Tyler Erb (Lap 26); Chub Frank (Lap 28); Tim McCreadie (Lap 30); Doug Drown, Gregg Satterlee (Lap 31); Josh Richards, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Boom Briggs, Morgan Bagley (Lap 31); Brandon Overton (Lap 35)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist, Gregg Satterlee
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 23rd; Finished: 9th; Advanced 14 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Kyle Bronson
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Jeff Mathews (Lap #47 – 14.2779 seconds)
Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (46 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Brent Larson
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb
Time of Race: 57 minutes 04 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
POINTS
EARNINGS
1
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
1160
$39,500
2
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
1110
$42,575
3
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
1005
$25,625
4
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
985
$19,050
5
1s
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
970
$24,000
6
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
930
$13,200
7
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
875
$15,525
8
22
Gregg Satterlee
Indiana, PA
855
$13,325
9
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
850
$9,500
10
28
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
825
$11,750
11
116
Brandon Overton
Evans, GA
820
$18,750
12
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
815
$9,725
13
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
810
$9,075
14
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
805
$14,425
15
32
Bobby Pierce
Oakwood, IL
795
$11,600
16
91
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
760
$11,100
17
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
755
$8,575
18
B1
Brent Larson
Lake Elmo, MN
730
$3,275
19
25Z
Mason Zeigler
Chalk Hill, PA
710
$6,350
20
14m
Morgan Bagley
Gladewater, TX
630
$5,200

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

