Stormy Scott soars to USMTS win at Whynot

Stormy Scott turned his season around in a big way with a thrilling victory in the fifth round of the 9th Annual Summit USMTS Winter Speedweeks presented by MSD Performance Saturday night at the Whynot Motorsports Park.

After failing to even make it to the finish line in all four of the previous main events in this 2018 campaign, the 2-year-old from Las Cruces, N.M., put it all together at the ‘House of Hook’ after a spirited tussle with Cade Dillard in the caution-free 40-lapper.

Jason Krohn stepped up to the plate from his front row start and led most of the first half of the race with Dillard breathing down his neck and Scott lingering in third. With 15 laps down, Scott went by Dillard and then powered underneath Krohn for the lead as they came to the flagstand to complete lap 18.

Forced to navigate lapped traffic the rest of the way, Scott and Dillard sped away from the field with Scott showing the way on the bottom and Dillard on the gas around the high side.

With 13 laps to go, Dillard shot by Scott down the back-stretch and led for the first time this season with 28 orbits in the books.

Scott remained faithful to the short way around the smooth 3/8-mile of red clay and reeled Dillard back in, eventually taking the lead for good with just six laps left as he won going away for his 45th career USMTS triumph and a $3,000 payday.

Dillard was a solid second while the younger of the Scott twins-Johnny-clawed his way to third after starting 13th. Thirty minutes earlier, he came from last in his Real Racing Wheels “B” Main to win that and get a spot in the main event.

Krohn held off Lucas Schott for fourth with Dereck Ramirez, Lucas Lee, Jake O’Neil, Toby Hodge and Friday night’s winner, Zack VanderBeek, rounding out the top 10.

After five events in the Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by Production Jars, Johnny Scott remains the points leader by two markers over Dillard (466 to 464), followed by Ethan Dotson (394), Rodney Sanders (366), Dereck Ramirez (360), Joe Duvall (359), Bryan Rowland (341), Carlos Ahumada Jr. (335), Logan Robertson (334) and Zane Ferrell (324).

After two events in the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental, Dillard is on top with 187 points followed by Schott (179), Johnny Scott (178), VanderBeek (172), O’Neil (160), Ramirez (157), Stormy Scott (155), Jake Timm (147), Krohn (142) and Robertson (130).

Sunday’s event at the Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss., has been rained out, so the next event on deck is the King of America VIII presented by Summit Racing Equipment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 15-17, at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by S&S Fishing & Rental

Summit USMTS Southern Series powered by Production Jars

9th Annual Summit USMTS Winter Speedweeks presented by MSD Performance – Round 5 of 5

Whynot Motorsports Park, Meridian, Miss.

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (5) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

2. (2) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (1) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

4. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (6) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

6. (4) 24z Zane Ferrell (R), Hermitage, Ark.

7. (7) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), Canutillo, Texas.

8. (9) 18 Johnny Horton, Trinity, Ala.

DQ – (8) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

2. (5) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (9) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (2) 34 Ben Stephens, Sumrall, Miss.

5. (4) 4v Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

6. (8) 9 Ken Schrader, Concord, N.C.

7. (6) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn.

DQ – (1) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

DQ – (7) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 25 Toby Hodge, Pulaski, Miss.

2. (7) 4 Bo Day (R), Greenville, Texas.

3. (8) 174 Ethan Dotson (R), Bakersfield, Calif.

4. (1) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

5. (6) M4 Sam McCloud, Chunky, Miss.

6. (9) 20t Bailey Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

DQ – (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

DQ – (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

DQ – (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

2. (1) 27j Joe Phillips, Jay, Fla.

3. (6) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (7) 71 Jessie Hoskins (R), Longdale, Okla.

5. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (8) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

7. (4) K9 Robert Casada, Petal, Miss.

DQ – (2) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

2. (5) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn.

3. (3) 04 Rodney Etheridge, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

4. (7) 25 Justin McRee, Woodstock, Ala.

5. (2) 37r Kyle Rutkoski, Eight Mile, Ala.

6. (6) 5a Timothy Culp, Prattsville, Ark.

7. (4) 51 R.J. Otto, Statesville, N.C.

8. (8) 11 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, Miss.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (15) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

2. (11) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (13) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

4. (4) 34 Ben Stephens, Sumrall, Miss.

5. (10) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), Canutillo, Texas.

6. (9) 24z Zane Ferrell (R), Hermitage, Ark., MBCustoms/ASI, $290.

7. (5) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

8. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., VanderBuilt/Speedway, $90.

9. (1) 27j Joe Phillips, Jay, Fla., GRT/Wall2Wall, $75.

10. (3) 04 Rodney Etheridge, Tuscaloosa, Ala., DirtWorks/Brown, $75.

11. (14) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis.

12. (2) 25 Justin McRee, Cottondale, Ala., Hughes/MRE, $75.

13. (6) 20t Bailey Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower, $75.

14. (12) 51 R.J. Otto, Statesville, N.C., MBR/Barnes, $75.

DQ – (8) 9 Ken Schrader, Concord, N.C., Lethal/Mullins, $90.

DNS – 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (13) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

3. (9) 5a Timothy Culp, Prattsville, Ark.

4. (8) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas.

5. (10) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn.

6. (11) K9 Robert Casada, Petal, Miss., Casada/Mitchell, $75.

7. (4) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Clark, $90.

8. (12) 18 Johnny Horton, Trinity, Ala., Shaw/Horton, $75.

9. (2) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

10. (5) M4 Sam McCloud, Chunky, Miss., DirtWorks/McCloud, $75.

11. (7) 37r Kyle Rutkoski, Eight Mile, Ala., Shaw/EMS, $75.

DQ – (14) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

DQ – (1) 71 Jessie Hoskins (R), Longdale, Okla., Longhorn/Mullins, $90.

DQ – (6) 4v Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $90.

DNS – 11 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, Miss., GRT/Brown, $75.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 40, $3000.

2. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Knowles, 40, $1900.

3. (13) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Durham, 40, $1400.

4. (1) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $1000.

5. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill, 40, $800.

6. (12) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $900.

7. (5) 12 Lucas Lee, Paris, Tenn., Brucebilt/Mullins, 40, $500.

8. (23) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $500.

9. (4) 25 Toby Hodge, Pulaski, Miss., GRT/Brown, 40, $400.

10. (14) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 40, $400.

11. (15) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $375.

12. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 39, $550.

13. (11) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 39, $325.

14. (17) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Hughes/Sput’s, 39, $300.

15. (21) 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr. (R), Canutillo, Texas, GRT/BMS, 39, $500.

16. (16) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 39, $500.

17. (26) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, 39, $500.

18. (20) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas, MBCustoms/KPE, 39, $300.

19. (25) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower, 39, $500.

20. (22) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, 39, $300.

21. (8) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla., MBCustoms/Karl, 38, $300.

22. (10) 174 Ethan Dotson (R), Bakersfield, Calif., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 23, $500.

23. (19) 34 Ben Stephens, Sumrall, Miss., Elite/Mullins, 22, $250.

24. (24) 42 Paul Niznik, Medford, Wis., Rocket/Niznik, 22, $300.

25. (2) 4 Bo Day (R), Greenville, Texas, MBCustoms/Mullins, 13, $300.

26. (18) 5a Timothy Culp, Prattsville, Ark., GRT/Sput’s, 10, $250.

27. (27) 04 Rodney Etheridge, Tuscaloosa, Ala., DirtWorks/Brown, 8, $250.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Krohn 1-17, S. Scott 18-27, Dillard 28-34, S. Scott 35-40.

Total Laps Led: Krohn 17, S. Scott 16, Dillard 7.

Margin of Victory: 1.925 seconds.

Time of Race: 11 minutes, 22 seconds (no cautions).

Provisional Starters: O’Neil, Niznik, .

Eibach Spring Forward Award: J. Scott (advanced 24 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: J. Scott (started 13th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 43.

Next Race: Thursday, March 15, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: Dillard 187, Schott 179, J. Scott 178, VanderBeek 172, O’Neil 160, Ramirez 157, S. Scott 155, Timm 147, Krohn 142, Robertson 130.

Summit USMTS Southern Series Points: J. Scott 466, Dillard 464, Dotson 394, Sanders 366, Ramirez 360, Duvall 359, Bryan Rowland 341, Ahumada 335, Robertson 334, Ferrell 324.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Dotson 394, Ahumada 335, Ferrell 324, Day 288, Manuel Williams II 184.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Knowles 42, Durham 41, Sput’s 31, ChevPerf 30, Hatfield 21.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: VanderBuilt 49, MBCustoms 46, Hughes 31, BlackWidow 27, GRT 26.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Ramirez.

Beyea Custom Headers – Robertson.

BSB Manufacturing – Bonner.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Deatherage Opticians – Sanders.

E3 Spark Plugs – J. Scott.

Edelbrock – Hodge.

Eibach – J. Scott.

Fast Shafts – Krohn.

FK Rod Ends – J. Scott.

Forty9 Designs – Myers, Bryan Rowland.

GRT Race Cars – J. Phillips.

Hooker Harness – Timm.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Houston.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Ahumada.

Keyser Manufacturing – VanderBeek.

KSE Racing Products – Hodge.

Maxima Racing Oils – S. Scott.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – O’Neil.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Duvall.

QA1 – J. Scott.

RacerWebsite.com – S. Scott.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Bonner.

Swift Springs – S. Scott, Hodge.

Sybesma Graphics – Krohn.

Tire Demon – T. Phillips.

VP Racing Fuels – S. Scott.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – O’Neil.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Lee.

