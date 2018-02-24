BRONSON TUNES UP FOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP DEFENSE WITH NeSMITH WIN

OCALA, FL – Kyle Bronson of Brandon, FL tuned up to defending his Chevrolet Performance World Championship on Friday night at Bubba Raceway Park by winning the 40-lap Rock Auto.com Winter Shootout Main Event for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series. Bronson took the lead on lap 15 in the Brandon Ford Special and never looked back for the win.

Bronson is the defending champion of the Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race for the NeSmith Late Models, and the 14th Edition of the $10,000-to-win 100-lap extravaganza will take place at Bubba Raceway Park on Saturday night. Bronson will be trying to become the first driver to win two straight Golden Globes, and only the second driver to win the race twice.

“We had a good race car last night when we finished second, and we fixed a few things on it for tonight,” Bronson said. “We’ll tweak on it some more tomorrow and we’ll be ready to go for 100 laps. I’ve got to thank my crew because we’ve been racing down here in Florida for Speedweeks for just about 20 straight days, and they’ve really worked their butts off. I couldn’t do this without them.”

After starting sixth, Bronson was up to second by lap two, and when early race leader Jeff Mathews of Brandon, FL got caught behind lapped traffic on the bottom groove of the track, Bronson sailed around the outside to take the lead on lap 15. Despite four caution flags, Bronson was able to pull away on each restart and carry a 3.529 second margin of victory under the checkered flag.

Thursday night’s winner Mark Whitener of Middleburg, FL finished second in the ULC Land Clearing Special, and third went to Justin Williams of Concord, VA in the Clary’s Used Cars Rocket. Michael Page of Douglasville, GA took the fourth spot in the Troy Baird Trucking Special and Dennis Franklin of Gaffney, SC was fifth in the Baird Transport Special.

Logan Roberson of Waynesboro, VA started 15th in the Dirt Defender Rocket and finished sixth to earn the Beyea Headers Hard Charger of the Race Award. Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, IN took the seventh spot in the Lineal Contracting Special, and Clay Harris of Jupiter, FL was eighth in the Griffin Motorsports Rocket.

Mathews came back from a cut tire on lap 20 to finish ninth in the Vivid Graphics Special, and Tyler Bare of Rockridge Baths, VA rounded out the top ten in the May’s Recycling Rocket. In preliminary action, Mathews was the Sunoco/Knowles Race Parts and Bodies Fast Qualifier among the 50 entrants with a lap in 14.756 seconds.

The four 12-lap B-Main Races were won by O’Neal, Corey Almond of Appomattox, VA in the Factory Canopy Special, Franklin, and Kevin Maher of McDavid, FL in the Maher Racing Special.

Matthews took the lead from the pole position at the start of the race followed by Williams, Riley Hickman of Ooltewah, TN in the Hickman Manufacturing CVR, and Keith Barbara of South Park, PA in the Royal Flush, Inc. Rocket. Whitener started on the outside of the front row for the start of the race, but his car pushed up the banking in turn one, dropping him outside of the top ten.

Bronson hustled up from the sixth spot on the high side of the track to pass Williams for the second spot on lap two. The field was slowed for the first of six caution flags on lap seven when Same Seawright of Fort Payne, AL stalled in turn four in the J&R Lumber Special. Behind Mathews for the Dixie-Style Double-File Restart were Bronson, Williams, Barbara, Hickman, Page, O’Neal, Franklin, Trent Ivey of Union, SC in the Barfield Timbers Special, and Roberson.

The yellow caution lamp was turned on again on lap eight when Andy Picklesimer of Ooltewah, TN in the Hyma Motorsports Special and Almond tangled on the front straightaway. In the one lap of racing before the caution came out, Williams had dropped from third to sixth as Barbara, Hickman, and O’Neal moved up to third, fourth and fifth respectively.

The restart saw Barbara and Hickman make contact, and Barbara slid up into the fluff on the high side of turn one. Hickman was on a mission, as he began to challenge Bronson side-by-side for the second spot on lap ten. Hickman was working the bottom groove, while Bronson was on the top shelf of Bubba Raceway Park.

Bronson was able to take control of second on lap 13, and quickly closed in on Mathews, who was racing in the bottom groove of the track, trapped behind lapped traffic. Bronson had clear sailing on the outside and took the lead coming off the second turn on lap 15.

Three-time NeSmith Late Model National Champion Ronnie Johnson of Chattanooga, TN stalled the Josh Roberts Trucking Special in turn two on lap 18 to bring out the third caution flag of the race. Bronson had Mathews, Hickman, Whitener, Williams, Page, O’Neal, Roberson, Franklin, and Harris doubled up behind him for the restart.

The caution flag came out on the restart when Conner Meade of Clay City, KY spun the Jay Construction Special down the back straightaway. On the next restart, Hickman pushed up the banking in turn one and fell back out of the top ten. On lap 19, Whitener and Mathews got together while battling for second going into turn one.

Mathews slowed off the pace on lap 20 with a cut down tire in turn one to light up the yellow caution bulb for the fifth time. At the halfway point in the race, Bronson led Whitener, Williams, Page, O’Neal, Franklin, Harris, Bare, and Nevin Gainey of Fort White, FL in the Dunn-Rite Construction Special in the top ten for the restart.

Bronson was able maintain a healthy lead over Whitener when the field went back to green flag action. With ten laps to go, Bronson began to negotiate lapped traffic, but Whitener was unable to close the gap. The sixth and final caution flag for a turn four spin by Seawright on lap 32 bunched the field up for a nine-lap dash to the finish.

The were no challengers for Bronson in the final nine tours around the 3/8-mile egg-shaped clay oval, and that’s momentum Bronson hopes he can carry into Saturday night’s $10,000-to-win 100-lap 14th Annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race for the NeSmith Chevrolet Dirt Late Model Series at Bubba Raceway Park.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF THE ROCKAUTO.COM WINTER SHOOTOUT ROUND 3 AT BUBBA RACEWAY PARK IN OCALA, FL ON 2/23/18:

POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN LAPS $ WON

1. 6 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 40 $2,000

2. 2 5w Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL 40 $1,000

3. 4 89 Justin Williams Concord, VA 40 $700

4. 7 18x Michael Page Douglasville, GA 40 $550

5. 13 2 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC 40 $500

6. 15 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 40 $425

7. 11 24r Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 40 $375

8. 8 6 Clay Harris Jupiter, FL 40 $350

9. 1 33 Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL 40 $325

10. 19 30 Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths, VA 40 $300

11. 20 6x Nevin Gainey Fort White, FL 40 $275

12. 18 J39 Jimmy Elliott Cleveland, TN 40 $250

13 14 1m Kevin Maher McDavid, FL 40 $225

14. 16 16 Sam Seawright Fort Payne, AL 40 $200

15. 9 P1 Andy Picklesimer Ooltewah, TN 40 $175

16. 23 85 Ronnie Johnson Chattanooga, TN 39 $150

17. 12 7a Corey Almond Appomattox, VA 39 $140

18. 24 17ss Shan Smith Dade City, FL 31 $125

19. 3 R1 Riley Hickman Ooltewah, TN 19 $125

20. 21 1 Conner Meade Clay City, KY 17 $125

21. 10 88 Trent Ivey Union, SC 17 $125

22. 5 RJ1 Keith Barbara South Park, PA 17 $125

23. 22 44 Rhett Carter Blackshear, GA 15 $125

24. 17 14 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 13 $125

ENTRIES: 50

SUNOCO/KNOWLES RACE PARTS FAST QUALIFIER: Mathews. 14.756 Seconds

PROVISIONALS: Johnson and Smith

LEAD CHANGES: 1

LAP LEADERS: Mathews, 1-14; Bronson, 15-40

LAPS LED: Bronson, 26; Mathews, 14

BEYEA HEADERS HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE: Roberson (started 15th and finished 6th)

CAUTIONS: 6

MARGIN OF VICTORY: 3.529 Seconds

TIME OF THE RACE: 34 Minutes and 47.981 Seconds

NEXT RACE: February 24, $10,000-to-win, 100-laps, Bubba Raceway Park, Ocala, FL (14th Annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship Race)

SUNOCO/KNOWLES RACE PARTS AND BODIES GROUP QUALIFYING (Top 5 From Each Group Transfer To Main Event):

GROUP 1:

POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME

1 33 Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL Capital 14.756

2 R1 Riley Hickman Ooltewah, TN CVR 14.971

3 RJ1 Keith Barbara South Park, PA Rocket 14.991

4 18 Michael Page Douglasville, GA Stinger 15.067

5 P1 Andy Picklesimer Ooltewah, TN Longhorn 15.082

6 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA Rocket 15.107

7 7a Corey Almond Appomattox, VA Longhorn 15.120

8 24r Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN Capital 15.135

9 16 Sam Seawright Fort Payne, AL Kryptonite 15.145

10 30 Tyler Bare Rockridge Baths. VA Rocket 15.157

11 5 Rodgerick Dykes Smiths Station, AL Warrior 15.165

12 18e Chase Edge Lafayette, AL Mastersbilt 15.174

13 6x Nevin Gainey Fort White, FL Kryptonite 15.249

14 23 Ahnna Parkhurst Evans, GA Warrior 15.323

15 6r Shane Riner Guyton, GA Rocket 15.361

16 33x Ivedent Lloyd Jr. Ocala, FL Capital 15.373

17 17ss Shan Smith Dade City, FL CVR 15.381

18 J0 John Ownby Cleveland, TN Longhorn 15.415

19 58 Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL Rocket 15.434

20 11 John Waters Whitesville, NY Mastersbilt 15.478

21 32 Chad Stapleton Edinburg, IN Club 29 15.533

22 101 Forrest Trent Talbot, TN Rocket 15.551

23 6 Dillon Brown Gaffney, SC Longhorn 15.699

24 00 Ruben Mayfield Lenoir City, TN CVR 15.737

25 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA Mastersbilt 15.779

GROUP 2:

POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME

1 5w Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL Barry Wright 15.078

2 89 Justin Williams Concord, VA Rocket 15.192

3 40b Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL Longhorn 15.278

4 6 Clay Harris Jupiter, FL Rocket 15.329

5 88 Trent Ivey Union, SC Mastersbilt 15.418

6 2 Dennis Franklin Gaffney, SC Swartz 15.425

7 04 Colby Boyett Bainbridge, GA Rocket 15.432

8 1 Connor Meade Clay City, KY Club 29 15.522

9 44 Rhett Carter Blackshear, GA Rocket 15.532

10 14 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN Rocket 15.565

11 85 Ronnie Johnson Chattanooga, TN Capital 15.576

12 9 Ches Chester Twin City, GA Rocket 15.609

13 12s Brian Swank Morgantown, WV Rocket 15.611

14 11f Ryan Frazee Addison, PA Rocket 15.652

15 1m Kevin Maher McDavid, FL Barry Wright 15.691

16 93 Derrick Shaw Buckhannon, WV Rocket 15.777

17 J39 Jimmy Elliott Cleveland, TN Longhorn 15.855

18 00 Ben Garner Greenfield, TN Blk Diamond 15.857

19 6h Jimmy Halford Atwood, TN CVR 15.897

20 60 John Mollick Toronto, OH Rocket 15.911

21 F36 Cale Finley Athens, AL CVR 15.933

22 03 Joey Coulter Concord, NC HRRC 15.979

23 2 Adam Ray Smithland, KY Barry Wright 16.010

24 4 Joe Mike Mayfield, KY CVR 16.050

25 09 Billy Kessler Freedom, PA Rocket 16.513

B-MAINS (12 Laps – Top 3 Transfer To Main Event):

1ST HEAT: 1. H. O’Neal; 2. Roberson; 3. Bare; 4. Edge; 5. Ownby; 6. Mayfield; 7. Parkhurst; 8. Waters; 9. Lloyd; 10. Trent.

2ND HEAT: 1. Almond; 2. Seawright; 3. Gainey; 4. Dykes; 5. Stapleton; 6. Smith; 7. Arthur; 8. Brown; 9. Riner; 10. Dixon.

3RD HEAT: 1. Franklin; 2. D. O’Neal; 3. Meade; 4. Chester; 5. Garner; 6. Coulter; 7. Mike; 8. Mollick; 9. Shaw; 10. Frazee.

4TH HEAT: 1. Maher; 2. Elliott; 3. Carter; 4. Johnson; 5. Swank; 6. Halford; 7. Boyett; 8. Finley; 9. Kessler; 10. Ray.

ROCKAUTO.COM WINTER SHOOTOUT SERIES POINT STANDINGS THROUGH 2/23/18:

POS CAR # DRIVER POINTS

1. J39 Jimmy Elliott 252

2. 85 Ronnie Johnson 240

3. 16 Sam Seawright 234

4. P1 Andy Picklesimer 224

5. 5w Mark Whitener 196

5. 40b Kyle Bronson 196

7. 18x Michael Page 188

8. 17ss Shan Smith 176

9. 24r Hudson O’Neal 172

9. 17 Logan Roberson 172

9. 89 Justin Williams 172

12. 30 Tyler Bare 168

13. 6h Clay Harris 162

14. 2 Dennis Franklin 146

15. 5d Rodgerick Dykes 144

16. 14 Don O’Neal 142

16. 7a Corey Almond 142

18. K37 Drew Kennedy 130

18. 1 Conner Meade 130

18. 33 Jeff Mathews 130

NeSmith Chevrolet, Buick, GMC of Claxton, GA is the Title Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. NeSmith Chevrolet, Buick, GMC is one of the nation’s top GM Powertrain and Performance Dealer seven years running, with free delivery anywhere in the Southeast. Chevrolet Performance Parts is an Official Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. Hoosier Racing Tire is the Official Tire Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. Sunoco Race Fuels is the Official Race Fuel of the NeSmith Late Models. RockAuto.com is an Associate Sponsor of the NeSmith Late Models. Beyea Headers the NeSmith Late Model Hard Charger Sponsor. Knowles Race Parts and Bodies is the Official Parts Supplier for the NeSmith Late Models. Cruise With The Champions is the Official Vacation and Rookie of the Year Sponsor for the NeSmith Late Models. David Smith Carburetors is the Official Carburetor of NeSmith Racing. Freestyle Graphix is the Official Wrap, Banner, and Sign Company of NeSmith Racing. NeSmith Late Model Contingency Sponsors for 2017 are Out-Pace Performance, CrateInsider.Com, Gresham Racing Parts, Knowles Racing Parts and Bodies, and FreeStyle Graphix. 2017 Chassis Sponsors are Trak-Star Race Cars, Warrior Race Cars, Rocket Chassis, GRT Race Cars, and CVR Race Cars.