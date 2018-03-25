Sheppard Notches Third Lucas Oil Win of 2018

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM EAST ALABAMA MOTOR SPEEDWAY!

PHENIX CITY, AL (March 24, 2018) – Brandon Sheppard piloted the Mark Richards Racing, Rocket Chassis House Car to his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Saturday night. Sheppard held off a hard-charging Scott Bloomquist en route to Victory Lane in the 21st Annual Bama Bash at East Alabama Motor Speedway.

Sheppard bolted to the lead at the start of the 50-lap main event before Don O’Neal took over the point on lap two. O’Neal maintained the lead until Sheppard forged ahead again on lap nine. Bloomquist moved ahead of O’Neal for second on lap 12.

Several restarts made the racing action wild and exciting as two, three, and four-wide battles ensued throughout the field. In the midst of the excitement, O’Neal managed to hold off Bloomquist until ten laps to go when Bloomquist retook the runner-up position. Bloomquist was gaining on Sheppard late in the race before a caution thwarted his efforts. Bloomquist’s New Direction Ag, Sweet-Bloomquist Race Car finished second for the second consecutive night as the three-time LOLMDS National Champion continues to gain valuable points.

“There is a lot of great competition on the Lucas Oil Series,” said the 25-year-old Sheppard who is a former series rookie-of-the-year. “I have only followed it once before, and that was two years ago. I was driving harder than I probably should have been. The track developed a black streak and that helped as I was leading. Overall, I can’t thank Mark Richards, Steve Baker and everybody at Rocket Chassis enough for giving me this opportunity. It’s a dream come true for me.”

“At the start of the race I knew the track was real slippery and the tire wear was no big deal. Once I felt it latch up a little bit in three and four I knew to back down out of it. Luckily it worked out for us. I want to thank my crew. They work hard all of time on the car, so I can stay at home with my family. I really appreciate their help it means a lot.”

Bloomquist was hoping for a longer stretch of green-flag racing near the end of the race. “Sometimes it goes fine and sometimes not. It kind of rubbered in three and four just enough where you couldn’t move much. I don’t think Don [O’Neal] picked up on that soon enough, but he [O’Neal] had some serious restarts no doubt. We’ve got our program going good right now. We are just going to keep on trucking and see what happens when we head to Batesville in two weeks.”

O’Neal had his best finish of the season with a third in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 entry for Bowyer Dirt Motorsports. “That was a good race. Those restarts were something else. All-in-all it was good night for us. We struggled during Speedweeks and last night. But I think after tonight we know we can run up there with these guys. I wish we would have won this race. On the restarts at times, the bottom would be better and other times the top would be.”

Sheppard’s ninth-career LOLMDS victory came aboard the Andy Durham-powered Rocket Chassis is sponsored by: Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Gunter’s Honey, Ace Metal Works, Sallack Well Service, Keyser, Integra, and Sunoco Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Bobby Pierce, Hudson O’Neal, Darrell Lanigan, Josh Richards, and Earl Pearson Jr.,

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, March 24th, 2018

21st Annual Bama Bash

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, AL

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Josh Richards / 14.373 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 14.385 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Josh Richards, Earl Pearson, Jr., Hudson O’Neal, Ryan King, Jeff Mathews, Kyle Bronson, Jason Jameson, Zach Leonhardi

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Ivedent Lloyd, Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Chris Madden, Austin Tyler Smith, Jonathan Davenport, Michael Maresca, Jason Hiett-DNS, Jimmy Sharpe, Jr.-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Billy Moyer, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Brandon Overton, Ross Bailes, Mason Zeigler, Boom Briggs, Dalton Cook, Gregg Satterlee

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Ricky Weiss, Bobby Pierce, Joey Coulter, Dennis Erb, Jr., Dale McDowell, Bubba Pollard, Blake Spencer, Justin Duty-DNS

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Michael Maresca, Austin Tyler Smith, Ryan King, Jeff Mathews, Kyle Bronson-DNS, Jason Jameson-DNS, Zach Leonhardi-DNS, Jason Hiett-DNS, Jimmy Sharpe, Jr.-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dale McDowell, Dennis Erb, Jr., Ross Bailes, Mason Zeigler, Boom Briggs, Dalton Cook, Gregg Satterlee, Bubba Pollard, Justin Duty, Blake Spencer

Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $12,700 2 4 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $6,300 3 1 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $3,500 4 18 17m Dale McDowell Chickamauga, GA $2,750 5 8 7w Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB $2,250 6 12 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,800 7 13 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,200 8 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,000 9 5 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,300 10 9 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,900 11 15 44 Chris Madden Gray Court, SC $1,075 12 14 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA $1,750 13 10 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,825 14 17 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $1,900 15 23 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 16 20 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,000 17 22 87 Ross Bailes Clover, SC $1,000 18 25 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $100 19 19 7MM Michael Maresca Hannawa Fallls, NY $1,000 20 26 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $100 21 21 84 Austin Tyler Smith Rome, GA $1,000 22 24 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 23 6 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR $1,000 24 16 2C Joey Coulter Troutman, NC $1,000 25 7 21L Ivedent Lloyd, Jr. Ocala, FL $1,000 26 3 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,700



Race Statistics

Entrants: 36

Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Lap 1); Don O’Neal (Laps 2 – 8); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 9 – 50)

Cautions: Mason Zeigler (Lap 9); Debris (Lap 17); Boom Briggs (Lap 25); Ross Bailes, Joey Coulter (Lap 29); Joey Coulter (Lap 32); Dennis Erb Jr. (Lap 36); Mason Zeigler (Lap 43)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Kyle Bronson, Gregg Satterlee

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: Boom Briggs, Mason Zeigler

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dale McDowell (Started: 18th; Finished: 4th; Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Dennis Erb Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: N/A

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny White (Brandon Sheppard)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Scott Bloomquist (Lap #50 – 16.051 seconds)

Most Laps Led: Brandon Sheppard (42 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Justin Duty

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Don O’Neal

Time of Race: 35 minutes 10 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1455 $43,300 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1450 $46.875 3 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 1425 $33,750 4 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1410 $38,700 5 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1285 $29,025 6 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1275 $20,675 7 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 1265 $26,225 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1260 $16,825 9 116 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1200 $23,950 10 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1185 $15,025 11 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1175 $14,500 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1175 $12,150 13 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1140 $12,925 14 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 1105 $16,725 15 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1100 $13,550 16 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 1020 $8,775 17 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 970 $7,450 18 21JR Billy Moyer, Jr. Batesville, AR 855 $9,150 19 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN 810 $5,125 20 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN 795 $2,050

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*