Springfield Raceway Results – 3/31/18

Springfield Raceway Results-Don Haase Memorial
USRA Modifieds (16)
1-Mitch Keeter
2-Ryan Gilmore
3-Jerry Lankton
4-Ken Schrader
5-Jim Body
6-James Thompson
7-Jody Tillman
8-Kyle Thompson
9-Jon Sheets
10-Danny Martin
11-James Hartman
12-Phil Harris
13-Mickey Burrell
14-Jared Monger
15-Andrew Smith
DNS-Nathan Gold
USRA B-Modifieds(25)
1-Ryan Gilmore
2-Kris Jackson
3-Jackie Dalton
4-Justin Comer
5-Taylor Moore
6-Cody Jolly
7-Bobby Pearish
8-Jim Body III
9-Matt Rose
10-Derek Watson
11-Michael Cawvey
12-Jake Asbell
13-Jeff Scroggins
14-Kelly Hicks
15-Matt Hendren
16-Bill Schahuber
17-James Scroggins
18-Jamie Judy
19-Jace Parmley
20-Aaron Scroggins
21-JC Morton
22-Racen Smith
23-Andy Beauchamp
DNS-Clint Johnson
DNS-Tyler Knudtson
INEX Missouri Dirt Legends( 16)
1-Caleb McDugle
2-Richard Powell
3-Justin Comer
4-Grasyn Cox
5-Trenton Simon
6-Chris Powell
7-Scott Richardson
8-Logan Ives
9-Grayson McKinney
10-Steve Harshbarger
11-Rick Nichols
12-Shane Lee
13-Chance Gilbert
14-Dave Comer
15-Brad Ives
16-Dalton Ives
Midwest Modifieds(25)
1-Rob Muilenburg
2-Jered McIntire
3-Lonnie Aust
4-Colt Cheevers
5-Shawn Duncan
6-Elijah Keepper
7-Kyle Bates
8-Gary Krebs
9-John Lankton
10-Rick Lampe
11-Ken Walker
12-Gilbert Roland
13-Austin Treadway
14-Shawn Carlburg
15-Tim Mullens
16-Kraig Morgan
17-Scott Campbell
18-Rueben Ellis
B Ft-Top 3 Advanced
1-Morgn
2-Carlberg
3-Ellis
4-Steve Wharff
5-Cory Carter
6-Jeremy Lahey
7-David Aust
8-Nikki Redus
9-Darren Burt
DNS-Trenton Wynn
Pure Stocks( 12)
1-James Redus
2-Tyrel Jones
3-Christopher Sawyer
4-Jack Hamer
5-Richard Harrington
6-Richard Sparks
7-Dusty Sanderson
8-Jordan Goddard
9-Ron Myers
10-Dave Wagy
11-John Saver
12-Kyle Purvis
Outstanding Race track all night and close racing especially in The B-Mods as Gilmore passed Jackson late after Morton spun while running 2nd. Legends were tight till mid race then McDugle pulled away leaving the dogfight for 2nd place. Rob Muilenburg held back constant charges in The Midwest for the win.
Back in Action at The Quick Quarter Next Saturday night in round 2 of the chase for the Championship