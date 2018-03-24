Robert Baker Is Top Gun in CCSDS Return to Old No. 1 Speedway



Series Heads to I-30 Speedway on Saturday Night

Harrisburg, Arkansas (03/23/18) – For the first time since 2014 the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil invaded Old No. 1 Speedway on Friday night. Fans and racers would be rewarded with a fantastic feature, which saw Robert Baker user a daring slide job on a lap-11 restart to go from third to the lead. From that point the Bryant, Arkansas driver wired the field for the remainder of the 35-lapper to pick up the $2,000 victory.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Hunter Rasdon and Billy Moyer paced the field to the green flag for the $2,000-to-win affair. Moyer gained control of the lead as the field worked the opening circuit.

With Moyer at the point a great battle waged behind him for the runner-up sport between Jack Sullivan, Timothy Culp, Kyle Beard, Rasdon, and 9th-starting Baker.

A lap-11 restart found Baker sliding in front of Moyer and Sullivan in turns 1 and 2 to charge from third to the lead.

The red flag flew on lap 23 for Jon Mitchell who flipped out of turn 1. Mitchell emerged from his upside-down car a bit rattled and elected to visit with EMT staff for further evaluation.

Over the final 12 laps Baker had to turn back repeated advances by Billy Moyer to score the win. Moyer finished second with Culp nipping Kyle Beard at the line for the third position.

Baker received the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award after surging from the ninth-starting spot to claim the win, which was the fifth of his career with the series.

Jon Mitchell was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after his wild ride.

On Saturday, March 24 a very special event will be held for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series as the tour rolls into Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway in Little Rock for the second annual Will McGary Tribute. The night will be highlighted by a $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start program for the tour, but will represent so much more.

On this much anticipated night, racers and fans will join together to celebrate the life and prestige of fallen police officer, Will McGary. McGary tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 1, 2013. The hard-working young man was fatally struck by an impaired driver, while protecting and serving the citizens of Conway, Arkansas. He was only 26 years old.

Three-time defending CCSDS Champion, Jack Sullivan will again run a special graphics scheme, commemorating the life of McGary.

NASCAR Hall of Famer, Mark Martin will be on hand to meet and greet fans from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an autograph session in the grandstand area. During the autograph session, special commemorative shirts will be sold, which will feature Jack Sullivan’s tribute wrap to the late McGary. Shirts are $20 with 100% of all sales going to the Will McGary Foundation.

For each shirt sold and/or $20 donation fans will be entered into a once-in-a-lifetime raffle. Three lucky winners will be drawn, and those three individuals will get to ride along in a police car that is driven on-track during the opening ceremonies, by none other than Mark Martin.

“It’s an honor for me to be a part of such a great event and cause,” Batesville-native, Mark Martin comments. “It makes me proud to be an Arkansan, when I see the support for the men and women who serve and protect our communities. I am definitely excited to see all the fans. I-30 Speedway is one of the tracks, where I started my racing career, so for me this night will be a very special homecoming.”

To maximize the number of fans who get the opportunity to partake in the autograph session with Martin, attendees are asked to please limit autograph pieces to one item per person.

IMCA Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mod Lites and Mini Stocks will also be in action. Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (6-12 years old) $1 when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with racing action at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit www.I-30Speedway.com .

The tire rule for Saturday night will be:

Front Tires: Hoosier 1350

Rear Tires Hoosier 40 and WRS55

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 23, 2018

Old No.1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Robert Baker 2)Billy Moyer 3)Timothy Culp 4)Kyle Beard 5)Jack Sullivan 6)Robby Moore 7)BJ Robinson 8)Austin Rettig 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Charlie Cole 11)Chandler Petty 12)Austin Theiss 13)Tanner Kellick 14)Morgan Bagley 15)Jon Mitchell 16)JC Waller 17)Travis Ashley 18)Jeff Wells Jr. 19)Dewayne Kiefer 20)Steven Crocker

DNS: Gavin Landers, David Payne, Scott Bell, Gary Mielke, Lynn Irwin, Jake Davis, Henry Gustavus Jr.

Entries: 27

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Stephen Crocker

COMP Cams Heat Race #3 Winner: Timothy Culp

Racing Head Service Heat Race #4 Winner: Jack Sullivan

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Hunter Rasdon

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners: Jeff Wells, Austin Theiss

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Jon Mitchell

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Robert Baker (9th-1st)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Robert Baker

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer (1-10), Robert Baker (11-35)

