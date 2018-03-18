Pepsi Lee County Speedway Set to Open the 2018 Season With “Spring Extravaganza”

by Brian Neal

Donnellson, IA (Sunday, March 18, 2018) – Five months don’t seem like a lot of time in between races, but that is what it has been since the fans, driver’s, and crews have had off since the final race of 2017. Depending on mother nature, the wait to go racing in 2018 at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa is about over with the kick-off coming Friday, March 23rd and Saturday, March 24th. Golden Eagle Distributing out of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa is helping to bring you the 6th Annual “Spring Extravaganza” this weekend.

In action both nights this weekend will be the Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service SportMods, Coors Light Hobby Stocks, and Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts. Both nights will be a complete show, with a full payout each night. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races each night, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars and Discount Tire & Service SportMods will be racing Friday night for $1,000 to win and $100 guaranteed to start the feature. While the Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts are racing for $300 to win and $50 to start their feature on Friday night. On Saturday, if you raced on Friday, the Budweiser Modifieds will be racing for $1,500 to win. While the Stock Cars and SportMods will be racing for $1,250 to win. The Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts will be going for $400 to win. A driver can still show up and just race on Saturday, but the Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, and Discount Tire & Service SportMods that race Saturday only will be racing for $1,000 to win. With the Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts only going for $300 to win, if you race Saturday only.

Also joining the card both Friday and Saturday will be the Coors Light Hobby Stocks racing for $300 to win each night. While the Steffes Late Models will join the card on Saturday only. Entry fees for both nights will be $50 for the Budweiser Modifieds, Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, and Discount Tire & Service SportMods, with the Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts having a $25 entry fee both nights. The Coors Light Hobby Stocks will have NO entry fee each night, as well as the Steffes Late Models on Saturday night.

Friday nights, and if you can only race Saturday, complete payouts will be as follows: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $190, 8. $180, 9. $170, 10. $160, 11. $150, 12. $140, 13. $130, 14. $120, 15. $110, 16.-24. $100 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75….SPORT COMPACTS – 1. $300, 2. $200, 3. $100, 4. $95, 5. $90, 6. $85, 7. $80, 8. $75, 9. $70, 10. $65, 11. $60, 12. $55, 13.-24. $50 TOW $25.

Gates on Friday will open at 5:30 PM, Hot Laps at 7 PM, with Racing at 7:30 PM. On Saturday Gates will open at 4 PM, Hot Laps at 6 PM, with Racing at 6:30 PM. Grandstand admission for each night will be adults $15, seniors (60+) $14, students (11-17) $8, and kids 10 & under FREE! Pit passes each night will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

The following rules will apply for this weekend: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000……NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS – IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal…Lift arms must add 25 lbs. extra!…STOCK CARS – IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS – IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…HOBBY STOCKS – IMCA Rules Apply with floater rend ends allowed….SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

Don’t forget the top 8 Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars, Discount Tire & Service SportMods, Coors Light Hobby Stocks, and Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts in points, with perfect attendance at the “Spring Extravaganza” on March 23rd and March 24th at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, and the “Inaugural Memphis Shootout” on March 30th and March 31st at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri will be locked into the King of the Hill races on practice night Tuesday, April 3rd at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. Shawn’s Hay Grinding has stepped up to offer the Donnellson Tire & Service Stock Cars and Discount Tire & Service SportMods $250 to win, the Coors Light Hobby Stocks $150 to win, and the Armstrong Tractor Sport Compacts $100 to win there King of the Hill races.

For more information about the Pepsi Lee County Speedway you can visit their website page at www.leecountyspeedway.com, like them on Facebook, or call Brian Gaylord at 319-371-6744 or Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.