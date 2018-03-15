Macon & Lincoln Speedway Car Show This Weekend At Hickory Point Mall

Tickets And Signed NASCAR Gear To Be Given Away

(Macon, IL 03-15-18) Drivers and teams throughout central Illinois are ready to show off their newly painted rides this coming weekend at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, IL. The show is back for a third straight year, after a near 20 year hiatus. The Macon and Lincoln Speedway event is scheduled for this Friday-Sunday, March 16-18.

The show will be three days long with cars entering on Thursday, March 15 at 9:00 PM and exiting on Sunday, March 18 at 5:00 PM. Track Enterprises will also have a booth set up, handing out info including pocket schedules for their special events in addition to Macon, Lincoln, and the Terre Haute Action Track. UMP Memberships will be on sale in addition to a signup box for a chance to win Macon Speedway and Lincoln Speedway season opener tickets. A Brad Keselowski signed hat and hero card will also be given away in the drawings.

The show is a great benefit to those who like to display their newly prepared rides before receiving battle scars from on track action. It’s also an additional benefit to sponsors, putting them in front of thousands of sets of eyes over the course of the show. Those who entered the show are asked to arrive by 8:30 on Thursday night to prepare for entry into the mall and to bring material for under the car in case of a possible leak.

The car show is the unofficial start to the season, as test and tune events will start in two weeks on Friday, March 30 at Lincoln Speedway and Saturday, March 31 at Macon Speedway. The 73rd season opener is set for Saturday, April 14 at Macon Speedway, while Lincoln Speedway’s 15th season of racing will take the green flag on Sunday, April 15.

Hickory Point Mall opened in 1978 and is located in Forsyth, IL, the northside of the greater Decatur area. It features Bergner’s, Kohl’s, Ross, Von Maur, TJ Maxx, and Hobby Lobby in addition to a large number of specialty shops.

For information during the winter on the 2018 season, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, and Track Enterprises at www.trackenterprises.com. You can also call the office at 217-764-3200.

UPCOMING EVENTS

March 16-18 Hickory Point Mall Racecar Show

Friday, March 30 Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 3:00-Dark

Saturday, March 31 Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Saturday, April 7 Macon Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Sunday, April 8 Lincoln Speedway Test & Tune 12:00-4:00

Saturday, April 14 Macon Speedway 73rd Season Opener

Sunday, April 15 Lincoln Speedway 15th Season Opener