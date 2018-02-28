Jimmy Elliott Takes Over NeSmith Winter Shootout Series Point Lead



Smoky Mountain Speedway Double Shot Up Next

Cleveland, Tennessee (02/28/18) – On the heels of a trio of strong performances over the weekend in his Car Smart Auto Sales #J39 Elliott’s Tire Center/ Mighty Muffler/ Longhorn Race Car, Jimmy Elliott has taken a commanding lead in the NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout standings.

“Bubba Raceway Park is a really tough place, and there’s really nowhere else like it so you have to be on your toes,” Elliott commented regarding the weekend’s events. “Throw in 50 or so of the top Crate Late Model racers in the country and a little bad luck at times on our part, and it made for a really challenging weekend. However, we were able to rise to the challenge and come away with three strong runs and the series point lead.”

Thursday evening brought Jimmy Elliott to Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, Florida) for the opening night of the NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout-sanctioned Bubba Army Winter Nationals.

In a field of 51 Crate Late Models, Elliott logged the 12th-fastest time in his qualifying group, transferring him into the B-Main. Transferring the Top-5 finishers into the opening night feature, Jimmy came up one spot shy with a fourth-place finish. Jimmy utilized a provisional to start on the tail of the A-Main, Elliott advanced 15 positions in the 40-lap affair, reeling in a ninth-place finish.

On Friday evening – after suffering a broken right-rear rotor and caliper in hot laps – Elliott qualified 17th-fastest time in his qualifying group, sending him into the B-Main. Transferring the Top 5 out of the B-Main, Elliott charged to a runner-up finish behind Kevin Maher, which locked him the 18th-starting position for the feature. With $2,000 on the line, Jimmy Elliott improved six spots to finish 12th.

Wrapping up the Bubba Army Winter Nationals on Saturday with the 14th annual Chevrolet Performance World Championship, Elliott followed up the fastest time overall in his group with a runner-up finish in his heat. Rolling off eighth for the $10,000-to-win finale, Jimmy dropped one spot in the 100-lap affair registering a ninth-place finish.

Jimmy is currently leading the NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout point standings.

For full results from the events as well as the latest standings, please visit www.NeSmithRacing.com .

Elliott will remain idle this weekend before resuming action on March 9-10 at Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tennessee) with the next two rounds of the NeSmith RockAuto.com Winter Shootout Series. A $2,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs on Friday night, while Saturday’s finale will post a $2,500 top prize.

For more information on the events, please visit www.NeSmithRacing.com .

Jimmy Elliott would like to thank his sponsors including Car Smart Auto Sales, Mighty Muffler and Brake Center, Longhorn Race Cars, Auto Depot, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Elliott’s Tire Center, Hoosier Race Tires, WP Shocks, Bodies by Skinny, EasyAutoOnline.com, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For the latest news, updates, and other information regarding Jimmy Elliott, please point your browsers to www.JimmyElliottJ39.com .

