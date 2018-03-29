Springfield Raceway Set For Championship Season Opener

Springfield, Mo.- The 2018 Championship Chase starts Saturday evening at “The Quick-Quarter of the exciting Quarter-mile dirt track of The Springfield Raceway as The Tribute to Don Haase kicks off the points chase. Haase was an official at the track who passed away well before his time.

Action will feature USRA Modifieds, USRA B Modifieds, Pure Stocks, INEX Legends and Midwest Modifieds.along with The Sharp Mini-Late Models making a special visit.

Defending track champions are Jackie Dalton of Carthage( USRA Modifieds), Ryan Gilmore of Springfield ( USRA B Mods and USRA National B Mod Champion ), James Redus of Springfield ( Pure Stocks), Scott Campbell of Rogersville ( Midwest Modifieds), and Grayson Cox of Joplin( INEX Missouri Dirt Legends).,

Pit Gates open at 3:30 with hotlaps starting at 6PM while the exciting action starts at 6:30. Draw cutoff will be at 5:50. Grandstand gates open at 5PM.

Grandstand admission is $15 for Adults with kids 12 and under Free. Pit passes are $30 for Adults, kids 6-12 $15 and 5 and under Free. Raceceivers are required.

For more information keep updates with The Facebook Page and check the website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com