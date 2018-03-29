Central Missouri Speedway Features Extreme Action Athletes!

March 28, 2018

Media Relations

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) is already known as the Home of the Mighty Modifieds, featuring the best drivers and payouts in the country, but going forward, CMS has adopted the new motto of Home of Extreme Sports Athletes.

For years, those on the inside the racing industry argued that racers are true athletes, especially dirt-track racers. Now, it is time for the rest of the sports world to wake up and smell reality, dirt racers are Extreme Action Athletes and now they have a home at CMS.

The talent these drivers display each week is unmatched, particularly at CMS, which is known for its tight-quarters racing, fierce and fair competition, demand for skill, and big rewards. Racing wheel-to-wheel and door-panel-to-door-panel inches apart at high speed requires an element of extreme to pull off and drivers competing at CMS have what it takes to rise to the challenge.

This year begins an exciting year at CMS with Modifieds, Street Stocks, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. The track is poised to payout the largest total purse’s in owners and promoters Earl and Susan Walls’ 23rd year of track operations.

One of the biggest off-season developments is the addition of a Westhold Electronic Race Timing and Scoring System. In the coming days, track personnel will receive training on the operations of the new system prior to opening night on Saturday, April 21st. The system is used at over 500 tracks throughout the world. Drivers will have the option to purchase or rent their own transponders and pouches.

Work continues in the planned track restaurant and bar with tentative plans for opening later in the year. Other exciting news from the off-season includes the addition of new to CMS watering vehicles, track videographer Bobby Raybourn, and Technical Inspector Bob Kerbs. Lastly, CMS is a cash-only facility and by popular demand is going to add ATM’s for the new season, one on each side of the speedway.

Prior to the new season going green for the first time, the Annual CMS Car Show and Practice Session takes place on Saturday, April 14th (no rain date). For drivers participating in the car show, CMS will award one free driver pit pass for the afternoon into evening Test and Tune session, which immediately follows the car show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other pit passes for the practice session are $20. Admission for fans on the pit side is free, limited concessions will be available. The gates for practice will open after the car show and the practice session will run from approximately 4:30 to 7:30.

The car show and practice are open to ALL car classes wishing to take practice laps. Race fans and family members will have an opportunity to see the cars up close, meet and greet the drivers, and take pictures of the new car looks and vinyl wraps before drivers take to the track for the first time. The car show is a free event for everyone and takes place just off Highway 13 on the front side of the speedway grounds.

Best in show awards for weekly car classes will be presented to the drivers on opening night, Saturday, April 21. If your business would like to sponsor the “Best in Show” trophies, please contact the track at info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Your business will present the awards on the front straightaway on opening night and you will have the opportunity to inform the audience about your business and what you offer your customers. For logistical purposes, drivers wishing to participate in the car show must officially enter their car by messaging the track on the CMS Facebook page, or by texting their name, car class, and car number to 660.909.1083.

Drivers wishing to get a head start on their track registration for the year can head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net and hover over the DRIVERS heading, then choose the Registration Form option. CMS was often asked, “What does registering my car do for me at the track?” Recently, CMS made a change to its policy on car registration and special event entries and now offers reduced entry fees to Track Registered Drivers for all car class special events. Track registration is $60.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the driver’s meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Stay tuned to the track website for continuing news and information and for the recently updated race schedule by pointing your browser to www.centralmissourispeedway.net. Stay current with CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Join our email group by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green!

CMS wishes to thank its primary sponsors for their support, the list includes Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford, Midwest Coatings, Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station, Classic Hits KPOW FM Power 97, Pepsi, Seeburg Mufflers, Heartland Waste, Country 94.1 KFKF, and Kenny’s Tile. The list of 2018 business partners includes: World Finance, Batliner Recycling, Budweiser, Logan Contractors Supply, Miller Lite, Zaxby’s, Fairfield Inn, and Alternative Wire and Cable.