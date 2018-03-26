Pepsi Scotland County Speedway Will Try Again This Weekend With Inaugural “Memphis Shootout”

by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Monday, March 26, 2018) – After mother nature won the first try to get the 2018 racing season started two weeks ago at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri. They will try again this coming Friday, March 30th and Saturday, March 31st, with the Inaugural “Memphis Shootout”. The weekends action is being brought to you by Pepsi Memphis Bottling Company Inc. in Memphis, Missouri and Sauerman Trucking out of Grimes, Iowa.

In action both nights this weekend will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Both nights will be a complete show, with a full payout each night. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races each night, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The Modifieds, Stock Cars and SportMods will be racing Friday and Saturday night for $1,000 to win and $100 guaranteed to start the feature. Also up for grabs each night for the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods will be the Pepsi Challenge. Each heat race winner in these classes will have the chance to go to the rear of the field of there feature. If they come from the back and claim the win, they could pick up an extra $1,000. If more than one driver from the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods accepts the challenge and picks up the win from the back, they will split the $1,000 bonus.

Also joining the card both Friday and Saturday will be the Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts racing for $300 to win each night. Entry fees for both nights will be $50 for the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods, with the Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts having NO entry fee each night.

Friday and Saturday nights complete payouts will be as follows: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $170, 8. $150, 9. $140, 10. $130, 11. $120, 12. $110, 13.-24. $100 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75.

Before Friday nights action gets started a practice will be held from 2 PM until 4 PM, with a fee of $30 per car being charged. Then Hot Laps on Friday will begin at 7 PM, with Racing to follow. On Saturday Hot Laps will get started at 6 PM, with Racing to follow. (NOTE: Saturday nights start times could be moved up, so stay tuned to their Facebook page for any changes on this.) Grandstand admission for each night will be adults $15, students (7-16) $7, and kids 6 & under FREE! Pit passes each night will be $30, ages (7-13) $15, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

The following rules will apply for this weekend: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000……NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS – IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal…Lift arms must add 25 lbs. extra!…STOCK CARS – IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS – IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…HOBBY STOCKS – IMCA Rules Apply with floater rend ends allowed….SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

Something new for the 2018 season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will be a crowning of a track champion at the end of the season. In all race nights during this season driver’s will earn points to go towards their year end points total to help determine the champion in the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Here is the following schedule in which driver’s will be awarded points:

Friday, March 30th and Saturday, March 31st – “Inaugural Memphis Shootout”

Friday, May 4th – Regular Race Night

Friday, June 15th – “Sprint Invaders”

Friday, July 13th – Fair Race

Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th – “2nd Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial”

Friday, October 19th and Saturday, October 20th – “Fall Nationals”

Also this weekend is the opportunity for a driver to earn a spot into a special race to be held on practice night Tuesday, April 3rd at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. The top 16 Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts in points, with perfect attendance at the “Inaugural Memphis Shootout” on March 30th and March 31st at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri will be locked into the King of the Hill races on practice night Tuesday, April 3rd at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. Shawn’s Hay Grinding has stepped up to offer the Stock Cars and SportMods $250 to win, the Hobby Stocks $150 to win, and the Sport Compacts $100 to win there King of the Hill races.

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.