Lebanon Midway Releases 2018 Schedule

The Lebanon Midway Speedway has released the 2018 Racing Schedule for both The Spring/Summer Series and a tentative Fall Survivor Series Schedule.

Classes for the season include USRA B-Mods, Street Stocks( Lucas Oil Speedway Rules), Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Bombers and 4 Cylinder Hornets. As an addition The INEX Missouri Dirt Legend Card will compete every 2nd Friday of The Months of April, May, June, and July. Special Apperances by The New Cash money Super Dirt Late Models Series and The Lucas Oil WAR Non-Winged Sprints help to keep The Spring/Summer Series at The top of Racing Action.

The Battle for The Championship will start on Friday April 6th as Legends join the action on April 13th. The Midwest Modifieds will compete in a $555 to win feature on April 20th. A special fan autograph session is slated for May 4th at the intermission break which is always popular for both drivers and fans. May 11th-Legends join the action and May 18th will be Federal Protection Night as each of The feature winners will take home a Federal Protection Security System worth over $2,000 as The Hornets also compete for extra money.

No racing on Friday May 25th as The Speedway prepares for The Tony Roper Memorial to be run on Sunday May 27th featuring The Cash Money Super Dirt Late Model Series along with USRA B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and Pure Stocks at this time. Friday Night action on June 1st will see Kids Bike Races while Legends return on June 8th.

The much awaited $777 to win USRA B-Mod feature highlights the action on June 15th. June 22nd The WAR Non-Winged Sprints return to the Speedway after a few seasons away. June 29th The Street Stocks will find some extra $$$ in the purse along with an Autograph session. Tuesday Ngiht July 3rd, The Speedway will hold Racing action along with a Fireworks show and then back into action on Friday July 6th as The Pure Stocks race for $333 to win the feature. Friday July 13th, The Legends make the final apperance of The Spring/Summer Series while Bombers compete for extra money on July 20th. The Cash Money Super Dirt Late Models return on July 27th as Friday Aug. 3rd will be The Spring/Summer Series Championships.

Midway will shift gears on Saturday Sept. 8th with The 2nd Annual Bud Perry Memorial event with A-Mods, USRA B-Mods, Pure Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, The Gateway Vintage Association and another class to be names as Midway will compete every Saturday Night following with The Fall Survivor Series. In 2017 over 225 different drivers competed in The Fall Series. The Fall Series will run through November 3rd.

Other events such as Outlaw TT 4-wheeler competion and The MOVMX Vintage SuperCross will compete on selected non circle track dates.

For more information visit The website at WWW.MidwaySpeedway.Net and visit the Facebook page.