Milestone Season Has $4.7 Million Up for Grabs

BATAVIA, OH (March 16, 2018) – The unique brand, provided by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, has led to more racing, bigger fields, closer competition, higher purses, and the ultimate fan and driver experience. In 2018, the series will boast a record-breaking $4.7 million dollars in cash and other prizes – spanning over 61 A-Main events, at 37 different venues and across 22 states.

The total of A-Main purses alone will reach over $3.6 million in 2018, shattering the 2017 record of $3.1 million. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series winner’s circle money, points fund, and other year-end awards will total $823,000. The coveted title of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion includes over $85,000 in cash and other contingencies. The 2018 Lucas Oil Products Rookie of the Year – Presented by Hot Rod Processing will earn over $10,000 in cash and prizes.In 2017, the top-twelve in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings collected over $2.3 million in prize money, points fund, winner’s circle money, and contingencies.

Several marquee events – such as the Silver Dollar Nationals, Sunoco North/South 100, COMP Cams Topless 100, and the 50th Anniversary Hillbilly Hundred will see significant purse increases in 2018. In addition, the traditional Friday events have been raised to a minimum of $12,000-to-win/$1,000-to-start. For the first time, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will sanction the $25,000-to-win, Salute the Troops 75 at LaSalle Speedway on June 1-2. The inaugural Dirt Million at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, OH will highlight the season’s schedule on August 24-25. The total purse for the event can climb to a spectacular $1 million, which would result in the weekend’s A-main offering a $500,000 winner’s prize and $10,000 just to take the green flag.

The 2018 series schedule includes thirteen events that will pay $20,000 or more to the winner. Those include: Bad Boy 98 ($20,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 ($30,000-to-win); Salute the Troops 75 ($25,000-to-win); Clash at the Mag ($20,000-to-win); Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000-to-win); Sunoco North/South 100 ($50,000-to-win); COMP Cams Topless 100 ($40,000-to-win); Dirt Million ($100,000+-to-win); Hillbilly Hundred ($50,000-to-win); Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals ($40,000-to-win); Jackson 100 ($20,000-to-win); Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000-to-win); and the season finale – Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000-to-win). Six of these marquee events will exceed $200,000 in total purse.

“The continued growth and success of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is a true testament to how devoted our fans, promoters, marketing partners, staff and drivers are to this organization,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “With the very talented driver roster this season, it will be very interesting to watch the 2018 championship chase unfold.”

Following a successful Georgia-Florida Speedweeks, Jonathan Davenport leads the defending National Champion, Josh Richards in the current Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings. Kyle Bronson, a 2018 Rookie of the Year contender, is third, while Earl Pearson Jr. and Brandon Sheppard complete the top-five in series standings. Sixth through twelfth are: Jimmy Owens, Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Tim McCreadie, Dennis Erb Jr., Brandon Overton, and Don O’Neal.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will resume competition with a tripleheader that begins at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, TN on Thursday, March 22. The series will travel to Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA on Friday, March 23 before concluding at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, AL on Saturday, March 24.