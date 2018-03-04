Springfield Releases Exciting 2018 Schedule.



Springfield, Mo- The Quick-Quarter of The Racy Springfield Raceway has announced the 2018 Race Schedule.

Weekly classes include USRA Modifieds, Out-Paced USRA B-Mods, The Popular Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks,and The INEX Missouri Dirt Legends along with special apperances by the Sharp Mini Late Models and other touring Series.

Saturday March 10th will feature The 1st ever visit by The Comp Cams Super Late Model Series as they begin their 2018 season opener at Springfield-USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods will also compete in $1,000 to win races with USRA National points are awarded. Midwest Modz, Pures and Legends are also in Action.

The chase for a Springfield Championship begins on Saturday March 30th with The Don Haase Tribute with all classes including The Sharp Mini Late Models racing. Action keeps rolling through April and then on Saturday April 21st The Lucas Oil Power I Non Wing Sprints visit along with regular point races for all classes.April 28th Kids get a chance to compete in Kids Bike Races and The Sharp Mini Lates return to had to the action.May 5th will be the popular Rob Burgess Tribute as Midwest Modz compete for extra money.May 12th is Military Appreciation Night as The Mini-Lates return again. May 19th features Casey’s General Stores as the presenting sponsor for the regular show.

No Racing on Memorial weekend May 26th as that is Show-Me Weekend in Wheatland.

Action returns on Saturday June 2nd with Reliable Chevrolet Night at the Races as The USRA B-Mods compete for $700 to win.The always fun Powder Puff Races after the weekly show action on June 9th. June 16th Midwest Modz get extra money to race for while June 23rd is Wheeler Metals night. Saturday June 30th finds A Special Late Model event as ULMA Triple Crown Late Models / Cash Money Super Dirt Series go to battle and The USRA B Mods race for $700 to win.The month of July finds hard fought battles in the points chase as The Mechanics Race will be on July 21st.

Thursday Night Thunder hits The Speedway on Thursday Aug.2nd As The USMTS Caseys Cup Series invade with the popular Touring Modified Series along with support classes. No Racing on Sat. 4th as action coninues on Aug. 11th with added money to the USRA B-Mods.August 18th is the prelude to the championship with season championships on Aug. 25th. The Speedway swings back into action on Sat. Sept. 15th with a full night of racing with the Comp Cams Super Lates return along with all regular classes.Sept.29th The Cash Money Super Dirt Series returns and the popular Pure Stock 5 for 5 in which the top 5 all get $500.

the track will take some down time preparing for The Exciting October 20th Lil Buck 31 for Factory/Street Stocks with the following Saturday as a weather date. The season ends with the much awaited Turkey Bowl XII on November 17th with a weather date following.

For more information visit The website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.com and visit The Facebook page for updated information.