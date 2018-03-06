Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Ron Wick named Business Development Representative for VP Racing Fuels

San Antonio, TX (March 6, 2018) VP Racing Fuels, Inc., today announced the appointment of Ron Wick as Business Development Representative to support significant growth by VP in the dirt racing market in the Midwestern United States.

“We’re excited to have Ron Wick on board, “ said Jason Rueckert, VP Racing Fuels Regional Manager, “With Ron’s experience and vast knowledge of dirt car racing we look to significantly expand our presence in that market.”

Wick added, “Being a race fuel distributor for over 35 years, I look forward to combining my experience and knowledge with VP Racing Fuels, the World Leader in Race Fuel Technology™. I am excited to be working directly with the racers, tracks, dealers and sanctioning bodies to bring them all the products that VP has to offer.”

