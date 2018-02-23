Whitener Breaks In New Race Car for NeSmith Late Model Win

OCALA, FL – Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL won the RockAuto.com Winter Shootout 40-lap Main Event for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series Thursday night at Bubba Raceway Park driving the ULC Land Clearing Special. Whitener took the lead from Kyle Bronson of Brandon, FL on lap 22, and then held off a late race charge from Bronson to take the win.

For Whitener and his crew, 48 hours of hard work was worth the effort to get their #5w machine to Victory Lane. The finished brand new race car was picked up from the Barry Wright Race Cars shop in South Carolina on Tuesday, and hit the race track for the first time during Wednesday night’s Open Practice at Bubba Raceway Park.

Whitener failed to hit the mark in qualifying, as he was out of the top five that transferred to the main event. They got the new car real close to where they wanted it after Whitener won the third 12-lap B-Main and earned an inside seventh row starting spot for the big show.

“We have fought this race car for the past two days ever since we picked it up on Tuesday,” Whitener said. “The more we adjusted it, the faster it got, and we had one fast hot rod for the main event. I knew Kyle likes the outside here at Bubba Raceway Park, so we passed him on the bottom because we had to go where he wasn’t. He stayed on the top late in the race, but we came here to get a NeSmith Golden Helmet Trophy tonight!”

After passing Bronson for the lead on lap 22, Whitener had pulled out to a full straightaway lead over Bronson, who was busy trying to hold off Walker Arthur of Forest, VA for the second spot. A late-race caution flag on lap 37 set up a four-lap dash to the finish. Whitener held his ground on the bottom of the track, while Bronson climbed up on the top shelf trying to get a run on Whitener.

Bronson came close, but he was .334 seconds short at the checkered flag, and had to settle for second spot in the Brandon Ford Special. Arthur finished third in the Cecil B. Arthur Beef Farms Special, and Devin Dixon of Apollo Beach, FL took the fourth spot in the Dave’s Towing Rocket.

Don O’Neal of Martinsville, IN came back from a cut tire on lap ten to finish fifth in the Whelen Engineering Rocket, and Tyler Bare of Rockridge Baths, VA was sixth in the May’s Recycling Rocket. Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, IN took the seventh spot in the Lineal Contracting Special, and Logan Roberson of Waynesboro, VA drove the Dirt Defender Rocket to an eighth-place finish.

While Jimmy Elliott finished ninth in the Car Smart Auto Sales Special, it was a big finish for the Cleveland, TN driver. Elliott took a provisional and started 24th to race his way to not only the Beyea Headers Hard Charger of the Race Award, but he also became the new point leader for the Rock Auto.com Winter Shootout Series.

Elliott will have the honors on Friday night at Bubba Raceway Park of carrying the day-glow red Advance Lazer and Machine Point Leader rear spoiler on his race car. Elliott has a four-point lead over three-time NeSmith Late Model National Champion and National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame Inductee Ronnie Johnson of Chattanooga, TN, 176 to 172.

Ivedent Lloyd Jr. of Ocala, FL rounded out the top ten in the Vivid Graphics Special. In preliminary action, Bronson was the Sunoco/Knowles Race Parts and Bodies Fast Qualifier among the 51 entrants with a lap around the unique 3/8-mile egg-shaped clay oval in 14.974 seconds.

The four 12-lap B-Main Races were won by Dennis “Rambo” Franklin of Gaffney, SC in the Baird Transport Special, Don O’Neal, Whitener, and Riley Hickman of Ooltewah, TN in the Hickman Manufacturing CVR.

Bronson took the lead at the drop of the green flag followed by Dixon, Keith Barbara of South Park, PA in the Royal Flush, Inc. Rocket, Hudson O’Neal, and Conner Meade of Clay City, KY in the Jay Construction Special. The 2013 NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series Rookie of the Year had his car on kill, as by lap six, Bronson had a half straightaway lead on Dixon.

Barbara brought out the first of seven caution flags on lap eight after he spun in heavy lapped traffic coming off the fourth turn. The first Dixie-Style Double-File Restart of the race had Bronson leading with Dixon, Hudson O’Neal, Meade, Roberson, Arthur, Lloyd, Don O’Neal, Andy Picklesimer of Ooltewah, TN in the Hyma Motorsports Special, and Whitener doubled up behind him for the restart.

Lloyd stepped to the outside when the green bulb was relit and came from seventh to fourth by the time they came back around to the start-finish line. The race pace was slowed for the second time on lap ten when Don O’Neal cut sown a left-front tire. The top ten for the restart was Bronson, Dixon, Hudson O’Neal, Lloyd, Meade, Roberson, Arthur, Whitener, Franklin, and Justin Williams of Concord, VA in the Clary’s Used Cars Rocket.

Franklin’s top ten run ended on lap 14 when he slowed to a stop in turn two to light up the yellow bulb for the third time in the race. Whitener suddenly became a big blip on the radar of the top five in the race.

The ever-changing top ten for the restart was Bronson, Dixon, Hudson O’Neal, Whitener, Lloyd, Bare, Williams, Arthur, Roberson and Meade. Hudson O’Neal stepped to the outside to sail around Dixon for second on the restart, but before the field could get into a rhythm, Drew Kennedy of Lansing, TN hit the back straightaway wall in the Schubert Monument Sales Rocket.

The caution flag came right back out on lap 17 when Sam Seawright of Fort Payne, AL spun the J&R Lumber Special in turn four. Now Whitener became a threat for the win. The top ten for the restart saw Bronson leading with Hudson O’Neal, Whitener, Arthur, Dixon, Lloyd, Roberson, Williams, Bare, and Meade doubled up behind the leader.

While Bronson was able to maintain a lead, Hudson O’Neal, Whitener and Arthur battled two and three-wide for the second spot. Whitener took over the runner-up spot on lap 20 and he began to slowly reel in the leader Bronson. Lloyd cut down a tire on lap 22 to bring out the sixth caution flag of the race.

Bronson’s lead over Whitener was gone for the restart that also saw Dixon, Hudson O’Neal, Arthur, Bare, Elliott, Roberson, Williams, and Don O’Neal running third through tenth respectively. All attention was at the front of the pack when the green flag came back out to restart the race.

Whitener did not disappoint, as he pulled alongside Bronson to battle for the lead through turns one and two, down the backstretch, through turn three, and then Whitener took the lead coming off the fourth turn. Once Whitener established himself on the point, he began to check out. Walker passed Bronson for second on lap 26, and by lap 32, Whitener was in lapped traffic.

The lapped traffic didn’t slow “The Magicman” down because he had pulled out to a full straightaway lead over Arthur with five laps to go. In the meantime, Bronson caught his second wind and sailed around the outside of Arthur to regain second, but he could barely see the leader in front of him because Whitener was gone.

Bronson needed a caution flag and he got one on lap 37 when Picklesimer stalled in turn two. Whitener’s big lead was gone. As they set up for a four-lap shootout to the checkered flag, Bronson, Arthur, Hudson O’Neal, Bare, Don O’Neal, Dixon, Williams, Roberson, and Elliott doubled up in the top ten behind the leader. It was now Showtime!

The battle lines had been drawn when the green light flashed on. Whitener would hold the bottom groove, and Bronson would challenge from the top of the race track. Bronson had several runs on Whitener coming off the corners, but Whitener was just too strong off the bottom for Bronson to get by.

With the checkered flag in the air, the crowd came to their feet, and Whitener took the win with Bronson camped out on his right-rear quarter panel. Whitener and Bronson, along with the rest of the field showed what fans will see in Friday night’s 40-lap $2,000-to-win main event, and Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win 100-lap 14th Annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF ROUND 2 OF THE ROCKAUTO.COM WINTER SHOOTOUT AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK IN OCALA, FL ON 2/22/18:

POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN LAPS $ WON

1. 13 5w Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL 40 $2,000

2. 1 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 40 $1,000

3. 10 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA 40 $700

4. 3 58 Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL 40 $550

5. 12 14 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 40 $500

6. 18 30 Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths, VA 40 $425

7. 5 24r Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 40 $375

8. 6 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 40 $350

9. 24 J39 Jimmy Elliott Cleveland, TN 40 $325

10. 7 33x Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL 40 $300

11. 15 89 Justin Williams Concord, VA 40 $275

12. 19 7a Corey Almond Appomattox, VA 40 $250

13. 17 16 Sam Seawright Fort Payne, AL 40 $225

14. 23 85 Ronnie Johnson Chattanooga, TN 40 $200

15. 2 1 Conner Meade Clay City, KY 40 $175

16. 21 5d Rodgerick Dykes Smith Station, AL 39 $150

17. 22 00 Ben Garner Greenfield, TN 39 $140

18. 8 P1 Andy Picklesimer Ooltewah, TN 31 $125

19. 14 R1 Riley Hickman Ooltewah, TN 21 $125

20. 16 K37 Drew Kennedy Lansing, TN 13 $125

21. 9 22 Austin Burns Morgantown, IN 13 $125

22. 11 2 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC 13 $125

23. 4 RJ1 Keith Barbara South Park, PA 9 $125

24. 20 6b Dillon Brown Gaffney, SC 9 $125

ENTRIES: 51

SUNOCO/KNOWLES RACE PARTS FAST QUALIFIER: Bronson, 14.974 Seconds

PROVISIONALS: Johnson and Elliott

LEAD CHANGES: 1

LAP LEADERS: Bronson, 1-21; Whitener, 22-40

LAP LEADERS: Bronson, 21; Whitener, 19

BEYEA HEADERS HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE: Elliott (started 24th and finished 9th)

CAUTIONS: 7

MARGIN OF VICTORY: .334 Seconds

TIME OF THE RACE: 36 Minutes and 57.661 Seconds

NEXT EVENT: February 23, Bubba Raceway Park, $2,000-to-win, 40 Laps

SUNOCO/KNOWLES RACE PARTS AND BODIES GROUP QUALIFYING (Top 5 From Each Group Transfer To Main Event)

GROUP 1: POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME 1 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL Longhorn 14.974 2 58 Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL Rocket 15.101 3 24r Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN Capital 15.266 4 33x Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL Capital 15.269 5 22 Austin Burns Morgantown, IN Club 29 15.426 6 2 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC Swartz 15.432 7 14 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN Rocket 15.477 8 89 Justin Williams Concord, VA Rocket 15.480 9 6 Dillon Brown Gaffney, SC Longhorn 15.531 10 7a Corey Almond Appomattox, VA Longhorn 15.557 11 K37 Drew Kennedy Lansing, TN Rocket 15.601 12 J39 Jimmy Elliott Cleveland, TN Longhorn 15.694 13 1m Kevin Maher McDavid, FL Barry Wright 15.709 14 J0 John Ownby Cleveland, TN Longhorn 15.719 15 5d David Whitener Orange Park, FL Longhorn 15.727 16 32 Chad Stapleton Edinburg, IN Club 29 15.761 17 33 Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL Capital 15.792 18 6h Jimmy Halford Atwood, TN CVR 15.836 19 85 Ronnie Johnson Chattanooga, TN Capital 15.937 20 6r Shane Riner Guyton, GA Rocket 15.969 21 2 Adam Ray Smithland, KY Barry Wright 16.239 22 21 Donnie Padgett Middleburg, FL Rocket 16.388 23 00 Ruben Mayfield Lenoir City, TN CVR 16.433 24 23 Ahnna Parkhurst Evans, GA Warrior 16.630 25 4 Joe Mike Mayfield, KY CVR 17.138 26 17ss Shan Smith Dade City, FL CVR 18.363 GROUP 2: POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME 1 1 Connor Meade Clay City, KY Club 29 15.217 2 RJ1 Keith Barbara South Park, PA Rocket 15.285 3 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA Rocket 15.289 4 P1 Andy Picklesimer Ooltewah, TN Longhorn 15.421 5 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA Mastersbilt 15.430 6 16 Sam Seawright Fort Payne, AL Kryptonite 15.432 7 R1 Riley Hickman Ooltewah, TN CVR 15.464 8 101 Forrest Trent Talbot, TN Rocket 15.524 9 6x Devin Gainey Fort White, FL Kryptonite 15.525 10 5w Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL Barry Wright 15.526 11 88 Trent Ivey Union, SC Mastersbilt 15.534 12 6 Clay Harris Jupiter, FL Rocket 15.535 13 30 Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths. VA Rocket 15.579 14 04 Colby Boyett Bainbridge, GA Rocket 15.618 15 12s Brian Swank Morgantown, WV Rocket 15.689 16 5 Rodgerick Dykes Smiths Station, AL Warrior 15.828 17 H5 Mark Heatherly Rossville, GA Kryptonite 15.860 18 F36 Cale Finley Athens, AL CVR 15.908 19 60 John Mollick Toronto, OH Rocket 15.982 20 11 John Waters Whitesville, NY Mastersbilt 16.031 21 11f Ryan Frazee Addison, PA Rocket 16.054 22 09 Billy Kessler Freedom, PA Rocket 16.175 23 00 Ben Garner Greenfield, TN Blk Diamond 16.280 24 9 Ches Chester Twin City, GA Rocket 16.727 25 93 Derrick Shaw Buckhannon, WV Rocket 16.988

HEAT RACES (12 Laps – Top 3 Transfer To Main Event):

1ST HEAT: 1. Franklin; 2. Williams; 3. Almond; 4. Elliott; 5. Ownby; 6. Mike; 7. Riner; 8. Halford; 9. Padgett; 10. Stapleton.

2ND HEAT: 1. D. O’Neal; 2. Kennedy; 3. Brown; 4. Mathews; 5. Ray; 6. Johnson; 7. D. Whitener; 8. Maher; 9. Smith; 10. Parkhurst; 11. Mayfield.

3RD HEAT: 1. M. Whitener; 2. Seawright; 3. Dykes; 4. Waters; 5. Trent; 6. Finley; 7. Harris; 8. Chester; 9. Boyette; 10. Kessler.

4TH HEAT: 1. Hickman; 2. Bare; 3. Garner; 4. Gainey; 5. Shaw; 6. Frazee; 7. Mollick; 8. Heatherly; 9. Ivey; 10. Swank.

