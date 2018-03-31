Cade Dillard Takes Timberline CCSDS Loot

Series Invades Lone Star Speedway on Saturday Night

Corley, Texas (03/30/18) – On Friday night – for the first time in his young Super Late Model career – Louisiana’s Cade Dillard visited Victory Lane with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil.

With 24 cars on hand for the $2,000-to-win event at the southwest Texas oval, Hunter Rasdon earned the New Vision Graphics Pole Award for the 30-lap feature. Rasdon led the first two circuits before fourth-starting Tyler Erb took control on lap 3.

Erb paced the field until lap 15, when Dillard bolted to the top spot exiting turn 4.

Dillard went on to take his first-series win with Erb, Jack Sullivan, Tanner Kellick, and Morgan Bagley completing the Top-5 finishers.

BJ Robinson was the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger after passing 13 cars to finish sixth. Robert Baker received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after seeing his night come to an end on lap 19.

Saturday, March 31 brings the tour to Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas) for the $3,110-to-win/$450-to-start Bunny Hop 40 Spring Nationals. Kyle Beard and Timothy Culp split series’ victories at the facility in 2017. Modifieds will compete for $1,200-to-win, with Limited Modifieds chasing a $700 payday. Also in action will be the Factory Stocks ($500-to-win) and Front Wheel Drive 4 Cylinders ($200-to-win).

The pit gate opens at 3:00 p.m. with grandstands opening at 5:00 p.m. Driver’s meeting is set for 6:15 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Time trials and racing action will follow immediately. There will also be an Easter Egg Hunt and Kid’s Prize Drawings. The Family Pass will be in effect for this event with two adults and up to four kids getting in for a total of just $40. Otherwise grandstand admission is $20 for adults with kids (6-11 years of age) $5. Senior citizens (ages 65 and older) and military are $15. Pit passes are $35. For more information, please visit www.LoneStarSpeedway.com .

The tire rule for the event will be:

Front Tires: Hoosier 1350

Rear Tires Hoosier 40 and WRS55

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 30, 2018

Timberline Speedway (Corley, Texas)

Feature Results

1)Cade Dillard 2)Tyler Erb 3)Jack Sullivan 4)Tanner Kellick 5)Morgan Bagley 6)B.J. Robinson 7)Hunter Rasdon 8)Kyle Beard 9)Gavin Landers 10)Robbie Moore 11)Austin Theiss 12)Robert Baker 13)Terry Phillips 14)Jon Mitchell 15)Billy Moyer Jr. 16)Patrik Daniel 17)Jesse Stovall 18)Zach McMillan 19)Rick Duke 20)Chandler Petty

Entries: 24

Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Jesse Stovall

Hoosier Tires Heat Race #3 Winner: Jack Sullivan

Quarter Master Heat Race #4 Winner: Tyler Erb

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Hunter Rasdon

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Robert Baker

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: B.J. Robinson (19th-6th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Cade Dillard

Lap Leaders: Hunter Rasdon (1-2), Tyler Erb (3-15), Cade Dillard (16-30)

Cautions: 3

Red Flags: 0

