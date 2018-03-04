Tony Stewart claims USCS Winter Heat final at Magnolia Motor Speedway

Columbus, MS – March 3, 2018 – Tony Stewart from Columbus, Indiana raced to a career-second United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters main event win at Magnolia Motor Speedway in the USCS Winter Heat Round #6 finale on Saturday night. Stewart charged from his K&N Filters Pole Award starting position into the lead on lap-one and led all 30-laps of the contest around Mississippi’s largest and fastest oval. Stewart was able to hold off late race charges after several re-starts by Blake Hahn from Tulsa, Oklahoma and 2013 USCS National Champion Derek Hagar from Marion, Arkansas to secure his second trip to the www.rockauto.com USCS Victory Lane.

Hahn and Hagar put on quite a show with their battle for the runner-up spot while Stewart raced away each time enjoying the clean air as the race-leader, but, no one really had anything for him. He had been the fastest car in hot laps and just pressed his performance all night long with an earlier win in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat race.

Hahn prevailed in the battle for second place and Hagar brought his #9Jr. mount across the line six feet back in the K&N Filters Podium Award third place. The previous night’s winner at Hattiesburg Speedway, Wayne Johnson from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma followed in fourth place and Dale Howard from Byhalia, Mississippi collected his second top five of the weeknd by rounding out the top five on Saturday night.

Veteran sprint car driver and Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio , led the next group in sixth place. The 2-time USCS National Champion, Morgan Turpen from Cordova, Tennessee finished in seventh place followed by Howard Moore from Memphis, Tennessee in eighth place. Defending United Sprint Car Series National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, Arkansas finished in ninth place. Dewayne White from Byhalia, Mississippi rounded out the top ten finishers.

Heat race victories went to Derek Hagar in the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat and to eventual feature winner, Tony Stewart in the Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat. The Butlerbuilt Third Heat checkers was claimed by Harli White from Tulsa, Oklahoma. Morgan Turpen rallied from a disappointing heat race finish to win the The FireAde 2000 B-Main.

The K&N Filters Pole Award and pole position was garnered by high-points earner, Tony Stewart after first heat winner, Derek Hagar pulled a zero. Ronny Howard from Nesbit, Mississippi collected the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award for passing the most cars in the main event when he cruised from 21st to 12th place.

The next USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour event is at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, AL on Saturday, March 24, 2018. For updated schedules and other USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series at 770-865-6097.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters at Magnolia Motor Speedway on SATURDAY 3/3/2018 results:

Heat 1 – Engler Machine & Tool (8 Laps)

1. 9jr-Derek Hagar[2] ; 2. 95-Matt Covington[1] ; 3. 40-Howard Moore[4] ; 4. 47-Dale Howard[7] ; 5. 51J-Ryan Jamison[3] ; 6. 10m-Morgan Turpen[6] ; 7. 01-Shane Morgan[5]

Heat 2 – Brown and Miller Racing Solutions (8 Laps)

1. 14TSR-Tony Stewart[8] ; 2. 1s-Joey Schmidt[2] ; 3. 10-Terry Gray[6] ; 4. 72K-Rick Kahler[1] ; 5. 38-Tony Agin[4] ; 6. 10k-Dewayne White[7] ; 7. 21-Butch David[3] ; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[5]

Heat 3 – Schoenfeld Headers (8 Laps)

1. 17w-Harli White[1] ; 2. 2c-Wayne Johnson[3] ; 3. 52h-Blake Hahn[8] ; 4. 4-Danny Smith[5] ; 5. 42-Andy McElhannon[2] ; 6. 14m-Jordon Mallett[4] ; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[7] ; 8. 52K-Cody Karl[9] ; 9. 51b-Joe Miller[6]

Hoosier Tire Speed DASH – (0 Laps)

B-Main 1 – (12 Laps)

1. 10m-Morgan Turpen[3] ; 2. 42-Andy McElhannon[2] ; 3. 14m-Jordon Mallett[4] ; 4. 51J-Ryan Jamison[1] ; 5. 01-Shane Morgan[7] ; 6. 52K-Cody Karl[6] ; 7. 21-Butch David[8] ; 8. 44-Ronny Howard[9] ; 9. 28-Jeff Willingham[5] ; 10. 44c-Chase Howard[11] ; 11. 51b-Joe Miller[10]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 14TSR-Tony Stewart[1] ;

2. 52h-Blake Hahn[2] ;

3. 9jr-Derek Hagar[3] ;

4. 2c-Wayne Johnson[6] ;

5. 47-Dale Howard[7] ;

6. 4-Danny Smith[11] ;

7. 10m-Morgan Turpen[15] ;

8. 40-Howard Moore[10] ;

9. 14m-Jordon Mallett[17] ;

10. 10k-Dewayne White[14] ;

11. 72K-Rick Kahler[12] ;

12. 44-Ronny Howard[21] ;

13. 38-Tony Agin[13] ;

14. 17w-Harli White[5] ;

15. 42-Andy McElhannon[16] ;

16. 21-Butch David[20] ;

17. 01-Shane Morgan[19] ;

18. 95-Matt Covington[9] ;

19. 1s-Joey Schmidt[8] ;

20. 10-Terry Gray[4] ;

21. 52K-Cody Karl[18]

DNS 51J-Ryan Jamison

DNS 28-Jeff Willingham

DNS 44c-Chase Howard

DNS 51b-Joe Miller

DNS 93-Jake Knight

DNS 16B-Max Stambaugh

USCS Sprint Car Series Race Awards:

Hoosier Tire Speed Dash: 52 Blake Hahn

Engler Machine and Tool First Heat: 9 Derek Hagar

Brown and Miller Racing Solutions Second Heat: 14 Tony Stewart

Butlerbuilt Third Heat: 17w Harli White

K&N Filters Pole Award: 14 Tony Stewart

JE Pistons Top Guns Award: ( 1st place Place) 14 Tony Stewart

PRO Shocks Champion Choice Award: (6th Place) 4 Danny Smith

K&N Filters Podium (3rd place) Award: 9 Derek Hagar

Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award: 44 Ronny Howard (started 21st and finished 12th)

Saldana Racing Products Super Sixth Award: 4 Danny Smith

Pyrotect Racing Cells Lucky Seven Award: 10m Morgan Turpen

DHR Suspension Eighth Place Award: 40 Howard Moore

DMI/Bulldog Rear Ends Top Ten Award: 10k Dewayne White.

www.RockAuto.com USCS 600 Sprint Car Series results

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 33-Michael Hall[1] ; 2. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[4] ; 3. 3L-Trynt Lloyd[5] ; 4. 1m-Freddie McCall[3] ; 5. 3m-Micha McCall[2]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Kyle Carpenter[3] ; 2. 51b-Joe Miller[6] ; 3. 5-Justin Rabon[2] ; 4. d14-Darl Parvin[5] ; 5. 17-Alex Lyles[4] ; 6. 33d-Don Quinn[1]

NO DASH

A-Main 1 (15 Laps)

1. 51b-Joe Miller[1] ;

2. 13-Kyle Carpenter[2] ;

3. 3L-Trynt Lloyd[5] ;

4. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[3] ;

5. 3m-Micha McCall[10] ;

6. 33-Michael Hall[4] ;

7. 5-Justin Rabon[6] ;

8. 80-Rick Barregarye[14] ;

9. 19-Jim Kradel[13] ;

10. d14-Darl Parvin[7] ;

11. 1m-Freddie McCall[8] ;

12. 17-Alex Lyles[9] ;

13. 33d-Don Quinn[11] ; a

14. 21-Chase Garner[12]

K&N Filters USCS Outlaw Modifieds

Heat 1 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Spencer Hughes[5] ; 2. L88m-Jarrod May[6] ; 3. L88h-Mark Herbert[2] ; 4. 12-Wesley Duboise[4] ; 5. 3w-J.C. Waller[1] ; 6. 25-Paul Robinson[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps)

1. 25L-Lance Walker[1] ; 2. 3-Chad Shivers[5] ; 3. 187-Kenny Hollingsworth[4] ; 4. 04-Rodney Ethridge[2] ; 5. K9-Robert Casada[3]

A-Main 1 (20 Laps)

1.11 Spencer Hughes

2.25L Lance Walker

3.12 Wesley Dubois

4.3 Chad Shivers

5.187 Kenny Hollingsworth

6.88M Jarrod May

7.25 Paul Robinson

8.9K Robert Casada

9. 3w J,C, Waller

10.04 Rodney Ethridge

11.88L Mark Herbert

