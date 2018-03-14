Dunn Benson Motorsports Announces New Engine Collaboration for 2018

DUNN, NC (March 14, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports owned by Carlton and Kemp Lamm are happy to announce a new engine program for their Race Team and driver Bobby Pierce. Dunn Benson Motorsports has partnered with Bill and Josie Schlieper of Pro Power Racing Engines located in Sullivan, WI to be the exclusive engine builder for the Team in 2018. In addition Dunn Benson Motorsports will also receive support from Doug Yates and Jeff Clark at Roush Yates Engines with engine components to continue using the RY45 Series Engines. A vital part of the new engine program collaboration will also include Roger and Daren Friedman of Dyers Top Rods as the exclusive connecting rods used in the Teams Engines in 2018.

Pro Power Racing Engines will also provide the valuable track support it takes to keep these 900 Horsepower Ford Engines tuned to the changing track conditions. Roush Yates Engines will supply valuable R&D and components for the Teams Engine program along with Dyers Top Rods, the Number 1 choice for connecting rods by engine builders in the dirt late model industry. Other companies supporting our New Engine Program include: Schoenfeld Headers, Champion Spark Plugs, Jones Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powermaster Starters, Outerwears, Goodridge Hoses and Lines, FLUIDYNE Radiators and Oil Coolers, XS Batteries, Sunoco Race Fuel and Lucas Oil Products.

“Were really excited to have such great companies supporting our engine program in 2018. Partnering with Pro Power Racing Engines along with Doug Yates and Jeff Clark’s involvement at Roush Yates Engines we want to give Bobby the best engine package we possibly can. It’s also great to have Dyers Top Rods coming back on board this year that will just solidify our Ford RY45 engine package. We are very thankful to all the engine component companies that have partnered with Dunn Benson motorsports this year “, stated Kemp Lamm, Co-Owner of Dunn Benson Motorsports.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, MSD Ignition, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, FLUIDYNE, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Dyers Top Rods, Budda BERT Transmission Repair, Berger Marina, Mesilla Valley Transportation and Phenom Wraps.

