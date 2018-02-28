Springfield Raceway Test And Tune Helps Get March Madness Event Ready To Roll



With The March 10th March Madness event closing in quickly, Springfield Raceway will hold a Test and Tune on Friday evening March 9th. This will allow any race teams in any classes to get their 1st laps of the season to help get over those New Car Blues and get ready for the season.

Practice time is slated from 5:30 to 7:30 and with a strong turn out it could run over.

Adult pit passes for The Test and Tune evening is $25 with Kids 6-12 pit passes $10. Grandstand admission is Free to all.

The March Madness event will feature the Lucas Oil Comp Cams Super Late Models in their 1st ever Sanctioned Event At Springfield, USRA Modifieds and USRA B Modifieds, Midwest Modz, Legends and Pure Stocks. USRA National points will be awarded

For more information visit WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com and keep updated on Facebook.