Cold Temperatures Postpone Weekend Events

BATAVIA, OH (March 15, 2018) – This weekend’s events at Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, OH and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN have been postponed. With the forecast for overnight lows below freezing at both venues, Speedway and Series officials have agreed to postpone the events.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director Rick Schwallie said: “We’ve worked closely with the management at both tracks all week. We held out as long as we could in hopes of running this weekend’s events. It’s unfortunate for the fans who have cabin fever and are eager to see racing. The promoters at both tracks have worked diligently to prepare for this weekend’s events. However, a suitable make-up weekend in April was the best option for everyone involved.”

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Atomic Speedway on Friday, April 13th – followed by Brownstown Speedway on Saturday, April 14th. Both events will be a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event.

Advanced tickets for both events will be honored on the rescheduled dates. Please visit www.atomicspeedway.net and www.brownstownspeedway.com for more information.