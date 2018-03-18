Shane Clanton Mr. Domination During Southern Nationals Bonus Opener at Tri-County

By Chris Tilley, Series Publicist

BRASSTOWN, NC (March 16, 2018)-Shane Clanton of Zebulon captured his third career Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Bonus Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels and Tennessee RV victory on Friday Night March 16th at Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, N.C.

Clanton lead start to finish for the $3,000 payday while driving the Weldbank Energy, Super K Express and Penske Shocks-sponsored Clements Racing Engines-powered Capital Race Car.

“I don’t know what to say about this Ray Cook, (series promoter) he’s trying to be the innovator of the sport for safety and put racing back in our hands. It’s pretty exciting to come and win a first race with the chains on,” stated winner Shane Clanton.

Three cautions slowed the 40 lapper. The first yellow came out on lap ten as Shanon Buckingham slowed in turn four with a right-rear flat tire. Robby Moses brought out the second caution flag of the night as he spun his mount in turn four. The third and final yellow flag came out on the restart as Austin Smith spun in turn four collecting Chicky Barton.

The Southern Nationals Bonus Series returns to action on Saturday Night at Toccoa (GA) Raceway racing 64 laps for $6,400-to-win.

Official Summary of Results

Southern Nationals Bonus Series-Tri-County Race Track-Brasstown, NC-March 16, 2018

Feature Finish:

1. Shane Clanton-Zebulon, Ga.

2. Ricky Weiss-Headingly, Canada

3. Casey Roberts-Toccoa, GA

4. Shawn Chastain-Murphy, N.C.

5. Jamie Oliver-Murphy, N.C.

6. David Payne-Murphy, N.C.

7. Tyler Bruening-Decorah, Iowa

8. Kenny Collins-Colbert, Ga.

9. Aaron Ridley-Chatsworth, Ga.

10. Brent Dixon-Elberton, Ga.

11. Benji Hicks-Mt. Airy, N.C.

12. Shanon Buckingham-Morristown, Tenn.

13. Robby Moses-Maryville, Tenn.

14. Payton Freeman-Commerce, Ga.

15. Chicky Barton-Middlesboro, Ky.

16. Joey Standridge-Tellico Plains, Tenn.

17. Craig Greer-Cleveland, Tenn.

18. Austin Smith-Rome, Ga.

19. Jason Croft-Woodstock, Ga.

20. Randy Nichols-Young Harris, Ga.

21. Kip Cochran-Franklin, N.C.

Entries: 21

Fast Qualifier: Shane Clanton-12.536 seconds

Time of Race: 20 minutes, 20 seconds

Yellow Flags: Three (laps 10, 16, 16 restart)

Red Flags: None