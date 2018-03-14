Show-Me 100 to air live from Lucas Oil Speedway on MAVTV Motorsports Network for the first time

WHEATLAND, Missouri (March 14, 2018) – For the first time in its 26-year history, the Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com will be televised live.

The Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series crown-jewel race program’s final night on May 26, from Lucas Oil Speedway, will be air live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network along with LucasOilRacing.TV.

Show time is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. with James Essex and Bob Dillner serving as booth announcers with Dave Argabright working the pit area.

The entire program, which will include two B-Mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge, plus the USRA Modified program’s B-Mains and A-Main also will air live. Lucas Oil Speedway announcers Corey Riggs and Shane Friebe will be joining Dillner to call the Modified races.

“This is a landmark event for the Show-Me 100, to air on live television all over the world. It’s a big thing for dirt-track racing and tremendous exposure for Lucas Oil Speedway and our great fans,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said.

Winner of the 100-lap Show-Me 100, captured a year ago by Bobby Pierce, will earn $30,000. The USRA Modified 30-lap feature will see the winner taking home $1,200.

The first two nights of the Show-Me 100 weekend, on May 24 and May 25, will be available live on LucasOilRacing.TV on-demand and shown on a delayed basis later on MAVTV. Night one will be highlighted by the “Cowboy Classic” for the Late Models, a feature honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor who was former owner of the MLRA.

Night two action will find the Late Model drivers chasing another $6,000-to-win feature, the “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” in honor of the former owners of West Plains Motor Speedway who founded the Show-Me 100 in 1993.

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports, that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and more.

But MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: Drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between.

Check with your local cable or satellite provider for availability for MAVTV, which air in HD on DirectTV channel 214.

