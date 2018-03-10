Reutzel Earns First Outlaw Win in Thunderbowl Thriller

By Anthony Corini – TULARE, CA – March 9, 2018 – Texas native Aaron Reutzel scored his first career World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series victory in thrilling fashion after exchanging multiple slide jobs with local driver Cory Eliason. A lap 20 yellow for then race leader Sheldon Haudenschild bunched the field together and Reutzel began picking off the leaders in exciting fashion. Eliason settled for second with Donny Schatz completing the podium.

Eliason, aboard the famed Roth Motorsports No.83, won the Craftsman Club Dash, earning the pole for the 35-lap Feature alongside fellow California native Jason Meyers. Eliason, in search of his first Outlaw victory, set the pace for the first 11 laps before giving way to red-hot Sheldon Haudenschild on the 12th circuit.

Sheldon, who set a new Tulare track record in qualifying, seemingly had the fastest car on the track and maneuvered the heavy lapped traffic well as he continued to extend his lead. Coming off of turn four on lap 18, Haudenschild got into the back of a lapped car and the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall No.17 never settled down. Haudenschild muscled his ill-handling machine through turn one and two, before making heavy contact with the frontstretch wall at the completion of the lap, ending the young gun’s bid for his third win of the young season.

Eliason assumed the lead, but this time with nine-time Series Champion Donny Schatz alongside of him. The young Visalia, CA native got a strong restart and established a sizeable lead over the veteran. Reutzel, who restarted sixth, came to life as he pounded the cushion, weaving in and out of cars grabbing third on lap 23 and passing Schatz two circuits later to claim the second spot.

Reutzel arrived at leader Eliason on lap 28 and the duo waged war for the top spot, as you would expect of two drivers looking for their first World of Outlaws victory. The duo exchanged sliders in each corner exciting the large Thunderbowl Raceway crowd. Reutzel secured the victory on lap 31 as he powered his Baughman/Reutzel owned No.87 around Eliason down the backstretch and pulled away for his first career Outlaw triumph.

“This is a dream come true. I’ve led a handful of Outlaw shows in the past, but never been able to finish the job; you start doubting yourself. It’s something you don’t think will ever happen,” a jubilant Reutzel said. “It all played out perfect tonight. This track is truly special. It fits my driving style – gas it up on the fence. I am so lucky to have the people behind me that I do,” the former 360-winged sprint car ace added.

Eliason settled for second and was in good spirits, “It’s always tough when you are out front in traffic. Aaron drove a great race. Hopefully, the weather cooperates, and we get another chance at it tomorrow,” he said.

Schatz was also pleased with his podium finish as he extended his early Series points lead, “A top-three finish is very respectable for us at Tulare. We usually don’t run too well on tracks like this.”

Dominic Scelzi and 12th-starting Carson Macedo completed the top five. Tim Kaeding, aboard the Sides Motorsports No.7S, earned KSE Hard Charger honors coming from 16th to finish eighth in his first start for Sides. Action continues Saturday night at the Thunderbowl Raceway as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series tackles the high-banked bullring once again.

Feature (35 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [4][$10,000]; 2. 83-Cory Eliason [1][$5,000]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [5][$3,000]; 4. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [8][$2,700]; 5. 21X-Carson Macedo [12][$2,500]; 6. 9-Daryn Pittman [10][$2,200]; 7. 49-Brad Sweet [6][$2,000]; 8. 7S-Tim Kaeding [16][$1,800]; 9. 14-Jason Meyers [2][$1,600]; 10. 24-Rico Abreu [11][$1,450]; 11. 57-Giovanni Scelzi [7][$1,300]; 12. 18-Ian Madsen [14][$1,200]; 13. 45-Paul McMahan [17][$1,100]; 14. 29-Willie Croft [21][$1,000]; 15. 4-Parker Price-Miller [9][$950]; 16. 2-Shane Stewart [19][$900]; 17. 41-Jason Johnson [20][$850]; 18. 21-Brian Brown [18][$750]; 19. 5-David Gravel [13][$725]; 20. 26-Joey Saldana [26][$]; 21. OO-Dane Lorenc [28][$]; 22. 1S-Logan Schuchart [25][$]; 23. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [3][$700]; 24. 49X-Tim Shaffer [23][$700]; 25. 88N-DJ Netto [22][$700]; 26. 13-Clyde Knipp [27][$]; 27. 83JR-Kyle Hirst [15][$700]; 28. 1A-Jacob Allen [24][$700]; Lap Leaders: Cory Eliason 1-11, 20-30; Sheldon Haudenschild 12-19, Aaron Reutzel 31-35

KSE Hard Charger Award: 7S-Tim Kaeding[+8]

Qualifying Flight-A: 1. 57-Giovanni Scelzi, 12.568; 2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 12.656; 3. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.673; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.708; 5. 5-David Gravel, 12.712; 6. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.769; 7. 4-Parker Price-Miller, 12.793; 8. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.854; 9. 45-Paul McMahan, 12.868; 10. 2-Shane Stewart, 12.869; 11. 29-Willie Croft, 12.876; 12. 83JR-Kyle Hirst, 12.897; 13. 26-Joey Saldana, 12.908; 14. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 12.963; 15. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.975; 16. O-Bud Kaeding, 13.066; 17. 68-Chase Johnson, 13.073; 18. 5H-Michael Kofoid, 13.104; 19. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.268; 20. 10-Matthew Moles, 13.385; 21. 7SS-Jason Sides, 13.533; 22. 98-Sean Watts, 13.825

Qualifying Flight-B: 1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.511(NEW TRACK RECORD); 2. 83-Cory Eliason, 12.744; 3. 14-Jason Meyers, 12.768; 4. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.779; 5. 18-Ian Madsen, 12.782; 6. 21X-Carson Macedo, 12.796; 7. 9-Daryn Pittman, 12.865; 8. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 12.87; 9. 21-Brian Brown, 12.882; 10. 41-Jason Johnson, 12.91; 11. 88N-DJ Netto, 12.967; 12. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 12.983; 13. 3C-Tanner Thorson, 13.021; 14. 22-Shane Golobic, 13.027; 15. 13JT-Mark Dobmeier, 13.038; 16. 19-Brent Marks, 13.09; 17. 13-Clyde Knipp, 13.212; 18. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 13.328; 19. 7-John Carney, 13.446; 20. OO-Dane Lorenc, 13.745; 21. 28-Nathan Rolfe, 13.798