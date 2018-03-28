Racing Event At Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway Boasting Plenty Of Young Starpower



Doubleheader Racing Event Set For Saturday, April 7th

(Nashville, TN) Two of the biggest races of the year are set to take the green flag at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, April 7th. It’s the fourth season in-a-row that the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards has come to thrill the fans for the Music City 200, in addition to a huge Super Late Model race which will feature well over 30 of the best wheelmen in the country. When it comes to starpower, this event will have it.

The ARCA Racing Series, coming off of their season opening event at Daytona, races at venues from superspeedways to short tracks, to road courses, and even on the dirt. It’s a very diverse series, which many look at as a breeding ground for the future of racing.

Leading the list of talented ARCA drivers into Nashville is Michael Self, the winner at the Daytona International Speedway opener. Joining him as favorites will be the young lady from Eagle River, Wisconsin, Natalie Decker, 2017 NASCAR K&N East Series champion, Harrison Burton, Thad Moffitt, the grandson of Richard Petty, former Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes, Joe Gibbs Development driver Riley Herbst, and former ARCA/CRA Super Series champion Travis Braden. Add in Chase Purdy, Bret Holmes, Sheldon Creed, Gus Dean, Zane Smith, and a barrage of others, you have the makings for a great 200 lap race.

Making the show a “can’t miss” event is the fact one of the top Super Late Model shows of the year is held in conjunction with the ARCA race. Not one, not two, but three top Super Late Model touring series work together for the North-South Super Late Model Challenge 100 presented by Team Construction. Over 30 cars took the green in each of the last two years and over 30 are already on the list for this year’s race.

Drivers representing the North include former Fairgrounds Speedway champion, Cole Williams, former NASCAR truck series driver Joey Miller, Michigan wheelman Brian Campbell, 3-time ARCA/CRA Super Series champion Johnny VanDoorn, last year’s ARCA/CRA champion Logan Runyon, and Raphael Lessard, from way up north, in Canada.

From the South, Super Late Model hotshoe Bubba Pollard will be a favorite as well as last year’s North-South 100 winner Casey Roderick. Local favorite and former NASCAR truck driver Mason Mingus, 2016 event winner, Donnie Wilson, and 2017 Southern Super Series and 2018 New Smyrna World Series champion Stephen Nasse will not be slouches. Add in two-time PASS South champion, Matt Craig and Fairgrounds Speedway frontrunner, Justin Ashburn, and the south has a formidable team.

We can’t forget the West, either, as current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver, Noah Gragson, from Las Vegas, Nevada will be in attendance, coming off a Winchester 400 win last year. Colton, California’s Tyler Ankrum and Seattle, Washington’s Molley Hulmuth have also entered the Super Late Model portion of the show.

A week and a half before the event, both races have 30+ on their entry lists. More impressively, it’s the number of drivers who could end up in victory lane in each of the events.

Hauler parking and Super Late Model practice is scheduled for Friday, April 6, while all racing festivities are set for Saturday, April 7 with practice beginning at 12:00, qualifying at 3:00, and racing at 5:45. General admission presale tickets are available for a $5 per ticket discount at https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1138614&store=17617 or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 615-470-5214 or 217-764-3200.

