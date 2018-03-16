Strickler tickles USMTS winners circle in King of America VIII opener

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 15)–The USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup was back in action Thursday to kick off the King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment at the Humboldt Speedway with 78 cars and drivers signed in for battle.

Polesitter Jason Krohn led the field to the green flag and paced the first of 40 laps, but North Carolina’s Kyle Strickler drove underneath the 2007 USMTS national champion to take control the second time around before the yellow flag waved for the first time with four laps in the books.

On the restart, Strickler pulled away from Krohn while Darron Fuqua pulled into third and began to challenge for the second spot.

With Strickler comfortably out front and lapped traffic approaching, 2012 King of America champ Stormy Scott came to a stop in turn two to bring out the race’s second caution flag.

Fuqua was able to sneak by Krohn back under green and applied pressure to the rear bumper of Strickler while Dereck Ramirez and R.C. Whitwell completed a five-car breakaway from the rest of the pack.

Strickler continued to lead with Fuqua waiting for an opportunity to make a move. His chance came with four laps to go when the leaders reached the back of the field.

But Strickler quickly disposed of two lapped cars to pad his advantage, and then cruised the final lap to score his career-first USMTS feature win.

“The USMTS guys are so good, and this is one I’ve wanted for a long time,” a jubilant Strickler said in victory lane. “This ranks right up there with some of the biggest races we’ve won.

“I knew we had a really good race car. When they dropped the green flag, it was time to go. I just hope we can be there again Saturday for the big one.”

Strickler’s triumph was worth $2,500 while Fuqua matched his best USMTS finish with a runner-up paycheck. Krohn, Ramirez and Whitwell remained third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Jason Strand, Ricky Thornton Jr., 2014 King of America winner Rodney Sanders, last year’s Thursday night winner Mitch Keeter and Terry Phillips rounded out the top ten.

The King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment continues Friday and Saturday. On Friday, each driver will compete in three heat races from three different starting positions.

Passing points will be combined for all three heats with the top 12 in overall points locked into Saturday’s “A” Main. The next dozen drivers will be locked into Saturday’s “B” Main, the next 12 into Saturday’s “C” Main and the remainder will run in Last Chance races on Saturday.

Saturday will feature an “alphabet soup” of features and last-chance races as drivers try to claw their way into a spot for the $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start finale.

New for this year will be a Non-Qualifiers Race for the top 30 drivers unable to transfer out of the qualifying features. All 30 drivers will redraw for starting position. This race will pay $1,000 to win and $1,000 for second. The top two finishers will have the option to keep the money or start the King of America main event which pays $1,000 to start. The Non-Qualifiers Race will pay a minimum $300 to start with a great payout all the way through.

The Iron Man Challenge featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will run a complete show both nights, racing for $1,500 to win Friday and $1,000 to win Saturday. National points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series will also be up for grabs.

Tickets on Friday are $20 while Saturday’s show is $25. Youth ages 6-12 get in for $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge both days.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 on Friday. Saturday’s start times are one hour earlier with the first green flag waving at 6:30.

Every lap of every race all three days will be broadcast live via pay-per-view at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit www.humboldtspeedway.com.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by Summit

King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment – Day 1 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn.

2. (1) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

3. (4) 111jr Keith Tourville (R), Janesville, Minn.

4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (3) 55 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (7) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo.

7. (8) 6x Zack Johnson, Kensington, Minn.

8. (9) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D.

9. (6) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D.

10. (10) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D.

2. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn.

3. (5) 29 Tony Leiker, Gillette, Wyo.

4. (8) 40 Jessy Willard, Prescott, Kan.

5. (6) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (7) 8 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan.

8. (2) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

9. (3) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

10. (9) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 15* Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D.

2. (4) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

3. (5) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas.

4. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (10) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

6. (2) 292 Kyle Thompson (R), Joplin, Mo.

7. (9) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo.

8. (3) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (6) 71 Jessie Hoskins (R), Longdale, Okla.

10. (8) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

AMERICAN RACER HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 7 Bryce Bjerken, Felton, Minn.

2. (7) 1tpo Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D.

3. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

4. (6) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

5. (3) 24m Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark.

6. (10) 10w Ward Imrie (R), Winnipeg, MB.

7. (1) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

8. (4) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo.

9. (5) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark.

10. (8) 5k Kyle Prauner (R), Norfolk, Neb.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

3. (8) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (2) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn.

5. (6) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

6. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

7. (3) 9d8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

8. (5) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

9. (7) 75 Cody Skytland (R), Fargo, N.D.

DNS – 20t Bailey Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 8 Kyle Strickler (R), Mooresville, N.C.

2. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (2) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

5. (1) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn.

6. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla.

7. (9) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas.

8. (7) 88 Randy Klein (R), Lisbon, N.D.

9. (5) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn.

DNS – 4v Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D.

S&S FISHING & RENTAL HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (1) 26 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (4) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

3. (5) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

4. (2) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla.

5. (8) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

6. (6) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

7. (9) 98 Alex Stanford (R), Chowchilla, Calif.

8. (7) 25p Mike Petersilie, Hoisington, Kan.

9. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

JEROVETZ MOTORSPORTS RACING PARTS HEAT RACE #8 (8 laps):

1. (1) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis.

2. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

4. (9) 175 Ethan Dotson (R), Bakersfield, Calif.

5. (4) 30 Matt Leer (R), Bruce, Wis.

6. (7) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn.

7. (3) 22b Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

8. (2) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

9. (6) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn.

3. (4) 111jr Keith Tourville (R), Janesville, Minn.

4. (5) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield, $75.

5. (6) 4b Cory Bruggeman (R), Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $90.

6. (7) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Durham, $75.

7. (9) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo., GRT/Schultz, $75.

8. (3) 29 Tony Leiker, Gillette, Wyo., MasterSbilt/Mullins, $75.

9. (10) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate, $75.

10. (13) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/BK, $90.

11. (8) 24m Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Kraft, $75.

12. (14) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

13. (11) 8 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., Longhorn/Sput’s, $75.

14. (15) 75 Cody Skytland (R), Fargo, N.D., MastersBilt/Scott’s, $90.

15. (12) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Shaw/Mullins, $75.

16. (16) J17 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS, $90.

DNS – 20t Bailey Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo.

2. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn.

3. (5) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo.

4. (4) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

5. (16) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., GRT/ChevPerf, $90.

6. (17) 4v Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $90.

7. (9) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Baier’s, $75.

8. (13) 88 Randy Klein (R), Lisbon, N.D., MBCustoms/Tim’s, $90.

9. (14) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Victory, $90.

10. (7) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota, $90.

11. (11) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., Hughes/Sput’s, $90.

12. (12) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D., MasterSbilt/Sturdy, $75.

13. (3) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells, $75.

14. (8) 26 Shawn Fletcher (R), Brainerd, Minn., SSR/Wagamon, $90.

15. (6) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower, $90.

16. (10) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles, $90.

17. (15) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., DirtDueler/Premier, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D.

2. (1) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M.

3. (4) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins, $90.

5. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

6. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, $90.

7. (15) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $90.

8. (3) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s, $90.

9. (10) 98 Alex Stanford (R), Chowchilla, Calif., PCD/Tim’s, $90.

10. (9) 292 Kyle Thompson (R), Joplin, Mo., Shaw/Karl, $90.

11. (16) 21 Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla., MBCustoms/Karl, $75.

12. (8) 30 Matt Leer (R), Bruce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $90.

13. (13) 25p Mike Petersilie, Hoisington, Kan., 1stClass/AEM, $90.

14. (12) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett, $90.

15. (14) 71 Jessie Hoskins (R), Longdale, Okla., Longhorn/Mullins, $90.

16. (11) 9d8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/Stewart, $75.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (2) 175 Ethan Dotson (R), Bakersfield, Calif.

3. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

4. (3) 40 Jessy Willard, Prescott, Kan., MBCustoms/Sput’s, $75.

5. (6) 10w Ward Imrie (R), Winnipeg, MB., MBCustoms/Millar, $90.

6. (10) 6x Zack Johnson, Kensington, Minn., MBCustoms/Sturdy, $90.

7. (5) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, $90.

8. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s, $90.

9. (7) 55 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/ChevPerf, $90.

10. (12) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., Shaw/Yeoman, $75.

11. (9) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., Hughes/Mullins, $75.

12. (13) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., VanderBuilt/Speedway, $90.

13. (11) 22b Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan., GRT/Hatfield, $90.

14. (16) 5k Kyle Prauner (R), Norfolk, Neb., Razor/Sput’s, $90.

15. (15) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn., Lethal/KSE, $75.

16. (14) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Kraft, $75.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (3) 8 Kyle Strickler (R), Mooresville, N.C., Longhorn/VED, 40, $2500.

2. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 40, $1500.

3. (1) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $1000.

4. (6) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 40, $700.

5. (10) 26 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Shaw/ChevPerf, 40, $600.

6. (2) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D., BlackWidow/Sower, 40, $400.

7. (16) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Shaw/Mullins, 40, $450.

8. (17) 20 Rodney Sanders, Worthington, Minn., MBCustoms/Hatfield, 40, $400.

9. (14) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman, 40, $275.

10. (9) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 40, $350.

11. (24) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 40, $325.

12. (20) 175 Ethan Dotson (R), Bakersfield, Calif., Victory/ChevPerf, 40, $300.

13. (5) 15* Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D., Millenium/ChevPerf, 40, $200.

14. (18) 19 Dustin Sorensen (R), Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action, 40, $250.

15. (23) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s, 40, $250.

16. (26) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 40, $250.

17. (15) 48 Brent Dutenhoffer (R), Watertown, S.D., Hughes/Sput’s, 40, $250.

18. (19) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M., GRT/Sput’s, 39, $250.

19. (22) 1st Johnny Scott, Cameron, Mo., VanderBuilt/Durham, 39, $250.

20. (21) 111jr Keith Tourville (R), Janesville, Minn., Player/MAS, 28, $250.

21. (7) 7 Bryce Bjerken, Felton, Minn., T&E/ChevPerf, 27, $200.

22. (8) 1tpo Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D., BlackWidow/ProPower, 25, $250.

23. (25) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 18, $250.

24. (13) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill, 13, $250.

25. (12) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 12, $250.

26. (11) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scott’s, 9, $200.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Krohn 1, Strickler 2-40.

Total Laps Led: Strickler 39, Krohn 1.

Margin of Victory: 1.704 seconds.

Time of Race: 18 minutes, 25.507 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: VanderBeek, O’Neil.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Thornton (started 16th, finished 7th).

Entries: 78.

Next Race: Friday, March 16, Humboldt speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: Dillard 257, Ramirez 244, Krohn 234, J. Scott 233, Schott 229, VanderBeek 223, O’Neil 220, Timm 209, S. Scott 205, Phillips 200.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Dotson 462, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 335, Zane Ferrell 324, Bo Day 288, Manuel Williams II 229.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Durham 42, Knowles 42, Sput’s 39, ChevPerf 36, Cornett 27.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: MBCustoms 55, VanderBuilt 50, Hughes 39, BlackWidow 33, GRT 31.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Keeter.

Beyea Custom Headers – Dutenhoffer.

BSB Manufacturing – Bjerken.

Champ Pans – Whitwell.

Deatherage Opticians – Dotson.

E3 Spark Plugs – Krohn.

Edelbrock – Mikkelson.

Fast Shafts – Strand.

FK Rod Ends – Thornton.

Forty9 Designs – Sorensen, J. Scott.

GRT Race Cars – Jones.

Hooker Harness – Mikkelson.

Integra Shocks & Springs – Jones.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – Timm.

Keyser Manufacturing – Phillips.

KSE Racing Products – Keeter.

Maxima Racing Oils – Strickler.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – Strickler.

Out-Pace Racing Products – O’Neil.

QA1 – Dotson.

RacerWebsite.com – Robertson.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Krohn.

Swift Springs – Strickler, Fuqua.

Sybesma Graphics – Krohn.

Tire Demon – Dillard.

VP Racing Fuels – Strickler.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Fuqua.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Thornton.

King of America VIII Iron Man Challenge opener to Jolly

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 15)–Thursday night kicked off the King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment at the Humboldt, and the 2018 campaign for the USRA Iron Man Challenge.

With Out-Pace USRA B-Mods sharing the spotlight with the USMTS Modifieds, a field of 41 bad-to-the-bone B-Mods were in the pits for the first of three nights of racing at the 3/8-mile bullring in Southern Kansas.

After five heat races, two “B” Mains and 64 laps of qualifying, a 25-car field took the green with defending Iron Man Challenge champion Dan Hovden of Decorah, Iowa, leading the pack out of the gate.

Hovden’s lead was short-lived, however, as 2016 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champ J.C. Morton seized control with three laps in the books.

But Morton’s time at the top wasn’t much longer as Jasper, Mo., racer Cody Jolly powered into the lead on lap 9 and proceeded to pace the final 11 circuits for a $600 victory.

Kris Jackson applied pressure to the leader late in the race but had to settle for the runner-up paycheck while another former Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champion, Andy Bryant, came home in third.

Morton held off Riley Whitworth for the fourth spot. Sixth through tenth were Dale Kraling, Hovden, Brian McGowen, 25th-starting Ben Moudry and Jake Richards.

The King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment continues Friday and Saturday. The Iron Man Challenge featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will run a complete show both nights, racing for $1,500 to win Friday and $1,000 to win Saturday.

National points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series will also be up for grabs.

On Friday, USMTS Modified drivers will compete in three heat races from three different starting positions. Passing points will be combined for all three heats with the top 12 in overall points locked into Saturday’s $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start “A” Main. The next dozen drivers will be locked into Saturday’s “B” Main, the next 12 into Saturday’s “C” Main and the remainder will run in Last Chance races on Saturday.

New for this year will be a Non-Qualifiers Race for the top 30 drivers unable to transfer out of the qualifying features. All 30 drivers will redraw for starting position. This race will pay $1,000 to win and $1,000 for second. The top two finishers will have the option to keep the money or start the King of America main event which pays $1,000 to start. The Non-Qualifiers Race will pay a minimum $300 to start with a great payout all the way through.

Tickets on Friday are $20 while Saturday’s show is $25. Youth ages 6-12 get in for $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge both days.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7:30 on Friday. Saturday’s start times are one hour earlier with the first green flag waving at 6:30.

Every lap of every race all three days will be broadcast live via pay-per-view at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit www.humboldtspeedway.com.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Iron Man Challenge – Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment – Day 1 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Thursday, March 15, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (5) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo.

2. (2) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

3. (9) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan.

4. (7) 36k Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

5. (3) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (6) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (8) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D.

8. (1) 1b Tyler Black, Carthage, Mo.

9. (4) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 7j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

2. (2) 71iii Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo.

3. (8) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

4. (5) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

5. (3) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

6. (7) 101 Matthew Rose, Liberal, Mo.

7. (4) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D.

8. (6) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 16 Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

2. (7) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (5) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (8) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

5. (6) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

6. (3) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

7. (2) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

8. (4) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (7) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (2) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

3. (5) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

4. (4) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

5. (8) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D.

6. (1) 20 Rodney Sigg, Iola, Kan.

7. (3) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

8. (6) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

3. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

4. (8) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

5. (6) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

6. (1) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

7. (3) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

8. (7) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (3) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (10) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D.

3. (1) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (11) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

5. (4) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

6. (5) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

7. (2) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

8. (13) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis., $40.

9. (7) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $40.

10. (12) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan., $40.

11. (9) 20 Rodney Sigg, Iola, Kan., $40.

12. (6) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo., $40.

13. (8) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan., $40.

14. (15) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., $40.

15. (14) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, $40.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (4) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D.

3. (1) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

4. (8) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (13) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

6. (14) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo.

7. (5) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan., $40.

8. (9) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo., $40.

9. (10) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D., $40.

10. (7) 101 Matthew Rose, Liberal, Mo., $40.

11. (11) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo., $40.

12. (12) 1b Tyler Black, Carthage, Mo., $40.

13. (3) 36k Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., $40.

14. (6) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $40.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (4) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo., 20, $600.

2. (14) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., 20, $450.

3. (5) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., 20, $350.

4. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., 20, $250.

5. (3) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan., 20, $200.

6. (16) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D., 20, $170.

7. (1) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $150.

8. (19) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan., 20, $130.

9. (25) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn., 20, $115.

10. (8) 7j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., 20, $100.

11. (17) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $95.

12. (12) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, 20, $90.

13. (23) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn., 20, $85.

14. (15) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D., 20, $80.

15. (11) 71iii Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo., 20, $75.

16. (22) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan., 13, $75.

17. (21) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn., 12, $75.

18. (10) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, 12, $75.

19. (7) 16 Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan., 11, $75.

20. (24) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo., 11, $75.

21. (18) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan., 11, $75.

22. (6) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan., 8, $75.

23. (9) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., 5, $75.

24. (13) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz. 5, $75.

25. (20) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., 1, $75.

Lap Leaders: Hovden 1-3, Morton 4-8, Jolly 9-20.

Total Laps Led: Jolly 12, Morton 5, Hovden 3.

Margin of Victory: 1.002 seconds.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 53.874 seconds (5 cautions).

Provisional Starter: Moudry.

Entries: 41.

Next Race: Friday, March 16, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Points Standings: Jolly 100, Jackson 95, Bryant 91, Morton 87, Whitworth 84, Kraling 81, Hovden 78, McGowen 76, Moudry 74, Richards 72.

