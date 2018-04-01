Hunter Rasdon Routes CCSDS Foes at Lone Star Speedway



Bad Boy 98 Up Next at Batesville Motor Speedway

Kilgore, Texas (03/31/18) – On Saturday evening for the first time in over a year, Hunter Rasdon raced to Victory Lane with the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil. The Jonesboro, Arkansas native pocketed $3,110 for his flawless triumph at Lone Star Speedway.

Jon Mitchell started on the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 40-lap feature and was joined by Rasdon. As the race went green Rasdon shot to the lead, and paced the field for the first 34 caution-free circuits.

A pair of late-race cautions regrouped the field, but Rasdon still proved to be too much as he raced to his first series’ win since July 2016.

Jon Mitchell, Robert Baker, Billy Moyer Jr. and Gavin Landers completed the Top-5 finishers.

For the second-straight night BJ Robinson was the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger. He advanced seven positions in the finale to finish 11th. David Payne was the recipient of the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after seeing mechanical issues prevent him from starting the feature for the second-straight night.

The series now turns its attention to the annual Bad Boy 98, which will be held this coming weekend – April 6-7 – at Batesville Motor Speedway. The $20,000-to-win event will be co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.net .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 31, 2018

Lone Star Speedway (Kilgore, Texas)

Feature Results

1)Hunter Rasdon 2)Jon Mitchell 3)Robert Baker 4)Billy Moyer Jr. 5)Gavin Landers 6)Zach McMillan 7)Jack Sullivan 8)Kyle Beard 9)Morgan Bagley 10)Cade Dillard 11)B.J. Robinson 12)Tanner Kellick 13)Jesse Stovall 14)Austin Theiss 15)Jake Davis 16)Chandler Petty 17)Terry Phillips 18)Patrik Daniel 19)Robby Moore 20)Ronny Adams

Entries: 25

Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer Jr.

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Jon Mitchell

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Hunter Rasdon

Hoosier Tires Heat Race #3 Winner: Robert Baker

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jon Mitchell

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: David Payne

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: B.J. Robinson (18th-11th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Hunter Rasdon

Lap Leaders: Hunter Rasdon (1-40)

Cautions: 2

Red Flags: 0

