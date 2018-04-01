Springfield Raceway Results – 3/31/18



Springfield Raceway Results-Don Haase Memorial

USRA Modifieds (16)

1-Mitch Keeter

2-Ryan Gilmore

3-Jerry Lankton

4-Ken Schrader

5-Jim Body

6-James Thompson

7-Jody Tillman

8-Kyle Thompson

9-Jon Sheets

10-Danny Martin

11-James Hartman

12-Phil Harris

13-Mickey Burrell

14-Jared Monger

15-Andrew Smith

DNS-Nathan Gold

USRA B-Modifieds(25)

1-Ryan Gilmore

2-Kris Jackson

3-Jackie Dalton

4-Justin Comer

5-Taylor Moore

6-Cody Jolly

7-Bobby Pearish

8-Jim Body III

9-Matt Rose

10-Derek Watson

11-Michael Cawvey

12-Jake Asbell

13-Jeff Scroggins

14-Kelly Hicks

15-Matt Hendren

16-Bill Schahuber

17-James Scroggins

18-Jamie Judy

19-Jace Parmley

20-Aaron Scroggins

21-JC Morton

22-Racen Smith

23-Andy Beauchamp

DNS-Clint Johnson

DNS-Tyler Knudtson

INEX Missouri Dirt Legends( 16)

1-Caleb McDugle

2-Richard Powell

3-Justin Comer

4-Grasyn Cox

5-Trenton Simon

6-Chris Powell

7-Scott Richardson

8-Logan Ives

9-Grayson McKinney

10-Steve Harshbarger

11-Rick Nichols

12-Shane Lee

13-Chance Gilbert

14-Dave Comer

15-Brad Ives

16-Dalton Ives

Midwest Modifieds(25)

1-Rob Muilenburg

2-Jered McIntire

3-Lonnie Aust

4-Colt Cheevers

5-Shawn Duncan

6-Elijah Keepper

7-Kyle Bates

8-Gary Krebs

9-John Lankton

10-Rick Lampe

11-Ken Walker

12-Gilbert Roland

13-Austin Treadway

14-Shawn Carlburg

15-Tim Mullens

16-Kraig Morgan

17-Scott Campbell

18-Rueben Ellis

B Ft-Top 3 Advanced

1-Morgn

2-Carlberg

3-Ellis

4-Steve Wharff

5-Cory Carter

6-Jeremy Lahey

7-David Aust

8-Nikki Redus

9-Darren Burt

DNS-Trenton Wynn

Pure Stocks( 12)

1-James Redus

2-Tyrel Jones

3-Christopher Sawyer

4-Jack Hamer

5-Richard Harrington

6-Richard Sparks

7-Dusty Sanderson

8-Jordan Goddard

9-Ron Myers

10-Dave Wagy

11-John Saver

12-Kyle Purvis

Outstanding Race track all night and close racing especially in The B-Mods as Gilmore passed Jackson late after Morton spun while running 2nd. Legends were tight till mid race then McDugle pulled away leaving the dogfight for 2nd place. Rob Muilenburg held back constant charges in The Midwest for the win.

Back in Action at The Quick Quarter Next Saturday night in round 2 of the chase for the Championship