Wet and Wintry Weekend Temperatures Postpone Illini 100 until April 13-14

FARMER CITY, IL– March 20, 2018– The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series alongside track officials at Farmer City Raceway have made the decision to postpone the 11th annual Illini 100 to the preplanned makeup date of April 13-14.

“We are really looking forward to the Illini 100 and, as always, want to present the best product possible for our drivers, fans and the tracks we work with. With a weekend of rain, snow and sub-freezing temperatures ahead, that expectation cannot be met,” said Series Director Matt Curl.

“An event like the Illini 100 deserves to have the entire weekend and when we made the 2018 schedule, we sectioned off a date just in case we would need to reschedule, so we will use that to our advantage in this instance,” added Curl. “We are looking forward to putting on a great show in April for all our dedicated fans and all of our drivers.”

Advanced tickets for the postponed Illini 100 will be honored on April 13-14. The original schedule of events will remain in place featuring one night of practice on April 12, the always exciting 25-lap $6,000-to-win feature on Friday, April 13 and the 75-lap $15,000-to-win finale event on Saturday, April 14. Weekend packages are still on sale here.