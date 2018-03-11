Jack Sullivan takes Springfield Raceway’s March Madness win!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THIS EVENT!

Springfield, Missouri (03/10/18) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil lifted the lid on Saturday evening at Jerry Hoffman’s Springfield Raceway.

Defending CCSDS Champion, Jack Sullivan surged forward from the fourth-starting spot to take the lead from B.J. Robinson halfway through the feature. Once out front, Sullivan walked away to claim his 25th career triumph by a straightaway. Ninth-starting Gavin Landers marched to a runner-up finish with Robert Baker, Jesse Stovall and Payton Looney completing the Top-5 finishers as the tour made its debut at the Missouri oval.

Tony Jackson Jr. earned the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award after passing 11 cars to finish sixth. CCSDS regular for 2018, Shannon Scott was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after mechanical issues forced him to scratch from the feature.

Earlier in the night Raymond Merrill earned the New Vision Graphics position for the 40-lap, $3,000-to-win finale after winning a “March Madness” themed free throw competition amongst the top point earners from heat race action.

Next up for the traveling stars of the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is an Arkansan double shot on March 23-24. For the first time since 2014 the tour returns to Harrisburg, Arkansas’ Old No. 1 Speedway (formerly Northeast Arkansas Speedway) on Friday, March 23 when a $2,000-to-win event will be contested.

One night later – on Saturday, March 24 – the tour will invade Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas). The CCSDS will sanction the second annual Will McGary Memorial. The $2,500-to-win program will see NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin in attendance. He will sign autographs from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m before serving as the evening’s Grand Marshal.

For more information on the weekend’s events please visit www.facebook.com/oldno.1speedway/ and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kuntz & Company, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Hoosier Tire South, Kuntz and Co. Racing Engines, New Vision Graphics, GRT Race Cars, Wilwood, Boston's Sports Bar and Restaurant, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Woodco, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mid-State Golf Cars, Henryetta Ford, M&M Paint and Construction, Ronald Surrett Contracting, Tommy Surrett Trucking, Beach Veterinary Services, MSR Mafia Marketing, Sampson Racing Communications, AR Bodies, Schoenfeld Headers, and Keyser Manufacturing.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 10, 2018

Springfield Raceway (Springfield, MO)

Feature:

1. Jack Sullivan

2. Gavin Landers

3. Robert Baker

4. Jesse Stovall

5. Payton Looney

6. Tony Jackson, Jr.

7. Raymond Merrill

8. BJ Robinson

9. Hunter Rasdon

10. Logan Martin

11. Austin Rettig

12. Chad Mallett

13. Robby Moore

14. David Payne

15. Don Cloyd

16. Dewayne Kiefer

17. Travis Ashley

18. Scott Crigler

DNS: Caeden Cornell, Jake Davis,, Shannon Scott

Entries: 21

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Payton Looney

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Jack Sullivan

KARR Transportation Heat Race #3 Winner: Raymond Merrill

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Raymond Merrill

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Shannon Scott

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Tony Jackson Jr. (17th-6th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jack Sullivan