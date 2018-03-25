Jack Sullivan Scores Emotional CCSDS Victory at I-30 Speedway



Timberline and Lone Star Speedway Up Next

Little Rock, Arkansas (03/24/18) – Jack Sullivan scored a very special win on Saturday night with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil. The Greenbrier, Arkansas driver took the #474 Will McGary tribute car to Victory Lane on a night that saluted the memory of the late officer.

“I really wanted to win this race last year, but came up a little bit short so it means a lot to win tonight,” Sullivan said. “This win is dedicated to Officer McGary’s family, friends, and coworkers as well as all of the brave men and women who protect us everyday. This win is for all of them.”

Sullivan – who was running the #474 in honor of the late McGary’s badge number – started on the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 40-lap feature event. He grabbed the lead at the drop of the green, and despite challenges throughout the event from Billy Moyer he was able to lead every circuit.

Moyer crossed the finish line in the runner-up spot. Timothy Culp ran third for much of the feature, but a late-race flat tire sent him pitside. Kyle Beard crossed the finish line in third with Morgan Bagley and Robert Baker completing the Top 5.

Hunter Rasdon was the recipient of the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award, while Chandler Petty received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after mechanical issues sidelined him from a Top-10 run.

Next weekend the tour invades the Lone Star State or a big doubleheader. On Friday evening the action opens at Timberline Speedway (Maud, Texas) with a $2,000-to-win event, while Saturday night will see a $3,000 top prize on the line at Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas). For more information on the events, please visit www.TimberlineSpeedway.com and www.LoneStarSpeedway.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 24, 2018

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Jack Sullivan 2)Billy Moyer 3)Kyle Beard 4)Morgan Bagley 5)Robert Baker 6)BJ Robinson 7)Tanner Kellick 8)Hunter Rasdon 9)Austin Theiss 10)Charlie Cole 11)Robbie Moore 12)Eckie Harrison 13)Timothy Culp 14)Chad Mallett 15)Raymond Merrill 16)Jake Davis 17)Joseph Long 18)Lynn Irwin 19)David Payne 20)Chandler Petty 21)Travis Ashley

Entries: 21

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Morgan Bagley

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Billy Moyer

Hoosier Tires Heat Race #3 Winner: Jack Sullivan

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jack Sullivan

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Chandler Petty

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Hunter Rasdon (14th-8th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Jack Sullivan

Lap Leaders: Jack Sullivan (1-40)

Cautions: 3

Red Flags: 0

