Gateway Motorsports Park to open Saturday, March 31; More than 130 event dates planned for 2018

March 2, 2018, St. Louis Region – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, will kick off its 2018 event season on Saturday, March 31 with a Test ‘n’ Tune session at the Dragplex. More than 130 events are planned at the area’s largest outdoor entertainment facility, which is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis. More than just an INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA motorsports entertainment facility, Gateway Motorsports Park also will host the ICS World Championship Chili Cook-Offs, Formula Drift, 5k runs and a circus in 2018.

2018 DRAGPLEX SCHEDULE

Updated: March 2, 2018. Please discard all previous schedules.

Please note: This schedule is subject to change due to weather and added dates. Please consult our website or social media for the latest updates.

March

31 (Saturday) — Test ‘n’ Tune (10 a.m.-5 p.m.).

April

6 (Friday) — JEGS Super Quick Test ‘n’ Tune.

7 (Saturday) — JEGS Super Quick, Gateway Bracket Series race No. 1, Jr. Dragster race No. 1.

8 (Sunday) — JEGS Super Quick, Gateway Bracket Series race No. 2, Jr. Dragster race No. 2.

13 (Friday) — Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

20 (Friday) — Open Test ‘n’ Tune (6-10 p.m.)

21 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 3, Jr. Dragster race No. 3.

25 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

27 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperCar Showdown.

28 (Saturday) Gateway Bracket Series race No. 4, Jr. Dragster race No. 4.

29 (Sunday) — Import Face-Off.

May

2 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

4 (Friday) — Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

5 (Saturday) — closed for Model T Swap Meet set-up.

6 (Sunday) — Model T-Swap Meet.

9 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

11 (Friday) — St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous qualifying (drag racing only).

12 (Saturday) — St. Louis Nostalgia Rendezvous: nostalgia drag racing eliminations, car show, bands, DJ, pin-up girl contest.

18 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperCar Showdown.

19 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 5, Jr. Dragster race No. 5.

24 (Thursday) — PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny, Midwest Pro Mods test day.

25 (Friday) — PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny, Midwest Pro Mods qualifying.

26 (Saturday) — PSCA Heads-Up Hootenanny, Midwest Pro Mods, Jet Car, Ford Fun & Mustang Mayhem drags and car show.

30 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

June

1 (Friday) — Street Car Test ‘n’ Tune, Street Car Takeover kick-off party.

2 (Saturday) — Street Car Takeover.

3 (Sunday) — Circus.

6 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

8 (Friday) — NHDRO Motorcycle Test ‘n’ Tune.

9 (Saturday) — NHDRO Motorcycle Drags.

10 (Sunday) — NHDRO Motorcycle Drags.

13 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

15 (Friday) — Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

16 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 6, Jr. Dragster race No. 6.

27 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

29 (Friday) — Summer SuperBucks Spectacular: $3,000-to-win tune-up race.

30 (Saturday) — Summer SuperBucks Spectacular: Possible $30,000-to-win bracket race.

July

1 (Sunday) — Summer SuperBucks Spectacular: Possible $30,000-to-win bracket race.

3 (Tuesday) — Mid-America SuperCar Showdown: Prelude to the Fourth special.

7 (Saturday) — TBA.

11 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

13 (Friday) — Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

14 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 7, Jr. Dragster race No. 7 (late-night special).

18 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

21 (Saturday) — TBA.

25 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

27 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperCar Showdown.

28 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 8, Jr. Dragster race No. 8 (late-night special).

August

1 (Wednesday) — Street Car Super Nationals test session.

2 (Thursday) — Street Car Super Nationals, Midwest Pro Mods qualifying and match race.

3 (Friday) — Street Car Super Nationals, Midwest Pro Mods and Nostalgia qualifying.

4 (Saturday) — Street Car Super Nationals, Midwest Pro Mods and Nostalgia eliminations.

8 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

11-12 (Saturday, Sunday) Pure Speed Drag Racing Experience.

15 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, High School Drags.

17 (Friday) — Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

18 (Saturday) — GO! St. Louis 5k.

27-29 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) — NHRA professional test session.

31 (Friday) — Mid-America SuperCar Showdown.

September

1 (Saturday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 9, King-of-the-Track Qualifier, Jr. Dragster race No. 9, Randy Drake Memorial Race, bonus Dragster shootout.

2 (Sunday) — Gateway Bracket Series race No. 10, King of the Track, Jr. Dragster race No. 10.

5 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday, final High School Drags.

7 (Friday) — UBDRA Test ‘n’ Tune.

8 (Saturday) — UBDRA.

9 (Sunday) — UBDRA Black Sunday.

12 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

14-15 (Friday and Saturday) MMW: Monster Muscle Car Weekend.

16 (Sunday) — Import Face Off Street Car Revolution.

21-23 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals — Mello Yello Drag Racing Series national event.

26 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

28-30 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Midwest Jr. Super Series.

October

3 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

5 (Friday, daytime) — The Original Super Chevy Show: Battle of the Brands Bracket Bash.

5 (Friday, evening) — Mid-America SuperStar Showdown.

6 (Saturday) — The Original Super Chevy Show (drag racing and car show).

7 (Sunday) — NHRA National Dragster Challenge.

10 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday.

12 (Friday) — Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

13 (Saturday) — Shakedown Saturday: open testing, grudge racing, arm-drop drags.

18 (Thursday) — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series test session.

19 (Friday) — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series qualifying.

20 (Saturday) — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series All-American Hot Rod Spectacular.

24 (Wednesday) — Final Wide Open Wednesday.

26 (Friday) — Mid America SuperCar Showdown Finale, bracket Test ‘n’ Tune.

27 (Saturday) — Halloween Bracket Special and Jr. Dragster Invitational Finale (day No. 1).

28 (Sunday) — Halloween Bracket Special and Jr. Dragster Invitational Finale (day No. 2).

November

2 (Friday) — Final Midnight Madness fueled by NOS.

2018 1.25-MILE OVAL & CIRCUIT OF ST. LOUIS ROAD COURSE SCHEDULE

April

6 (Friday) — Road Course Track Day conducted by Gateway Motorsports Park.

7-8 (Saturday and Sunday) — NASA Midwest – National Auto Sport Association.

13-15 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Gateway Carrera Classic presented by Porsche St. Louis.

17 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

21-22 (Saturday, Sunday) — Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

May

6 (Sunday) — One Lap of America.

11-13 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Championship Enduro Series.

18-20 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Porsche Club Driving Experience.

26-27 (Saturday, Sunday) — MCRA – Midwest Café Racing Association.

June

1-3 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — St. Louis SCCA Track Days.

8-10 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Audi.

12 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

21 (Thursday) — ARCA practice.

22 (Friday) — ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards PapaNicholas Coffee 150; Practice for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

23 (Saturday) — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gateway 200; ARCA Midwest Tour.

July

10 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

14-15 (Saturday, Sunday) — Rusty Wallace Racing Experience.

28-29 (Saturday, Sunday) — MCRA – Midwest Café Racing Association.

August

3-5 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Porsche Club Driving Experience.

9 (Thursday) — Formula DRIFT practice.

10-11 (Friday, Saturday) — Formula DRIFT Round 5: St. Louis.

14 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

18 (Saturday) — St. Louis Speed Festival: Go! St. Louis 5K Run at the Raceway.

19 (Sunday) — St. Louis Speed Festival: Big Shark St. Louis Cycle the Raceway.

20-22 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday) — St. Louis Speed Festival. Locations and events to be announced.

23 (Thursday) — St. Louis Speed Festival: NASCAR K&N Pro Series practice.

24 (Friday) — INDYCAR Coors Light Pole Night and NASCAR K&N Series Midwest Melee 150.

25 (Saturday) — Verizon IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500. Support races: Mazda Pro Series and Indy Lights.

September

11 (Tuesday) –St. Louis SCCA PDX.

28-30 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — ICS World Champion Chili Cook-Offs.

October

5-7 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) — Porsche Club Driving Experience.

9 (Tuesday) — St. Louis SCCA PDX.

13-14 (Saturday, Sunday) — MCRA – Midwest Café Racing Association.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.