Last Lap Pass Lifts Pearson at Boyd’s

RINGGOLD, GA (March 23, 2018) – In a battle between two former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champions, Earl Pearson Jr. passed Scott Bloomquist on the final lap to win “The Shamrock” on Friday night at Boyd’s Speedway. Pearson started sixth, kept a steady pace for most of the race, and then passed four cars in the final three laps to gain the victory. The win marks his first for the newly formed Black Diamond Race Team and Ronnie Stuckey.

The polesitter, Chris Madden, led the first 25 laps until Bloomquist forged ahead on lap 26. The entire 50 lap feature was run under green flag conditions, with no caution flags. Bloomquist looked to be in control of the race, looking for his first series win of the season. Stretching his lead out over the field, Bloomquist easily worked lapped cars, but Pearson had other ideas as the four-time series champ readied himself before his last lap charge.

As the two drivers took the white flag, Bloomquist’s car drifted out of turn two up against the wall and Pearson ran on the bottom. As the duo entered turns three and four Pearson had the momentum on the bottom side and he was able to pass Bloomquist coming off turn four to become the sixth different winner this season for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour.

Bloomquist finished in second followed by Chris Madden, Brandon Overton, and Hudson O’Neal.

Pearson who led all 50 laps in winning the Shamrock 50 a year ago at Boyd’s, led only lap on Friday night for the win. “I knew our car was good around the bottom. Those guys were running in the middle for most of the race. My hats off to Black Diamond Chassis, Ronnie Stuckey and all the guys back at the shop. J.C. Wright and Garrett Alberson for their help. They worked their tails off all day. Our car has been good all day. Everything just came to us and to pass Scott at the end, what a heck of a finish.”

“We could turn around the bottom pretty well. Our car could move around a little bit out there for a long time. It was a heck of a race. [Dale] McDowell and his crew did a great job with the race track tonight. I appreciate all the fans coming out and I think they saw a whale of a show.”

Bloomquist said his car was really good as the veteran driver entered the night fifteenth in points and in the need of a good finish. “If we would have had one caution I think we would have been saved. Everytime I carried the momentum into the turn the car would drift out. I didn’t realize he [Pearson] was quite that close. It’s just the way it goes sometimes. I felt like we had the best car tonight.”

Madden came home in third and said he had gone with the wrong tire choice, which kept him from ending the race with the win. “We just went with the wrong tire. Overall, we had a good car tonight. Thanks to all the fans for coming out tonight they saw a great show and thanks to all to all the sponsors of this Barry Wright car.

The winning Black Diamond Chassis is powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Lucas Oil Products, P&W Sales, Tegeler Wrecker and Crane, David Peterson Motorsports, DriveWFX.com, Midwest Sheet Metal, Sunoco Race Fuels and Papich Construction.

Completing the top ten were Dale McDowell, Cory Hedgecock, Brandon Sheppard, Ricky Weiss, and Bobby Pierce.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, March 23rd, 2018

The Shamrock

Boyd’s Speedway – Ringgold, GA

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Chris Madden / 13.988 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Earl Pearson Jr. / 14.053 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Chris Madden, Ricky Weiss, Jimmy Owens, Mike Marlar, Shanon Buckingham, Casey Roberts, Jason Hiett, Austin Tyler Smith, Ray Cook, Jadon Frame, Robby Moses

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Overton, Bobby Pierce, Darrell Lanigan, Kyle Bronson, Michael Page, John Ownbey, Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Joey Coulter, Justin Duty, Michael Maresca

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr.,Brandon Sheppard, Jason Jameson, Josh Richards, Frank Ingram, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jason Croft, Billy Ogle Jr., Boom Briggs, Eric Webber, Johnny Cloer-DNS

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Cory Hedgecock, Dale McDowell, Tyler Millwood, Mason Zeigler, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee, Ryan King, Will Roland, Blake Spencer

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Don O’Neal, John Ownbey, Shanon Buckingham, Jason Hiett, Casey Roberts, Tim McCreadie, Austin Tyler Smith, Joey Coulter, Ray Cook, Robby Moses, Justin Duty, Jadon Frame, Michael Maresca, Michael Page

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Mason Zeigler, Jonathan Davenport, Billy Moyer, Jr., Frank Ingram, Jason Croft, Gregg Satterlee, Dennis Erb, Jr., Ryan King, Boom Briggs, Eric Webber, Blake Spencer, Billy Ogle Jr., Will Roland-DNS, Johnny Cloer-DNS

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 6 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $12,800 2 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $5,500 3 1 44 Chris Madden Gaffney, SC $3,500 4 3 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $3,450 5 2 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,950 6 12 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $1,800 7 8 9 Cory Hedgecock Loudon, TN $1,500 8 10 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $2,000 9 5 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $1,200 10 7 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,100 11 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,075 12 13 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,050 13 24 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,725 14 14 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,000 15 9 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 16 17 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,800 17 18 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 18 19 J0 John Ownbey Cleveland, TN $1,000 19 22 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,900 20 16 31T Tyler Millwood Kingston, GA $1,000 21 21 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,000 22 20 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 23 23 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 24 15 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 25 25 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $800 26 26 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $100



Race Statistics

Entrants: 45

Lap Leaders: Chris Madden (Laps 1 – 25); Scott Bloomquist (Laps 26 – 49); Earl Pearson Jr. (Lap 50)

Cautions: none

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Gregg Satterlee, Tim McCreadie

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr., Boom Briggs

Wrisco Feature Winner: Earl Pearson Jr.

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tim McCreadie (Started: 24th; Finished: 13th; Advanced 11 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Kyle Bronson

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Earl Pearson Jr.

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Black Diamond Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Garrett Alberson (Earl Pearson Jr.)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Chris Madden (Lap #2 – 14.968 seconds)

Most Laps Led: Chris Madden (25 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Chris Madden

Time of Race: 13 minutes 14 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1295 $41,400 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1255 $44,575 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1245 $31,850 4 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1160 $26,000 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1130 $27,325 6 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1085 $15,000 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1080 $18,475 8 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1035 $19,925 9 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1030 $22,200 10 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1015 $11,225 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 985 $10,150 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 980 $15,025 13 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 975 $12,700 14 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 965 $11,525 15 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 950 $12,550 16 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 880 $8,675 17 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 840 $7,350 18 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 760 $5,025 18 91 Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 760 $11,100 20 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 730 $8,150 20 B1 Brent Larson Lake Elmo, MN 730 $3,275

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*