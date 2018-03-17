O’Neil on the pole for King of America VIII

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 16)–Jake O’Neil won both of his qualifying heat races Friday and earned the pole position for Saturday’s $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start championship event at King of America VIII presented by Summit. Racing Equipment.

Navigating a tricky Humboldt Speedway bullring, the Tucson, Ariz., racer was the only USMTS Modified driver to score a win in both of his 12-lap qualifiers-winning from the outside of the front row and then coming from ninth on the grid to score his second.

He’ll be joined on the front row by Lucas Schott of Chatfield, Minn., and Darron Fuqua of Mayetta, Kan., for the three-wide green flag start.

All of the 82 entrants competed in two heat races from two different starting spots Friday night with the top 12 in passing points locking themselves into Saturday’s “A” Main. The next 12 will fill the first six rows of the “B” Main, the next 12 to the “C” Main and so forth.

Others punching their ticket to the big dance on Saturday night at ‘The Hummer’ include R.C. Whitwell of Tucson, Ariz.; Josh Angst of Winona, Minn.; 2007 USMTS national champion Jason Krohn of Slayton, Minn.; Johnny Scott of Las Cruces, N.M.; Kent Arment of Aberdeen, S.D.; Ricky Thornton Jr. of Chandler, Ariz.; 2012 King of America winner Stormy Scott of Las Cruces, N.M.; Cody Skytland of Horace, N.D.; Travis Saurer of Elizabeth, Minn.

A total of 14 heat races were staged Friday. In addition to O’Neil’s two-fer, other heat winners included Austin Siebert, Fuqua, Jake Hartung, Matt Leer, Troy Girolamo, Shawn Fletcher, Stormy Scott, Jason Hughes, Ryan Gustin, Zack VanderBeek, Schott and Thornton.

Past King of America winners Rodney Sanders, Jason Hughes and Zack VanderBeek will be in the “B” Main starting seventh, eighth and twelfth, respectively. Defending champ Ryan Gustin is mired in the third row of the first Last Chance race.

Saturday’s program will feature an “alphabet soup” of features and last-chance races as drivers try to claw their way into a spot for the finale.

New for this year will be a Non-Qualifiers Race for the top 30 drivers unable to transfer out of the qualifying features. All 30 drivers will redraw for starting position. This race will pay $1,000 to win and $1,000 for second, but the top two finishers will have the option to keep the money or start the main event. The Non-Qualifiers Race will pay a minimum $300 to start.

The Iron Man Challenge featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will run a complete show of heat races and main events again on Saturday with $1,000 up for grabs to the winner. National points in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series will also be awarded.

Saturday’s tickets are $25, youth ages 6-12 get in for $10 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the first green flag waving at 6:30.

Every lap of every race will be broadcast live via pay-per-view at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit www.humboldtspeedway.com.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS)

King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment – Day 2 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, March 16, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. The top 12 in combined heat race passing points advance to Saturday’s “A” Main. The next 12 advance to Saturday’s “B” Main, and so forth.

ROUND #1 – SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (2) 16 Austn Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Mullins.

2. (5) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s.

3. (4) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D., BlackWidow/Sower.

4. (6) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

5. (9) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett.

6. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Durham.

7. (11) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/BK.

8. (7) 29 Tony Leiker, Gillette, Wyo., MasterSbilt/Mullins.

9. (10) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Craft.

10. (1) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action.

11. (12) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar.

12. (8) 1tpo Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D., BlackWidow/ProPower.

ROUND #1 – FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell.

2. (6) 26 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Shaw/ChevPerf.

3. (5) 75 Cody Skytland, Fargo, N.D., MasterSbilt/Scott’s

4. (2) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., Shaw/Yeoman.

5. (1) 5k Kyle Prauner, Norfolk, Neb., Razor/Sput’s.

6. (8) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells.

7. (10) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

8. (11) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s.

9. (9) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate.

10. (12) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, MBCustoms/Millar.

11. (3) 71 Jessie Hoskins, Longdale, Okla., Longhorn/Mullins.

12. (7) 8 Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Cornett.

ROUND #1 – EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (1) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scott’s.

2. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill.

3. (11) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

4. (8) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., Hughes/Mullins.

5. (7) 175 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif., Victory/ChevPerf.

6. (12) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS.

7. (5) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D., MasterSbilt/Sturdy.

8. (10) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf.

9. (4) 15* Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D., Millenium/ChevPerf.

10. (9) 18jr Chase Sigg, Iola, Kan., GRT/Yeoman.

11. (6) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield.

DQ – (2) 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman.

ROUND #1 – RHRSWAG.COM HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruvce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sputs.

2. (3) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M., GRT/Sput’s.

3. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Hatfield.

4. (4) 6x Zach Johnson, Kensington, Minn., MBCustoms/Sturdy.

5. (12) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Jet/Mullins.

6. (2) 24m Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Craft.

7. (10) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., Rocket/Sput’s.

8. (9) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS.

9. (8) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn., Lethal/KSE.

10. (6) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., Hughes/Mullins.

11. (11) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s.

12. (5) 6s Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Shaw/Mullins.

ROUND #1 – VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett.

2. (1) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo., GRT/Schultz.

3. (3) 21t Lance Town, Louisburg, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell.

4. (4) 98 Alex Stanford, Chowchilla, Calif., PCD/Tim’s.

5. (6) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s.

6. (7) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS.

7. (11) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins.

8. (10) 55 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/ChevPerf.

9. (9) 48 Brett Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Hughes/Sput’s.

10. (5) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., VanderBuilt/Speedway.

11. (8) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

12. (12) 20t Bailey Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower.

ROUND #1 – CP-CARRILLO HEAT RACE #6 (12 laps):

1. (4) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., GRT/ChevPerf.

2. (9) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s.

3. (6) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota.

4. (5) 88 Randy Klein, Lisbon, N.D., Hughes/Sower.

5. (7) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., DirtDueller/Premier.

6. (2) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly.

7. (11) 25p Mike Petersilie, Hoisington, Kan., 1stClass/Sput’s.

8. (10) 40 Jessy Willard, Pleasanton, Kan., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

9. (8) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Baier’s.

10. (1) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Sturdy.

DQ – (3) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., Longhorn/VED.

ROUND #1 – MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #7 (12 laps):

1. (2) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., SSR/Wagamon.

2. (3) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Durham.

3. (8) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield.

4. (5) 4v Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

5. (11) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins.

6. (1) 7 Bryce Bjerken, Moorhead, Minn., T&E/ChevPerf.

7. (7) 8 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., Longhorn/Sput’s.

8. (9) 292 Kyle Thompson, Joplin, Mo., Shaw/Karl.

9. (4) 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles.

10. (10) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Victory.

11. (6) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower.

ROUND #2 – SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (12 laps):

1. (1) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins.

2. (7) 7k Jason Krohn, Slayton, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

3. (3) 55 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan., Hughes/ChevPerf.

4. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell.

5. (10) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La., MBCustoms/Durham.

6. (8) 6 Casey Skyberg, Rapid City, S.D., Shaw/Mullins.

7. (11) 7 Bryce Bjerken, Moorhead, Minn., T&E/ChevPerf.

8. (5) 1tpo Tyler Peterson, Hickson, N.D., BlackWidow/ProPower.

9. (6) 8 Chase Junghans, Manhattan, Kan., Longhorn/Sput’s.

10. (2) 9D8 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan., BillsBuilt/KBS.

11. (4) 111jr Keith Tourville, Webster, Wis., Player/MAS.

DNS – 1 Mitch Keeter, Webb City, Mo., GRT/Yeoman.

ROUND #2 – FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (12 laps):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla., Hughes/Mullins.

2. (3) 49jr Jake Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

3. (4) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett.

4. (7) 21x Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn., MBCustoms/Dakota.

5. (5) 4m Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas, Rocket/Wells.

6. (10) 111 Bumper Jones, Mesilla Park, N.M., GRT/Sput’s.

7. (11) 16 Austn Siebert, Grandview, Mo., MBCustoms/Mullins.

8. (9) E85 Jason Strand, Portland, N.D., BlackWidow/Sower.

9. (6) 29 Tony Leiker, Gillette, Wyo., MasterSbilt/Mullins.

10. (8) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D., MasterSbilt/Sturdy.

11. (2) 20t Bailey Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower.

12. (12) 3 Arne Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Sturdy.

ROUND #2 – EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (12 laps):

1. (2) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar.

2. (5) 9 Kent Arment, Aberdeen, S.D., Hughes/Mullins.

3. (8) 98 Alex Stanford, Chowchilla, Calif., PCD/Tim’s.

4. (9) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Durham.

5. (10) 71 Jim Body, Diamond, Mo., Shaw/Yeoman.

6. (11) 5k Kyle Prauner, Norfolk, Neb., Razor/Sput’s.

7. (1) 1m Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis., GRT/Sput’s.

7. (6) 8 Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/Clark.

9. (3) 20 Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D., Arrow/Victory.

10. (4) 38c Jason Pursley, Hermitage, Mo., GRT/Midstate.

DQ – (7) 2x Brady Gerdes, Villard, Minn., SSR/Sput’s.

DNS – 4v Billy Vogel, West Fargo, N.D., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

ROUND #2 – MESILLA VALLEY TRANSPORTATION HEAT RACE #4 (12 laps):

1. (1) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s.

2. (3) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn., Rocket/Sput’s.

3. (9) 15* Ryan Mikkelson, Jamestown, N.D., Millenium/ChevPerf.

4. (10) 8 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, N.C., Longhorn/VED.

5. (4) 48 Brett Dutenhoffer, Watertown, S.D., Hughes/Sput’s.

6. (8) 34 Mickey Lassiter, Piedmont, Okla., Hughes/Sput’s.

7. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Hatfield.

8. (12) 227 Chase Domer, Nevada, Mo., GRT/Schultz.

9. (5) 49 Bob Timm, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

10. (11) 24m Manuel Williams II, Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Craft.

11. (7) 4w Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark., MBCustoms/Hatfield.

12. (2) 25p Mike Petersilie, Hoisington, Kan., 1stClass/Sput’s.

ROUND #2 – VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (12 laps):

1. (9) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill.

2. (2) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

3. (7) 26 R.C. Whitwell, Tucson, Ariz., Shaw/ChevPerf.

4. (8) 75 Cody Skytland, Fargo, N.D., MasterSbilt/Scott’s

5. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield.

6. (1) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn., Longhorn/BK.

7. (6) 55 Brian Shaw, Brownsdale, Minn., DirtDueller/Premier.

8. (10) 11n Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark., Hughes/Kelly.

9. (11) 05 Jake Hartung, Elmwood, Wis., SSR/Scott’s.

10. (3) 24 Manuel Williams Sr., Fouke, Ark., Bandit/Craft.

11. (4) 4b Cory Bruggeman, Stillwater, Minn., MBCustoms/Tim’s.

DNS – 23 Logan Robertson, Shamrock, Texas, MBCustoms/Knowles.

ROUND #2 – RANCHO MILAGRO HEAT RACE #6 (12 laps):

1. (9) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett.

2. (2) 40 Jessy Willard, Pleasanton, Kan., MBCustoms/Sput’s.

3. (5) 175 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif., Victory/ChevPerf.

4. (6) 20r Bryan Rowland, Woodward, Okla., BlackWidow/ProPower.

5. (7) 88 Randy Klein, Lisbon, N.D., Hughes/Sower.

6. (4) 29h Joe Horgdal, Kasson, Minn., Killer/Baier’s.

7. (10) 30 Matt Leer, Bruvce, Wis., MBCustoms/Sputs.

8. (8) 2g Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D., GRT/ChevPerf.

9. (3) 18jr Chase Sigg, Iola, Kan., GRT/Yeoman.

10. (1) 10w Ward Imrie, Winnipeg, Man., Canada, MBCustoms/Millar.

DNS – 71 Jessie Hoskins, Longdale, Okla., Longhorn/Mullins.

ROUND #2 – MALVERN BANK HEAT RACE #7 (12 laps):

1. (1) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., Jet/Mullins.

2. (2) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf.

3. (5) G3 Jake Gallardo, Las Cruces, N.M., LG2/AOS.

4. (7) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., VanderBuilt/Speedway.

5. (8) 6x Zach Johnson, Kensington, Minn., MBCustoms/Sturdy.

6. (9) 21t Lance Town, Louisburg, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell.

7. (3) 292 Kyle Thompson, Joplin, Mo., Shaw/Karl.

8. (4) 4s Craig Shaw, Dexter, Minn., Lethal/KSE.

9. (10) 26 Shawn Fletcher, Brainerd, Minn., SSR/Wagamon.

10. (11) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn., MBCustoms/Action.

11. (6) 25 Scott Green, Derby, Kan., Hughes/Mullins.

Passing Points:

1. 0 Jake O’Neil … 133

2. 69 Lucas Schott … 129

3. 87 Darron Fuqua … 118

4. 26 R.C. Whitwell … 118

5. 99 Josh Angst … 118

6. 7k Jason Krohn … 112.5

7. 1st Johnny Scott … 112.5

8. 9 Kent Arment … 112.5

9. 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr. … 112.5

10. 2s Stormy Scott … 111

11. 75 Cody Skytland … 107

12. 21x Travis Saurer … 107

13. 98 Alex Stanford … 107

14. 16 Austin Siebert … 101.5

15. 34 Mickey Lassiter … 101.5

16. 4r Dereck Ramirez … 101.5

17. 111 Bumper Jones … 101.5

18. 20 Rodney Sanders … 101.5

19. 12 Jason Hughes … 100

20. 30 Matt Leer … 100

21. 175 Ethan Dotson … 100

22. 71 Jim Body … 99

23. 49jr Jake Timm … 96

24. 33z Zack VanderBeek … 94.5

25. 2g Troy Girolamo … 94.5

26. 21t Lance Town … 94.5

27. 6x Zach Johnson … 94.5

28. 88 Randy Klein … 94.5

29. G3 Jake Gallardo … 94.5

30. 227 Chase Domer … 92

31. 75 Terry Phillips … 92

32. 5k Kyle Prauner … 91

33. 05 Jake Hartung … 90.5

34. 97 Cade Dillard … 89.5

35. 26 Shawn Fletcher … 89

36. 40 Jessy Willard … 89

37. E85 Jason Strand … 85

38. 4m Bobby Malchus … 85

39. 55 Tyler Davis … 85

40. 4b Cory Bruggeman … 84.5

41. 91 Joe Duvall … 83.5

42. 15* Ryan Mikkelson … 83

43. 7 Bryce Bjerken … 81.5

44. 55 Brian Shaw … 81

45. 19r Ryan Gustin … 81

46. 95 Keith Foss … 80

47. 2x Brady Gerdes … 75.5

48. 8 Kyle Strickler … 75

49. 11n Gene Nicholas … 74.5

50. 23 Adam Kates … 74.5

51. 90 Steve Wetzstein … 71.5

52. 9d8 Paden Phillips … 71

53. 48 Brent Dutenhoffer … 70

54. 20r Bryan Rowland … 69

55. 292 Kyle Thompson … 67.5

56. 29h Joe Horgdahl … 66

57. 4v Billy Vogel … 63.5

58. 24m Manuel Williams II … 63.5

59. 8 Chase Junghans … 62

60. 4s Craig Shaw … 62

61. 6s Casey Skyberg … 61

62. 1m Curt Myers … 59.5

63. 29 Tony Leiker … 58

64. 32 Jesse Young … 58

65. 111jr Keith Tourville … 57

66. 25p Mike Petersille … 56

67. 24 Manuel Williams Sr. … 51.5

68. 10w Ward Imrie … 49

69. 19 Dustin Sorensen … 47.5

70. 1 Mitch Keeter … 46

71. 38c Jason Pursley … 46

72. 25 Scott Green … 46

73. 18jr Chase Sigg … 46

74. 49 Bob Timm … 46

75. 20 Trevor Anderson … 46

76. 1tpo Tyler Peterson … 46

77. 23 Logan Robertson … 42

78. 8c Chris Clark … 42

79. 71 Jessie Hoskins … 38

80. 3 Arne Anderson … 38

81. 4w Tyler Wolff … 34

82. 20t Bailey Rowland … 34

Entries: 82.

Next Race: Saturday, March 17, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Domer.

Edelbrock – Hartung, Gustin.

Fast Shafts – Fuqua, Hughes.

GRT Race Cars – Pursley.

QA1 – Fuqua.

RacerWebsite.com – Skyberg, Hartung.

Simpson Performance Products – Siebert, S. Scott.

Zimmerman on top in Out-Pace USRA B-Mods at Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 16)–Veteran racer Randy Zimmerman of Fort Scott, Kan., flew by leader J.C. Morton on lap 16 of the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod feature, and then held off multiple challenges over the final nine laps to score a $1,500 victory Friday at the Humboldt Speedway during the King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment.

Morton-the 2016 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champion–finished fourth on Thursday and settled for the runner-up paycheck after holding back a hard-charging Kris Jackson over the final four laps with Mike 12th-starting Mike Striegel fourth and 13th-starting Cody Jolly finishing fifth.

Brian McGowen, Dale Kraling, Jim Body III, Dustin Daniels and Dan Christopher completed the top 10.

Randy Zimmerman (Z28) makes the winning pass on J.C. Morton (18).

King of America VIII presented by Summit concludes Saturday. The Iron Man Challenge featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will run a complete show, racing for $1,000 to win with Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points also up for grabs.

USMTS Modified drivers will compete in an “alphabet soup” of main events with a $10,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start “A” Main.

Tickets are $25. Youth ages 6-12 get in for $10 and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge. Gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 6:30.

Every lap of every race will be broadcast live via pay-per-view at www.RacinDirt.com.

The Humboldt Speedway is a located 0.1 mile west of US 169 at the Humboldt Exit, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east on Georgia Rd. For more information, call (620) 431-2470 or visit www.humboldtspeedway.com.

To learn more about the USRA, visit usraracing.com or call (515) 832-6000. You can also like USRA Racing on Facebook at facebook.com/usraracing, follow twitter.com/usraracing on Twitter and check out the USRA YouTube channel at youtube.com/usratv. Keep up to speed with everything USRA by joining our email list at usraracing.com/subscribe.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Iron Man Challenge – Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment – Day 2 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Friday, March 16, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

2. (2) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

3. (9) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo.

4. (4) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

5. (8) 68 Levi McGowen, Humboldt, Kan.

6. (5) 36k Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

7. (7) 8 Dylan McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

8. (10) 16 Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

9. (6) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

10. (3) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (7) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

4. (1) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

5. (3) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

6. (5) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

7. (6) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

8. (9) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis.

9. (8) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz.

2. (1) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

3. (9) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (5) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D.

5. (7) 7j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

6. (8) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo.

7. (6) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D.

8. (4) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

9. (2) 01 Kason Carroll, Independence, Kan.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

2. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

3. (5) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

4. (6) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

5. (7) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

6. (9) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

7. (8) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

8. (2) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

9. (3) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 71iii Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo.

2. (6) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

3. (3) 68 Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo.

4. (7) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

5. (2) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D.

6. (9) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

7. (5) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

8. (1) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

9. (8) 101 Matthew Rose, Liberal, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (5) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

2. (8) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D.

3. (1) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

4. (3) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

5. (10) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

6. (15) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

7. (6) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., $60.

8. (9) 36k Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., $60.

9. (7) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan., $60.

10. (17) 101 Matthew Rose, Liberal, Mo., $60.

11. (12) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan., $60.

12. (14) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn., $60.

13. (2) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo., $60.

14. (4) 68 Levi McGowen, Humboldt, Kan., $60.

15. (13) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis., $60.

16. (16) 01 Kason Carroll, Independence, Kan., $60.

17. (11) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., $60.

“B” Main #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (8) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo.

2. (6) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

3. (4) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

4. (13) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

5. (3) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D.

6. (9) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

7. (11) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D., $60.

8. (7) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan., $60.

9. (12) 16 Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan., $60.

10. (17) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan., $60.

11. (15) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan., $60.

12. (16) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., $60.

13. (14) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, $60.

14. (10) 8 Dylan McCowan, Urbana, Mo., $60.

15. (5) 7j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., $60.

16. (2) 68 Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo., $60.

17. (1) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan., $60.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (25 laps):

1. (8) Z28 Randy Zimmerman, Fort Scott, Kan., 25, $1500.

2. (5) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., 25, $1000.

3. (10) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., 25, $700.

4. (12) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., 25, $600.

5. (13) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo., 25, $500.

6. (15) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan., 25, $400.

7. (14) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D., 25, $300.

8. (3) 71iii Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo., 25, $250.

9. (19) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan., 25, $220.

10. (20) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, 25, $200.

11. (17) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo., 25, $180.

12. (6) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 25, $160.

13. (23) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn., 25, $150.

14. (18) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn., 25, $140.

15. (21) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D., 25, $135.

16. (7) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, 25, $130.

17. (16) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, 25, $125.

18. (22) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo., 25, $125.

19. (9) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., 14, $125.

20. (4) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo., 14, $125.

21. (1) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., 9, $125.

22. (11) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan., 8, $125.

23. (2) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., 4, $125.

DNS – 20rt Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, Ariz., 0, $60.

Lap Leaders: Morton 1-16, Zimmerman 17-25.

Total Laps Led: Morton 16, Zimmerman 9.

Margin of Victory: 0.704 second.

Time of Race: 19 minutes, 1.563 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: none.

Entries: 46.

Next Race: Saturday,March 17, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Points Standings: Jackson 186, Jolly 184, Morton 182, Kraling 159, B. McGowen 157, Bryant 146, Hovden 146, Christopher 142, Body 138, Moudry 138.

