Morton masters final feature at King of America VIII Iron Man Challenge

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (March 17)–Things just kept getting better and better for J.C. Morton this weekend at the Humboldt Speedway for the King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment.

After leading the Out-Pace USRA B-Mod main event two nights in a row but settling for a fourth-place finish on Thursday and a runner-up on Friday, the 28-year-old put it all together Saturday with a wire-to-wire performance in the Iron Man Challenge finale.

The win was worth $1,000 to the Springfield, Mo., racer who captured the 2016 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national championship.

Thursday’s winner, Cody Jolly, finished second, with 2015 Out-Pace USRA B-Mod national champ Andy Bryant holding off Kris Jackson and Jake Richards for the third spot.

Brian McGowen, 21st-starting Riley Whitworth, Jackie Dalton, Dale Kraling and 24th-starting Gunnar Watkins completed the top 10.

A trio of Iron Man Challenge events are on tap for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 5-7, with the inaugural Summit USRA Frost Busters featuring Out-Pace USRA B-Mods and Holley USRA Stock Cars presented by Medieval Chassis. USRA Modifieds will also be in action all three days.

Three straight nights start at the 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kan., on Thursday. Friday night takes the tour to the Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., and Saturday will be at the I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo. Each show will pay $1,500 to win and $150 to start for Modifieds. Stock Cars and B-Mods will battle for $1,000 to win and $125 to start all three nights.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Racing Association

Iron Man Challenge – Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series

King of America VIII Modified Nationals presented by Summit Racing Equipment – Day 3 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advanced to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

OUT-PACE USRA B-MODS

Heat Race #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

2. (1) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo.

3. (4) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D.

4. (5) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

5. (3) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis.

6. (6) 68 Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo.

7. (9) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan.

8. (7) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan.

9. (8) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

Heat Race #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan.

2. (4) 7j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan.

3. (1) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

4. (6) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

5. (3) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan.

6. (8) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan.

7. (5) 05 Jeremy Lile, Higginsville, Mo.

8. (9) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

9. (7) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo.

2. (1) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan.

3. (3) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

4. (8) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo.

5. (9) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

6. (6) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

7. (7) 16 Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan.

8. (5) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo.

9. (4) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

Heat Race #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo.

2. (1) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa.

3. (3) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (4) 68 Levi McGowen, Humboldt, Kan.

5. (6) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo.

6. (8) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa.

7. (5) 77jr Brent Bloom, Nevada, Mo.

8. (7) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo.

Heat Race #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan.

3. (6) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D.

4. (8) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. (7) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn.

6. (2) 36k Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn.

7. (5) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D.

8. (1) 71iii Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo.

“B” Main #1 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (4) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo.

2. (6) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo.

3. (1) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4. (2) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo.

5. (7) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan.

6. (16) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan.

7. (3) 15w Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn., $50.

8. (9) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa.

9. (11) 16 Matthew Kay, Chanute, Kan., $50.

10. (10) 18 Curt Drake, Moran, Kan., $50.

11. (8) 75 Cole Suckow, Cresco, Iowa, $50.

12. (13) D86 Eldon McIntosh, Chanute, Kan., $50.

13. (5) 68 Levi McGowen, Humboldt, Kan., $50.

14. (12) 53 Ryan Damm, Watertown, S.D., $50.

15. (14) 17 Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo., $50.

16. (15) 31 Luke Phillips, Chanute, Kan., $50.

“B” Main #2 (12 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (2) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa.

2. (3) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn.

3. (1) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D.

4. (15) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan.

5. (4) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn.

6. (6) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis.

7. (10) 05 Jeremy Lile, Higginsville, Mo., $50.

8. (5) 13x McKenzie Gerdes, Villard, Minn., $50.

9. (12) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa.

10. (14) 71iii Jim Body III, Diamond, Mo., $50.

11. (8) 68 Ricky Watkins, Brookline, Mo., $50.

12. (7) 98k Kenton Allen, Chanute, Kan., $50.

13. (13) 22 Steve McDowell, Independence, Mo., $50.

14. (11) 77jr Brent Bloom, Nevada, Mo., $50.

15. (9) 36k Jayden Larson, Mankato, Minn., $50.

Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main (20 laps):

1. (1) 18 J.C. Morton, Springfield, Mo., 20, $1000.

2. (3) 00 Cody Jolly, Jasper, Mo., 20, $700.

3. (4) 28 Andy Bryant, Fort Scott, Kan., 20, $500.

4. (13) 65 Kris Jackson, Lebanon, Mo., 20, $400.

5. (6) 7j Jake Richards, Lansing, Kan., 20, $300.

6. (10) 22 Brian McGowen, Pittsburg, Kan., 20, $250.

7. (21) R63 Riley Whitworth, Humboldt, Kan., 20, $220.

8. (12) 21 Jackie Dalton, Carthage, Mo., 20, $200.

9. (8) E85 Dale Kraling, Mayville, N.D., 20, $170.

10. (24) 2 Gunnar Watkins, Elk Mound, Wis., 20, $150.

11. (14) 16 Dan Hovden, Decorah, Iowa, 20, $140.

12. (25) 02 Cole Denner, New Hampton, Iowa, 20, $130.

13. (5) 782 Miah Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., 20, $120.

14. (18) 30 Dewayne Tesch, Brandt, S.D., 20, $115.

15. (26) 7+ Jared Timmerman, Norwalk, Iowa, 20, $110.

16. (2) 54 Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, Kan., 16, $105.

17. (9) 39 Stephen Muilenburg, Sparta, Mo., 16, $100.

18. (20) 33 Dustin Daniels, Colby, Kan., 16, $100.

19. (16) Red1 Dan Wheeler, Savage, Minn., 16, $100.

20. (15) 20t Mike Tanner, Smithville, Mo., 16, $100.

21. (7) 37 Clint Johnson, Neosho, Mo., 16, $100.

22. (19) 33s Ben Stockton, Kansas City, Mo., 16, $100.

23. (23) 69 Ryan Phillips, Osage City, Kan., 16, $100.

24. (11) 42 Dan Christopher, Decorah, Iowa, 16, $100.

25. (17) 7c Cole Christensen, Sioux Falls, S.D., 16, $100.

26. (22) 85 Ben Moudry, Hastings, Minn., 12, $100.

Lap Leader: Morton 1-20.

Total Laps Led: Morton 20.

Margin of Victory: 0.854 second.

Time of Race: 12 minutes, 6.411 seconds (1 red flag).

Provisional Starters: Denneer, Timmerman.

Entries: 43.

Next Race: Thursday, April 5, 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan.

Points Standings: Morton 282, Jolly 279, Jackson 273, B. McGowen 238, Bryant 237, Kraling 233, Hovden 216, Whitworth 207, Richards 201, Christopher 192.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Moudry.

Fast Shafts – Morton.

USRA OFFICIAL SPONSORS: American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, KSE Racing Products, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, RacinDirt.com, Summit Racing Equipment.

USRA PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Cook Racing Supplies, ElbowsUp.com, Holley Performance Products, PBM Performance Products, YouDirt.com.

USRA CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, Hooker Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, Keyser Manufacturing, Medieval Chassis, Mitchell Machine, Mr. Gasket, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, Quick Time, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, Sybesma Graphics, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.

USRA RACE TRACKS: 81 Speedway, Alien Motor Speedway, Arizona Speedway, Caney Valley Speedway, Chateau Raceway, Cresco Speedway, Deer Creek Speedway, Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Fayette County Speedway, Flint Creek Speedway, Hamilton County Speedway, Humboldt Speedway, I-35 Speedway, Lake Ozark Speedway, Lakeside Speedway, Lawton Speedway, Legit Speedway Park, Lucas Oil Speedway, Mason City Motor Speedway, Midway Speedway, Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Missouri State Fair Speedway, Monett Speedway, Nobles County Speedway, Park Jefferson Speedway, Rapid Speedway, RPM Speedway, Route 66 Motor Speedway, Sioux Speedway, Southern Iowa Speedway, Southern New Mexico Speedway, Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Springfield Raceway, Tri-State Speedway, Upper Iowa Speedway, Vado Speedway Park, West Texas Speedway.