LaSalle Speedway Set To Host Lucas Oil MLRA Season Opener

Wheatland, Missouri (March 13, 2018) – Preparations are in full force for the opening weekend of the 30th Anniversary season for the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. For the first time in series history the season will launch from the Ilini states LaSalle Speedway, March 29th – 31st with the 7th annual running of the Hoker Trucking “Thaw Brawl”.

A practice session will get the weekend rolling on Thursday evening leading up to Friday nights $5,000 to win MLRA main event. The weekend will conclude on Saturday as series drivers will Brawl for a top prize of $15,000 in a 75 lap main event.

LaSalle Speedway Promotor, Tony Izzo Jr., said he is confident of another great show at his family’s ¼ mile high banked facility. “We listened to the drivers and not only are we paying $15,000 to win Saturdays main event we are going to pay $1,500 just to qualify for that feature event.” The total purse will be the largest offered in the 7 year history of the “Thaw Brawl”, making qualifying for the weekends two MLRA main events an accomplishment in itself with a large field of quality cars and drivers expected.

Getting the MLRA Series and its drivers to the LaSalle Speedway has been a long time in the making. “It’s all about entertaining the fans and the addition of the MLRA will bring something new to this year’s event. Bringing the MLRA to LaSalle has been on the radar for a long time and something we have wanted to do. This year we were finally able to work with Ernie and his staff and get each of our schedules matched up to make it work,” commented Izzo.

After a long off-season, Izzo and staff actually got a jump on things with a break in the weather and have been working the track since late February. “This is the first time running the “Thaw Brawl” that we have been able to get on the track by the end of February and begin prep. We’re ahead of the game, and it feels really good.” With the additional time Izzo said he is encouraged that they will be able to have a great track for the opening weekend, one that will for sure lead to great battles for both fans and drivers alike.

The deadline for fans to purchase discounted tickets for the “Thaw Brawl” has been extended to March, 20th. This discounted option will also allow fans to “Click and Pick” their seats online prior to race day by visiting the track website at LASALLESPEEDWAY.COM.

Action will get underway both Friday and Saturday with Hot Laps at 6:30 pm and racing directly to follow. IMCA Modifieds along with IMCA Sportmods will also be on the card each night with increased purses for drivers in both divisions.

