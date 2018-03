Bolivar, MO – The historic 3/8 mile paved oval in Bolivar, Missouri will reopen in 2018 under new owner Jim Benner.

There will be a test and tune on Saturday April 7, 2018, and their opening season race is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 2018. You can find all of their information on their website historicbolivarspeedway.com. You can also reach them by calling 417-403-2789.

Divisions racing will include Pro Late Models, Big 10 Late Models, Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Chargers!