Three Days. Three States. Three Big Events.

BATAVIA, OH (March 19, 2018) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will tackle three states in three days this week – battling in three action-packed events along the way.

For the first time since 2014, Volunteer Speedway will host the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, on Thursday, March 22. The 16th Annual Spring Thaw will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. The Sportsman Late Models and Modified Streets will also be in competition. Dale McDowell held off Mike Marlar in 2014, en route to Victory Lane. John Blankenship finished third, followed by Scott Bloomquist and Jared Landers.

With 12-second lap times and an average speed of 120 mph per lap, the high-banked, 4/10-mile speedplant is sure to provide some of the most exciting, door-to-door racing action this season. Volunteer Speedway is located just off Exit 23 on Interstate 81 in Bulls Gap, TN. For addition information, visit: www.volunteerspeedway.com, or call: (423) 235-5020 (recording only).

The action will shift to Boyd’s Speedway on Friday, March 23rd for the annual “Shamrock.” The event will feature a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The Crate Late Models and Sportsman divisions will also be in action. In 2017, Earl Pearson Jr. led all 50 laps to claim the victory over Josh Richards, Jimmy Owens, Tim McCreadie, and Darrell Lanigan.

Boyd’s Speedway will offer a free concert to fans by Georgia native, Cecil Allen Moore that will begin at 5:00pm, prior to on-track action, starting at 7:00pm. Boyd’s Speedway is located at 1481 Scruggs Road in Ringgold, GA. To find more information, visit: www.boydsspeedway.net, or call: (706) 891-6803.

East Alabama Motor Speedway will wrap up the weekend action with the 21st Annual Bama Bash on Saturday, March 24. The event will include a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Other divisions will include: 602 Late Models and Hot Shots.

Scott Bloomquist will return as the defending event winner – after his triumph in 2017 – ahead of Jimmy Owens, Earl Pearson Jr., Don O’Neal, and Tim McCreadie. East Alabama Motor Speedway is a 3/8-mile, high-banked oval located at 4238 US Hwy 80 West in Phenix City, AL. For ticket information and more, visit: www.eamsdirt.com, or call: (334) 297-2594.

Lucas Oil Championship Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS TRAIL BY 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1160 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1110 -50 3 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1005 -155 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 985 -175 5 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 970 -190 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 930 -230 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 875 -285 8 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 855 -305 9 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 850 -310 10 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 825 -335 11 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 820 -340 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 815 -345 13 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 810 -350 14 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 805 -355 15 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 795 -365 16 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 760 -400 17 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 755 -405 18 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 730 -430 19 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 710 -450 20 14m Morgan Bagley Gladewater, TX 630 -530

Volunteer Speedway

Phone Number (Recording Only): 423-235-5020

Event Promoter: Mitch McCarter

Location: 14095 West Andrew Johnson Hwy., Bulls Gap, TN 37711

Website: www.volunteerspeedway.com

Tire Rule for Volunteer Speedway, March 22:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 – 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Boyd’s Speedway

Phone Number: 706-891-6803

Event Promoter: Dale McDowell

Location: 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold, GA 30736

Website: www.boydsspeedway.net

Tire Rule for Boyd’s Speedway, March 23:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 – 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

East Alabama Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (334) 297-2594

Event Promoter: Billy Thomas

Location: 4238 US Hwy 80 West, Phenix City, AL 36870

Website: www.eamsdirt.com

Tire Rule for East Alabama Motor Speedway, March 24:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 – 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Cutting and/or siping of any tire IS allowed.

Event Purses:

$10,000-to-win: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

$12,000-to-win: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000