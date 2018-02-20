ARCA Back To Short Track Roots…Nashville Fairgrounds Next

NASHVILLE (Feb. 19, 2018) — Now that the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards has completed their season opening event at Daytona International Speedway, preparation has begun for the Music City 200 at Nashville’s (TN) Fairgrounds Speedway. The Track Enterprises-promoted event has turned into a fan favorite, as three of the top Super Late Model tours will also be on track. The April 7 event is expected to draw some of the best fields of cars for short track racing in 2018.

Straight from Daytona where Michael Self won on the last lap, the ARCA Racing Series drivers are looking forward to their first short track race of the season, taking them back to their roots. The versatile tour competes on superspeedways, short tracks, road courses and even dirt tracks.

Last year, St. Johns, Michigan driver Chad Finley, with four fresh tires, made a late-race charge to the front. The moved worked out beautifully as Finley went on to victory over Kyle Weatherman, Christian Eckes, Austin Theriault and local favorite Mason Mingus. A strong field of 32 drivers took the green in the nationally-televised event.

When it comes to Super Late Model racing, the event draws some of the bigger fields of any event all season long. Last year’s race had 34 Super Late Models, with the event co-sanctioned by the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS and the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco. The 2018 edition will also see the CARS Super Late Model tour join in, pushing the possible car count up even more.

Lawrenceville, Georgia driver Casey Roderick took the North-South Super Late Model Challenge 100 presented by Team Construction last year. He was able to fend off Augie Grill, Kyle Plott, Travis Braden, and Josh Brock. The entry list was, and will be a who’s-who of Super Late Model racing.

The event marks the 28th appearance of the ARCA Racing Series at Fairgrounds Speedway since 1959 — Nelson Stacy won the inaugural 300-lap ARCA race on June 21. Past ARCA winners at Nashville also reads like a who’s-who list, and also includes Andy Hampton, Jack Bowsher, Red Farmer, Ramo Stott, Coo Coo Marlin, Bob Schacht and Grant Enfinger to name a few.

Hauler parking and Super Late Model practice is scheduled for Friday, April 6, while all racing festivities are set for Saturday, April 7 with practice beginning at 12 noon with qualifying following at 3 p.m. Racing begins at 5:45. General admission presale tickets are available for a $5 per ticket discount at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1138614&store=17617 or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

