Dennis Erb, Jr. Steady Throughout Hectic Speedweeks; Eyes Clarksville Visit Next

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team recently returned back to their Carpentersville, Illinois race shop following a hectic “Speedweeks” in Georgia and Florida from February 2-17. With only one rain-out stopping the dirt-slinging action during his stint down south, Dennis entered fourteen Super Late Model specials at four different ovals – Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia, East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, and Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. He qualified for each and every feature event while amassing one Top Five finish and five Top Ten performances.

What makes that more impressive is that against some of the most star-studded fields of the year, Dennis utilized no provisionals and was only in one consolation race his entire “Speedweeks” journey, which means that he transferred into the main event through his heat race on thirteen different occasions. His best effort came on Saturday, February 3 in the RhinoAg ‘Super Bowl of Racing’ finale at Golden Isles Speedway. Dennis grabbed the third transfer spot through his loaded heat race and later started the 60-lapper from the inside of the sixth row. The Land of Lincoln star then blitzed past seven cars during the attrition-filled race to score an impressive fourth place showing behind only $12,000 victor Josh Richards, Kyle Bronson, and Tyler Erb!

Dennis also posted Top Ten outings of sixth at East Bay Raceway Park on February 7 and eighth, tenth, and seventh in three consecutive nights from February 14-16 at Volusia Speedway Park. In the nine Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series shootouts held during “Speedweeks,” Dennis landed one Top Five and two Top Tens and currently finds himself tenth in the ultra-competitive, tight point standings. You can read a race-by-race recap from all fourteen shows in Georgia and Florida by pointing your Internet browser to www.DennisErb.com.

“We were pretty steady throughout Speedweeks – we kept working hard on our Black Diamond Chassis, but just couldn’t get the balance right come feature time,” commented Erb, Jr. today via telephone. “I was really pleased with how we qualified and how we heat raced, but we were just missing a little something when the money was on the line. The good part of it was that we didn’t tear up much stuff and brought back everything home in one piece, which is hard to do racing that many nights in a row. We will take this coming weekend off to freshen up our equipment and then head to Clarksville if the weather cooperates.”

Weather pending, the next two events on the racing calendar for Dennis Erb Racing will take place on March 2-3 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. The MARS Super Late Model Series will preside over the annual running of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic.’ A $3,000 winner’s check will be on the line on Friday night in the Volunteer State, while a $5,000 payday – and the signature Toilet Bowl trophy – will be up for grabs in Saturday’s finale. Dennis is always one of the favorites each time he passes through the Clarksville pit gate and will be looking to defend his ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ title, as he flushed the competition to pick up the $5,000 top prize last year. More information can be located online by clicking on www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

