Show-Me 100 three-day passes remain as Lucas Oil Speedway season nears

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (March 1, 2018) – With the Lucas Oil Speedway season just one month away, fans are reminded to finalize their plans for the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by Protecttheharvest.com while three-day passes still remain.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series crown-jewel event, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, is set for May 24-26.

“We just want to remind fans that there is still time to get the three-day passes for the Show-Me 100 in prime locations, though the availability is becoming limited,” Lucas Oil Speedway Admissions Director Nichole McMillan said. “Of course, the general admission tickets for the individual days of the Show-Me also can be purchased at any time by contacting us.”

For Show-Me 100 ticket information, contact McMillan at Nichole@Lucasoilspeedway.com or call the office at (417) 282-5984. Tickets also can be purchased online for the Show-Me 100 or any event during the 2018 season.

The three-day Show-Me 100 passes are $100 and offer the comfort of the high-back, stadium-style seats and prime viewing on the top few rows of the front straightaway. Because the seats are reserved, the advantage is fans don’t have to worry about arriving extra early to get the seat they want.

The 26th annual Show-Me 100 kicks off on May 24 with the “Cowboy Classic” headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the night-night main event.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 25 also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup the next night. Full USRA Modified programs also are scheduled each night.

The May 26 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,200-to-win USRA Modified feature.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 24: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 25: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 26: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois, came from a 14th starting position to win his first Show-Me 100 last year. He’s expected to return along with reigning Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series champion Josh Richards and four-time Show-Me 100 winner Jimmy Owens.

The Lucas Oil Speedway dirt track roars to life on March 31 with an open test and tune from 2-6 p.m. The season begins on April 7 with the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opener with action in the Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Big O Tires Street Stocks and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods.

