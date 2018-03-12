Jack Sullivan and Mark Martin Teaming with the Will McGary Foundation



Arkansas Racers Look to Raise Funds and Bring Awareness for Fallen Officer’s Foundation

Little Rock, Arkansas (03/12/18) – For the second-straight year Arkansas-racer Jack Sullivan will be spearheading an effort to raise money and bring awareness to the Will McGary Foundation. Joining Sullivan’s initiative for the 2018 edition of the event will be NASCAR legend, Mark Martin

“In 2017 we had a special night for the Will McGary Foundation at I-30 Speedway, and it went so well that we decided we definitely wanted to do it again this year,” Sullivan said. “I’m extremely excited to announce that Mark Martin is going to be a part of this year’s event. Mark is like me – he’s a passionate guy on and off the track. I know that with his help we can really take this deal to the next level.”

On Saturday, March 24 at Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway the second annual Will McGary Foundation night will be held. On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary.

McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

While Will’s life may have been unfairly taken away far too soon on that fateful February day, his generosity and his spirit continue to live on.

He was an organ donor.

In fact, three recipients received his heart and organs. They continue to live healthy lives because of Will’s generosity.

Those who knew McGary are quick to tell you just how special his giving nature truly was. With this in mind, it led to the formation of the Will McGary Foundation. The Foundation was created in honor of Will to continue his legacy by benefiting both the youth and law enforcement in Central Arkansas.

Established by a group consisting of Will’s church family and friends, the Foundation provides equipment, training, counseling and general assistance to law enforcement officers in Central Arkansas. In addition, it provides assistance to youth in the same region with an annual award to one or more graduating high school seniors.

Now for the second-straight year the racing community is doing its part to step up and support this great cause.

“Living in the Conway area, we were heartbroken to hear the news of Officer McGary’s passing back in 2013,” recollects Chris Sullivan, who owns Sullivan Racing. “It was just a terrible situation to lose such a devoted and passionate young man in such a senseless way.”

Sullivan goes on to say, “When we learned about the Will McGary Foundation, our team knew we wanted to do something to help bring awareness and raise money. The support and feedback at last year’s inaugural event was incredible, and I expect this year will be even bigger.”

On Saturday, March 24 – during the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) event at I-30 Speedway – Sullivan Racing and Mark Martin will join forces to bring awareness and raise money for the great foundation.

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin will be on hand to meet and greet fans from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an autograph session in the grandstand area. During the autograph session, special commemorative shirts will be sold, which will feature Jack Sullivan’s tribute wrap to the late McGary. Shirts are $20 with 100% of all sales going to the Will McGary Foundation.

For each shirt sold and/or $20 donation fans will be entered into a once-in-a-lifetime raffle. Three lucky winners will be drawn, and those three individuals will get to ride along in a police car that is driven on-track during the opening ceremonies, by none other than Mark Martin.

“It’s an honor for me to be a part of such a great event and cause,” Batesville-native, Mark Martin comments. “It makes me proud to be an Arkansan, when I see the support for the men and women who serve and protect our communities. I am definitely excited to see all the fans. I-30 Speedway is one of the tracks, where I started my racing career, so for me this night will be a very special homecoming.”

To maximize the number of fans who get the opportunity to partake in the autograph session with Martin, attendees are asked to please limit autograph pieces to one item per person.

Jack Sullivan, who pilots the Sullivan Racing Dirt Late Model, will once again be donning a commemorative graphics scheme on his entry for the program. In addition, Jack’s car will feature a special number. While he normally races his familiar #18, on this night his number will be #474.

You see, 474 was McGary’s badge number.

“It’s a huge honor to run Officer McGary’s badge number on my car again this year,” Jack Sullivan says. “I think we are all guilty of sometimes taking for granted the dangers that the men and women of law enforcement face every day to protect us. They are truly the bravest of the brave, and I thank them for all that they do.”

In addition to competing on the track in the Will McGary Foundation #474, the team will have a special show car staged in the grandstand area that will also display the commemorative design. This will provide an avenue for fans of all ages to get an up-close and personal view of a Dirt Late Model, while celebrating the life and legacy of Will McGary.

“We wanted to really do this night up special to have a commemorative car not only visible on the track, but also in the grandstand area,” Jack Sullivan comments. “We want to do our very best to spread as much awareness as possible about the Foundation and its mission.”

I-30 Speedway will aid in collecting donations throughout the night.

“We are very honored to be able to host this event again,” said I-30 Speedway track promoter, Tracey Clay. “Last year this event had one of our biggest crowds of the year, and I really believe it brought a whole new awareness to the Foundation. The racing fraternity is well known for doing its part to help those in need, and I have no doubt that this night will once again live up to that legacy. Having Mark Martin join the program will bring additional exposure, and I personally am very excited about what the night could hold.”

For Chris Sullivan, it’s a night that he’s eagerly anticipating.

“As always Tracey Clay and her whole staff are going out of their way to do everything possible to help ensure that this event be a huge success. So many other great folks are stepping up to the plate as well.”

IMCA Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mod-Lites and Mini Stocks will also be on the evening’s card. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing action at 7:30 p.m.

The winner of the night’s CCSDS Super Late Model feature event will receive $3,000. He or she will no doubt be quite pleased with their reward. However, the long-term effects of this racing program will result in countless others victors. These winners will include law enforcement and youths for many years to come.

It’s all further proof that on any given night there’s definitely more than one way to win.

For more information on the Will McGary Foundation, please visit www.willmcgaryfoundation.org.

For more information on the event, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com .

Ben Shelton, Owner

MSR Mafia Marketing Services – www.MSRmafia.com

Midsouth Racing Scene – www.MidSouthRacing.com