Talented Group of Early Entries for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 in Nashville

ARCA/CRA Super Series / CARS Response Energy Super Late Model Tour/ Southern Super Series

(Nashville, TN) ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS, the CARS Response Energy Super Late Model Tour and the Southern Super Series Presented by Sunoco have released the entries to date for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 Presented by Team Construction, which will take place at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on April 6th & 7th. This will be the first time that the three template Super Late Model Series have co-sanctioned the North/South Super Late Model Challenge in Nashville, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and Southern Super Series have co-sanctioned that event the past two years.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor and Winchester 400 winner Noah Gragson tops a list of very talented drivers already entered for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100. Gragson will compete with the Kyle Busch Motorsports team, who also fields his NASCAR ride. Gragson’s best finish so far this season with the NASCAR Trucks was a second place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in February.

2016 North/South Super Late Model Challenge winner and 2016 Southern Super Series Champion Donnie Wilson is also entered. Wilson looks to add to add a fourth Nashville victory to his racing accomplishments and another Nashville Guitar Trophy to his trophy case.

Three time ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Johnny VanDoorn is entered, along with second in all-time ARCA/CRA Super Series wins Brian Campbell. Both of those Michigan drivers won a Nashville All American 400 Guitar Trophy in 2007, Van Doorn for the Super Late Model portion, Campbell for the Pro Late Model portion, when the event was split into twin 200 lap events. Both drivers won three ARCA/CRA Super Series events in 2017.

2017 Southern Super Series Champion Stephen Nasse is entered. Nasse recently teamed up with the Jett Motorsports team out of Florida and won the opening Super Late Model event and the Super Late Model Championship in the 52nd Annual World Series of Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway during Speedweeks.

Cole Williams, a multi-time Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville event winner and two time Fairgrounds Pro Late Model Champion, has filed an entry. Williams is scheduled to make several Super Late Model starts in 2018 after racing in Pro late Models mostly in the past. Williams was the winner of the inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing JEGS/Pro Late Model event at Bristol Motor Speedway and the Masters of the Pro’s Pro Late Model event in 2017.

Third generation driver Matt Wallace has also filed an entry. Wallace is the son of former NASCAR competitor Mike Wallace and is the nephew of former NASCAR Champion Rusty Wallace and Kenny Wallace. Matt Wallace is also moving up to race Super Late Models with the CARS Response Energy Super Late Model Tour more in 2018 after racing Pro Late Models for several seasons.

Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor Mason Mingus is entered to defend his home turf. The Brentwood, Tennessee native will be behind the wheel of a Ritchie Wauters car, as the two have teamed up recently to race in several big Super Late Model events.

2017 ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion and Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year Logan Runyon is entered to begin his defense of his 2017 Championship. Runyon looks to improve upon his 21st place finish in last year’s event, his first ever visit to Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville.

Other top late model drivers from around the country who are entered include Alabama’s Connor Okrzesik, California’s Tyler Ankrum, Illinois racer Austin Kunert, Indiana racer Hunter Jack, Michigan racers Jon Beach and Tristan VanWieringen, North Carolina’s Darrell Gilchrist and Wisconsin’s Dennis Prunty.

Teams are reminded that next Friday, March 23rd is the deadline to enter and receive the discounted advanced entry fee. The online entry form for the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 Presented by Team Construction is available at the following link: https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/xuqkn890r6dpec/.

The North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 Presented by Team Construction will consist of a three hour optional open practice on Friday, April 6th. There will be another hour of practice on Saturday, April 7th, followed by qualifying, a Last Chance race if needed, and then the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 Presented by Team Construction which will consist of a field of 32 cars that will pay $5000 to win and a coveted Nashville Guitar Trophy for the winner. The ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards will also be in action on that Saturday with a 200 lap event after the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100.

More information on the ARCA/CRA Super Series is available at www.craracing.com. More information on the CARS Response Energy Super Late Model Tour is available at www.carstourracing.com. More information on the Southern Super Series is available at www.southernsuperseries.com.

Track Enterprise has discount presale tickets on sale for the event. For event ticket information, contact Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200 or at 651-254-1986 or visit their web site at www.trackenterprises.com.