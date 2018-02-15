Heavy Fog Postpones Big-Block Modified Feature Until Day 10 of DIRTcar Nationals

Barberville, FL – February 14, 2018 – Tonight’s Big-Block Modified Feature event has been postponed until Thursday, February 15th, as dense fog descended on the track during the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Feature. On lap 26 the Late Model field was brought to a stop on the front stretch to assess the situation. Unfortunately, safety dictated that the event be called. Big-Block Modified fan-favorite Tim McCreadie took the checkered flag in the shortened event. McCreadie rolls off sixth in the 30-lap Big-Block Modified Feature tomorrow and go for his second Big Gator of the weekend.

The event will be the first racing event on the docket tomorrow. Big-Block Modifieds will kick off night 10 of the Volusia Speedway Park DIRTcar Nationals at 7:30 PM following opening ceremonies.

In Heat race action, Stewart Freisen lead all eight laps in heat number one but the shocker of the night came from the back of the field. Defending DIRTcar Nationals Champion Matt Sheppard fell one spot short of qualifying through the Heat race. He went on to win the first of two Last Chance Showdowns of the night to make his way into the feature.

Young gun Max McLaughlin battled wheel-to-wheel with veteran Jimmy Horton to take the checkered in heat two, while last year’s night-one Big Gator winner Justin Haers showed the way in Heat number three holding off the hard-charging Larry Wight. In the fourth and final Heat Tyler Siri also trumped a veteran of the sport by beating out Danny Johnson for the win.

In the Last Chance Showdowns, Matt Sheppard paced the field and Ryan Godown crossed the line first in the second Last Chance Showdown to set the line-up for Thursday’s feature.

