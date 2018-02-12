Davenport Rules Bubba Raceway Park

OCALA, FL (February 11, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport’s return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 is off to a superb start, capturing his third series win of the year on Sunday night at Bubba Raceway Park. Davenport became the third different leader of the 50-lap main event when he took the top spot for good on lap five from Tyler Erb.
Race Summary
Sunday, February 11, 2018
Optima Batteries Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL
Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.250 seconds
Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.548 seconds
Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb, Boom Briggs, Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Fitzgerald, Jeff Mathews, Drake Meeks, Mason Zeigler, Brent Larson-DNS
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Doug Drown, Michael Maresca, Blake Spencer, Matt Cosner, Trey Beene III, Mikey Kopka
Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Mike Benedum, Jason Jameson, Scott Bloomquist
QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Clem, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Morgan Bagley, Chub Frank, Joey Coulter, Ryan King, Dale McDowell, Coleby Frye
Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jason Fitzgerald, Jeff Mathews, Matt Cosner, Mason Zeigler, Gregg Satterlee, Brent Larson, Blake Spencer, Michael Maresca, Trey Beene III, Mikey Kopka, Drake Meeks
Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Chub Frank, Mike Benedum, Joey Coulter, Jason Jameson, Ryan King, Scott Bloomquist, Dale McDowell, Coleby Frye
Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|
FINISH
|
START
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
3
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
$10,500
|
2
|
7
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$6,800
|
3
|
9
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$4,200
|
4
|
11
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$3,550
|
5
|
14
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
$2,750
|
6
|
18
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$2,600
|
7
|
21
|
66c
|
Matt Cosner
|
Ridgeley, WV
|
$1,500
|
8
|
17
|
7F
|
Jason Fitzgerald
|
Middleburg, FL
|
$1,300
|
9
|
23
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
$2,500
|
10
|
22
|
1*
|
Chub Frank
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$1,100
|
11
|
2
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$1,775
|
12
|
20
|
1s
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
$1,550
|
13
|
24
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Indiana, PA
|
$1,725
|
14
|
15
|
C02
|
Doug Drown
|
Wooster, OH
|
$1,000
|
15
|
10
|
28
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$1,650
|
16
|
6
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$2,525
|
17
|
8
|
32
|
Bobby Pierce
|
Oakwood, IL
|
$2,100
|
18
|
12
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
$1,575
|
19
|
16
|
14m
|
Morgan Bagley
|
Gladewater, TX
|
$850
|
20
|
19
|
33
|
Jeff Mathews
|
Brandon, FL
|
$825
|
21
|
5
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$1,500
|
22
|
1
|
91
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
$1,400
|
23
|
13
|
116
|
Brandon Overton
|
Evans, GA
|
$800
|
24
|
4
|
14T
|
Tyler Clem
|
Tampa, FL
|
$800
Entrants: 37
Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 2); Tyler Erb (Laps 3 – 4); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 5 – 50)
Cautions: Tim McCreadie (Lap 4); Tyler Erb (Lap 7); Jason Fitzgerald (Lap 10); Jeff Mathews, Tyler Erb (Lap 16); Tyler Erb (Lap 26); Chub Frank (Lap 28); Tim McCreadie (Lap 30); Doug Drown, Gregg Satterlee (Lap 31); Josh Richards, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Boom Briggs, Morgan Bagley (Lap 31); Brandon Overton (Lap 35)
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist, Gregg Satterlee
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A
Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 23rd; Finished: 9th; Advanced 14 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards
Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Kyle Bronson
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport
Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A
COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines
Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)
Fastest Lap of the Race: Jeff Mathews (Lap #47 – 14.2779 seconds)
Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (46 Laps)
Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Brent Larson
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb
Time of Race: 57 minutes 04 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|
POS
|
CAR #
|
DRIVER NAME
|
HOMETOWN
|
POINTS
|
EARNINGS
|
1
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
1160
|
$39,500
|
2
|
1R
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
1110
|
$42,575
|
3
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
1005
|
$25,625
|
4
|
1
|
Earl Pearson, Jr.
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
985
|
$19,050
|
5
|
1s
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
970
|
$24,000
|
6
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
930
|
$13,200
|
7
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
875
|
$15,525
|
8
|
22
|
Gregg Satterlee
|
Indiana, PA
|
855
|
$13,325
|
9
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
850
|
$9,500
|
10
|
28
|
Dennis Erb, Jr.
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
825
|
$11,750
|
11
|
116
|
Brandon Overton
|
Evans, GA
|
820
|
$18,750
|
12
|
5
|
Don O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
815
|
$9,725
|
13
|
14
|
Darrell Lanigan
|
Union, KY
|
810
|
$9,075
|
14
|
0
|
Scott Bloomquist
|
Mooresburg, TN
|
805
|
$14,425
|
15
|
32
|
Bobby Pierce
|
Oakwood, IL
|
795
|
$11,600
|
16
|
91
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
760
|
$11,100
|
17
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
755
|
$8,575
|
18
|
B1
|
Brent Larson
|
Lake Elmo, MN
|
730
|
$3,275
|
19
|
25Z
|
Mason Zeigler
|
Chalk Hill, PA
|
710
|
$6,350
|
20
|
14m
|
Morgan Bagley
|
Gladewater, TX
|
630
|
$5,200
*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
Congrats Davenport!