ILLINI 100 TAKES TO THE STAGE THIS WEEKEND

by Don Martin stlracing.com

The 11th Annual Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway takes place this weekend at Farmer City Raceway March 23-24. The event promoted by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series will have two complete shows on the quarter mile clay oval. A 25 lap feature will take place on Friday paying $6,000 to Win and Saturday will be a 75 Lap feature paying $15,000 to win. The UMP Modifieds will be on hand both nights as well. Also should be noted that practice is scheduled for Thursday.

The World of Outlaws have 18 drivers registered to run full-time on the series this year including current point leader and last year’s Champion Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Illinois. Sheppard drives the Valvoline Mark Richards Rocket House Car and won 18 features last year. Farmer City is familiar territory for Sheppard, he grew up just down the road and if he has a home track this is it. He is also not only the homeboy but has to be the favorite as well and is the defending champion of the event. Several past winners will be on-hand for the event including Billy Moyer Sr., Shane Clanton, Jimmy Mars, Shannon Babb, and of course Sheppard.

The World of Outlaw drivers scheduled to be on hand includes Brent Larson, Rusty Schlenk, Rick Eckert, Mike Maresca, Timothy Culp, Devin Moran, Chase Junghans, Billy Moyer Jr., Chris Ferguson, Shane Clanton, Tyler Millwood, Chris Madden, David Breazeale, Colton Flinner, Tyler Erb, Brandon Overton, and Mike Marlar.

This is the first event since the troops left Florida and this might be one of the toughest groups of drivers to chase the title over the last decade. If Clanton and Eckert get back to form and already join the hungry hitters of Chris Madden, Mike Marlar, Brandon Overton, and Tyler Erb it could be really fun to watch.

The local talent in the area may be the toughest in the country you are going to see Shannon Babb, Brian Shirley, Jason Feger, Frankie Heckenast Jr., Kevin Weaver, Jose Parga, Mike Spatola, Bob Gardner, and Ryan Unzicker all trying to keep the money in the Land of Lincoln.

Other intruders include Steve Casebolt, Kent Robinson, Chris Simpson, Spencer Dierks, Jeep Van Wormer, Jimmy Mars, Billy Moyer, and Gordy Gundaker.

Gordy Gundaker will be in his new Black Diamond while Feger will be in a Rocket.

Folks this is shaping up to be a fantastic field make sure to make your plans and head to Farmer City this weekend for the Illini 100 featuring some of the best late model drivers in the country.