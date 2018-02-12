Davenport Rules Bubba Raceway Park

OCALA, FL (February 11, 2018) – Jonathan Davenport’s return to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2018 is off to a superb start, capturing his third series win of the year on Sunday night at Bubba Raceway Park. Davenport became the third different leader of the 50-lap main event when he took the top spot for good on lap five from Tyler Erb.

Tim McCreadie and Erb started on the front row, with McCreadie leading the first two laps until Erb forged in front on lap three. When Davenport went by Erb two laps later, he never looked back, but was challenged late in the race by Earl Pearson Jr.

Earl Pearson Jr.’s Lucas Oil, Black Diamond Chassis finished in second with last year’s Lucas Oil Rookie of the Year, Hudson O’Neal coming home in third. Jimmy Owens was fourth with Kyle Bronson taking fifth.

“I thought I was going to turn over at the start. I didn’t know that hole was quite as big as it was,” said the 34-year-old winner in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “Tyler [Erb] had a harder tire on at the start and I knew it wouldn’t fire after a few restarts. Our car was really good through the middle of the race. The slime came back up just a little bit. Then the rubber came back really really hard. I was just trying to protect my right rear tire. I was grinding on the right front and then I started to feel it vibrate.”

“You are always concerned about tire wear at this track. This place is so oddly-shaped. You could bounce in turn one and then in three you had to be easy. If you went in too hard, you would just slide out. There is a lot going on in the cockpit that a lot of people can’t see.”

The Lance Landers Motorsports team’s winning car is sponsored by: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ACS Warranty, Penske Racing Shocks, Midwest Sheet Metal and Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas. His Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine.

Pearson had his best finish of the season with a runner-up position to Davenport. Pearson closed on Davenport in the final laps to make the final outcome close. “I knew that both of us were on soft tires,” said Pearson, who was referring to Davenport’s choice of tire as well. “I didn’t have much of a tire left. I just started riding to the end.”

Hudson O’Neal made his second podium finish of the week. “I think I had a little bit more of a tire left than those guys ahead of me. I didn’t know if anybody was closing in on me. I am very happy with this third-place finish after the week we had at East Bay. We struggled all of last week. It feels good to get back on the podium,” said the driver of the Todd Burns-owned, Dyno One, Club 29 entry.

Completing the top five were Don O’Neal, Matt Cosner, Jason Fitzgerald, Scott Bloomquist and Chub Frank.



Race Summary

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Optima Batteries Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.250 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 14.548 seconds Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Erb, Boom Briggs, Hudson O’Neal, Brandon Overton, Gregg Satterlee, Jason Fitzgerald, Jeff Mathews, Drake Meeks, Mason Zeigler, Brent Larson-DNS FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Doug Drown, Michael Maresca, Blake Spencer, Matt Cosner, Trey Beene III, Mikey Kopka Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Dennis Erb, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Mike Benedum, Jason Jameson, Scott Bloomquist QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tyler Clem, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Morgan Bagley, Chub Frank, Joey Coulter, Ryan King, Dale McDowell, Coleby Frye Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jason Fitzgerald, Jeff Mathews, Matt Cosner, Mason Zeigler, Gregg Satterlee, Brent Larson, Blake Spencer, Michael Maresca, Trey Beene III, Mikey Kopka, Drake Meeks Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Brandon Sheppard, Chub Frank, Mike Benedum, Joey Coulter, Jason Jameson, Ryan King, Scott Bloomquist, Dale McDowell, Coleby Frye Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $10,500 2 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $6,800 3 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,200 4 11 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,550 5 14 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $2,750 6 18 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,600 7 21 66c Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV $1,500 8 17 7F Jason Fitzgerald Middleburg, FL $1,300 9 23 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,500 10 22 1* Chub Frank Bear Lake, PA $1,100 11 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,775 12 20 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,550 13 24 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,725 14 15 C02 Doug Drown Wooster, OH $1,000 15 10 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,650 16 6 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,525 17 8 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $2,100 18 12 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,575 19 16 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX $850 20 19 33 Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL $825 21 5 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,500 22 1 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $1,400 23 13 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $800 24 4 14T Tyler Clem Tampa, FL $800

Race Statistics Entrants: 37

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 2); Tyler Erb (Laps 3 – 4); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 5 – 50)

Cautions: Tim McCreadie (Lap 4); Tyler Erb (Lap 7); Jason Fitzgerald (Lap 10); Jeff Mathews, Tyler Erb (Lap 16); Tyler Erb (Lap 26); Chub Frank (Lap 28); Tim McCreadie (Lap 30); Doug Drown, Gregg Satterlee (Lap 31); Josh Richards, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Boom Briggs, Morgan Bagley (Lap 31); Brandon Overton (Lap 35)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Scott Bloomquist, Gregg Satterlee

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Started: 23rd; Finished: 9th; Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Josh Richards

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Kyle Bronson

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jeff Mathews (Lap #47 – 14.2779 seconds)

Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (46 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Brent Larson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb

Time of Race: 57 minutes 04 seconds Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1160 $39,500 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1110 $42,575 3 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1005 $25,625 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 985 $19,050 5 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 970 $24,000 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 930 $13,200 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 875 $15,525 8 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 855 $13,325 9 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 850 $9,500 10 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 825 $11,750 11 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 820 $18,750 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 815 $9,725 13 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 810 $9,075 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 805 $14,425 15 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 795 $11,600 16 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 760 $11,100 17 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 755 $8,575 18 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 730 $3,275 19 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 710 $6,350 20 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 630 $5,200

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*