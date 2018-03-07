COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Set to Lift Off this Saturday at Springfield Raceway



Series Makes Debut at Missouri’s Springfield Raceway

Beebe, Arkansas (03/07/18) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil will open their 2018 campaign in fine style this Saturday, March 10 at Jerry Hoffman’s Springfield Raceway.

The event will mark the first time ever that the series has invaded the ¼-mile oval.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be sanctioning our first event at Springfield Raceway,” CCSDS CEO Chris Ellis said. “There’s a lot of great race fans and a great deal of history in that area, so we are really looking forward to bringing our show to town. This will be a great way to kick off our 12th season.”

Greenbrier, Arkansas racer Jack Sullivan will lead the CCSDS contingent into southwest Missouri. On the heels of an unprecedented third-series title, Sullivan will begin his pursuit of a fourth championship at Springfield Raceway.

Other expected series entrants include BJ Robinson, Zach McMillan, Tanner Kellick, Robert Baker, Gavin Landers, Kyle Beard, Jon Mitchell, Shannon Scott, and more.

While the rookie crop continues to take form, one driver already has declared his eligibility and it’s Louisiana’s Brett Frazier.

The traveling stars and cars of the CCSDS will no doubt face a formidable challenge from the region’s top drivers.

This Saturday, March 10 will see the CCSDS competitors taking part in a complete program, which will culminate with a $3,000-to-win/$400-to-start finale. This will be the first of two visits by the series to the facility in 2018.

A-Mods ($1,000-to-win), B-Mods ($1,000-to-win), MW Modz ($300-to-win), Pure Stocks ($250-to-win) and Legends ($250-to-win) will also be a part of the program.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (ages 12 and under) Free. Pit passes are $40 with kids (ages 6-12) $15 and kids (5 and under) Free.

The pit gate opens at 1:30 p.m. with grandstands opening at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 5:30 p.m.

An open practice session will be held on Friday evening.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SpringfieldRaceway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kuntz & Company, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Hoosier Tire South, Kuntz and Co. Racing Engines, New Vision Graphics, GRT Race Cars, Wilwood, Boston's Sports Bar and Restaurant, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Woodco, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mid-State Golf Cars, Henryetta Ford, M&M Paint and Construction, Ronald Surrett Contracting, Tommy Surrett Trucking, Beach Veterinary Services, MSR Mafia Marketing, Sampson Racing Communications, AR Bodies, Schoenfeld Headers, and Keyser Manufacturing.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com