Springfield Raceway To Open Southwest Missouri Racing Season

Springfield Raceway March Madness Brings Comp Cams Super Late Models For 1st Ever Visit To Quick-Quarter.

Saturday May 10th, Springfield Raceway will help open-up the 2018 Racing Season as The Comp Cams Super Dirt Late Models make not only their 1st sanctioned appearance, but will open their 2018 season at The racy “Quick-Quarter”.

While it might be the 1st ever sanctioned event for the series at Springfield, 2 of there past champions have tasted victory at Springfield.” Action” Jack Sullivan has captured a Turkey Classic win along with another past champion Kyle Beard has also took home a win in the famous Turkey event.

With $3,000 to win winner, several of the area standouts are also expected to compete including Tony Jackson Jr. and Peyton Payton Looney who both have had success at Springfield. Oklahoma’s Raymond Merrill and many others are expected to compete.

Action will also include USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods both competing for $1,000 to win and USRA National points. Car Entry Fee for both these classes are $40. Passing points will be used and the Top 8 will redraw. A-Mods pay $100 to start and B-Mods $80. Midwest Modz pay $300 to win while Legends and Pure Stocks battle for $250 to win. Those classes will qualify heads-up from the heats for feature line-ups.

Pit Gates open at 1:30 with hotlaps slated for 5PM and racing at 5:30. Draw Cut-off will be at 4:50.

Grandstands open at 4:30. Grandstand Admission is $20 with kids 12 and under Free. Pit passes are $40 while kids 6-12 pit passes are $15 and 5 and under Free.

A test-N-Tune is scheduled for Friday evening. Late Model Tire rule for Springfield Raceway on March 10th will be Hoosier 40 or WRS 55 for all tires.

For more information visit the website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com and keep updated on The Facebook page. Don’t miss the action on “the Quick-Quarter”